Mozambiquan special forces train as SADC agrees to deploy troops to Cabo Delgado





SADC has agreed to deploy troops to northern Mozambique, without sharing details

Mozambiquan special forces are in training, and the military is starting to “take the fight to the militants”

Military intervention, though necessary, will not solve the issue, as many fighters are young men from the region

SADC has agreed to deploy regional troops to fight an Islamic-State-linked insurgency in Mozambique. © alekstaurus/123rf.com

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) has agreed to deploy “standby” troops to Cabo Delgado in the north of Mozambique to battle an Islamic State-linked insurgency.

More than 800 000 people have been displaced so far while about 3000 people have died.

Energy giant Total has suspended operations, dashing hopes that the multi-billion-dollar gas project will bring prosperity to the region.

The SADC announcement, backed by all 16 member states, did not provide detail on the number of troops or where exactly they will be deployed.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Dino Mahtani, Deputy Director for the Africa Program of the International Crisis Group (scroll up to listen).

Mahtani explained what is happening in the region and whether the military intervention is the right move.

Diplomats close to the process were telling me there’s still a long way to go. There’s no operational details… The region has expressed their worries, and eagerness to deploy… Dino Mahtani, Africa Program - International Crisis Group

If you put a heavy external deployment of troops that are not familiar with the terrain, and don’t have clear command and control orders, things could get very messy… Dino Mahtani, Africa Program - International Crisis Group

Mozambiquan special forces are also training, so something is happening… It’s very clear that there does have to be a security response… We’ve seen the military starting to take the fight a little more systematically to the militants… They captured some ground in Cabo Delgado… Dino Mahtani, Africa Program - International Crisis Group

