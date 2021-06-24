Streaming issues? Report here
Contaminated Joe Slovo stormwater continues to pour into Milnerton Lagoon - CoCT

24 June 2021 12:50 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Joe Slovo
Xanthea Limberg
Stormwater drains
Milnerton Lagoon
sewage waste
sewage overflow

CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to the City of Cape Town's Xanthea Limberg about the pollution of the Milnerton Lagoon.
  • The City of Cape Town has blamed contaminated stormwater in Joe Slovo for the ongoing pollution of the Milnerton Lagoon Beach
  • The City's Xanthea Limberg says municipal officials are working to fix blockages in the Joe Slovo and Phoenix areas
  • Limberg claims illegal building work and land invasions have contributed to the sewage build up in the areas
  • Aside from the bad stink, blocked sewer lines pose a major public health risk for residents
Image: Milnerton Central Residents Association/Facebook.

The City of Cape Town says a collapsed sewer and ongoing blockages in Joe Slovo are major contributors to the sewage overflow that ends up in the stormwater system.

Sewage and other waste have been overflowing into the stormwater system, which lands up polluting the Milnerton Lagoon.

Xanthea Limberg, the City's mayoral committee member for water and waste, says municipal officials are working to "address the contaminated stormwater".

However, Limberg claims land invasions and illegal construction in the area have been hampering the City's efforts.

She adds that the majority of sewer blockages and overflows are caused by residents who block the system with foreign objects, fats, and grease.

The recent incidents of pollution in the Milnerton Lagoon area, from our investigations, show that it is likely the result of sewer overflows that are caused by blockages further upstream and stormwater contamination emanating from the Joe Slovo/Phoenix area, which our teams are working to address and mitigate.

Xanthea Limberg, Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste - City of Cape Town

The continued blockages which results in overflows is contaminating stormwater and that is making it way into the waterbody and that has contributed to the odour complaints that the City has also received.

Xanthea Limberg, Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste - City of Cape Town

Another aspect of that is illegal building work and also land invasions. There are structures that are blocking access to City infrastructure and are connected to stormwater. And all of that is contributing to the overall pollution of the stormwater.

Xanthea Limberg, Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste - City of Cape Town

The City is focused on looking at how we can address that contaminated stormwater... We do need residents to work with us.

Xanthea Limberg, Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste - City of Cape Town



