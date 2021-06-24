Ace Magashule begins his court battle against the ANC





The court battle between corruption-charged Ace Magashule and the ANC has begun

Magashule wants his suspension from the party declared invalid

Supporters of Magashule is gathering outside the court, despite the third wave of Covid-19 infections, and the fact that proceedings are taking place virtually

Ace Magashule. Picture: Boikhutso Ntsoko/Eyewitness News.

A court application brought by suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule against the party commenced on Thursday.

Magashule wants the court to declare his suspension invalid, unlawful, and unconstitutional.

There was a heavy police presence outside the Gauteng South High Court, which will hear arguments on Thursday and Friday.

Three ANC branches and two individuals in the Free State - Zimbabwean-born South African businessman Mutumwa Mawere and radical economic transformation champion Nkosentsha Shezi - had applied to join the matter.

The High Court dismissed their applications to intervene, with costs.

Magashule was suspended last month after failing to step down over corruption charges he is facing.

Mandy Wiener interviewed Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia (scroll up to listen).

Mawere says it was a coup… and that Jesse Duarte has no right to deputise… and that the ANC is not a higher law than the Constitution… Shezi says it’s wrong of the ANC to suspend a Secretary General… Tshidi Madia, senior politics journalist - Eyewitness News

They haven’t started dealing with the merits of the case yet… Ace Magashule says what has happened to him is unfair, and it’s based on factional politics in the ANC… He’s asking for his suspension to be reversed. Tshidi Madia, senior politics journalist - Eyewitness News

Ace Magashule’s loyal supporters, people like Carl Niehaus, have maintained that – in spite of the fact that we’re in the middle of a third wave – it’s crucial that Ace Magashule sees supporters out and about… From what I understand, Ace Magashule will make some sort of appearance… It is against the rules… Tshidi Madia, senior politics journalist - Eyewitness News