Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
arrow_forward

Gugulethu community shocked after 8 shot dead at traditional ceremony - resident

24 June 2021 1:52 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
SAPS
Murder
Gun violence
Mass shooting
Gugulethu mass shooting
Gugulethu massacre
Geoffery Mamputa

CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to Gugulethu resident and social activist Geoffery Mamputa about the mass shooting in Gugulethu.
  • Police have launched a manhunt after eight people were killed in a mass shooting in Gugulethu on Wednesday
  • It's understood that the shootings occurred at a traditional ceremony but the motive for the attack is still unknown at this stage
  • Gugulethu resident Geoffery Mamputa says the massacre has sent shockwaves through the community
  • Police Minister Bheki Cele is visiting the crime scene on Thursday after police instituted a 72-hour activation plan
Picture: Pexels.com

Gugulethu resident Geoffery Mamputa says residents have been left traumatised following the mass shooting that left eight people dead on Wednesday.

Five people died on the scene and three more victims died in hospital after they were gunned down outside a home in Gugulethu.

The motive for the attack was unknown at this stage and police have launched a manhunt for the killers.

It's understood that the victims were attending a traditional thanksgiving ceremony at a home in NY 79 when gunmen arrived in a vehicle and started firing shots.

Police Minister Bheki Cele is visiting the crime scene in Gugulethu on Thursday.

Mamputa says the victims, who are believed to be aged between 35 and 53, were innocent people who had contributed to uplifting the township.

He says the community has been left shocked by the attack which took place during what is meant to be a sacred and respected cultural event.

According to Mamputa, there has been an increase in drugs and organised crime in Gugulethu with very little police intervention.

"I think the police in Gugulethu have sort of become numb to this situation", he tells CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit.

Everybody is talking about it. Everybody is shocked.

Geoffery Mamputa, Gugulethu resident and social activist

The kind of people who were contributing to the community, innocent people who were attending a ceremony... It's a very strange thing because people come to a ceremony, which something that is very respected... for that kind of thing to happen, has really sent shockwaves.

Geoffery Mamputa, Gugulethu resident and social activist

It's still not known why it happened, how it happened, and what connection there was between either the family or somebody who was there and the killer.

Geoffery Mamputa, Gugulethu resident and social activist

Gugulethu over the past few months... has deteriorated... There's a lot of guns around and a lot of youth involved in crime.

Geoffery Mamputa, Gugulethu resident and social activist



