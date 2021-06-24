Sahpra to assess efficacy of Sinopharm jab: 'It must work against variant in SA'





SA's medicines regulator announced that it will assess the efficacy of Sinopharm shot after receiving documentation from the vaccine manufacturer

The Sinopharm vaccine has been developed in China along with the Sinovac jab which is already under review

Sahpra has been facing pressure from the EFF to approve more vaccines for use in SA as the third wave of Covid-19 infections takes hold

Bhekisisa health journo Mia Malan says the Sinopharm vaccine needs to be tested against the Beta variant that's dominant in South Africa

Image: © diy13/123rf.com

The SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) will start assessing the efficacy of the Sinopharm vaccine after receiving documents from the manufacturer.

"Sahpra will now commence with evaluating the data in assessing the efficacy of the vaccine", the medicines regulator announced on Wednesday.

Bhekisisa health journalist and editor-in-chief Mia Malan says the Sinopharm vaccine will have to be tested for efficacy against the 501Y.V2 or Beta variant that's currently dominant in South Africa.

Last month, the World Health Organization (WHO) listed the Sinopharm vaccine for emergency use, giving the green light for it to be rolled out globally.

RELATED: Sahpra won't be pressured over vaccine review process as EFF prepares to protest

However, Malan explains that the WHO approval does not automatically mean that a vaccine will be effective against strains of Covid-19 that are prevalent in SA.

Just because the WHO has approved data from a vaccine, it doesn't mean it's going to work here because... we need it to work against the Beta variant. Mia Malan, Editor-in-Chief and Director - Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre

Meanwhile, Sahpra has faced some criticism from the EFF which has demanded that the Sputnik V and Sinovac jabs be released for use.

The regulatory authority is currently reviewing Sinopharm and Sinovac from Chinese vaccine manufacturers as well as the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine.

RELATED: Renaming Covid-19 variants using Greek letters good move by WHO - Prof Fielding

What we know about the Sinopharm and Sinovac is that those vaccines have received an emergency listing from the WHO... the WHO has looked at their trial data, efficacy and safety data and approved that for international mechanisms such as Covax to be able to buy some of those vaccines. Mia Malan, Editor-in-Chief and Director - Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre

With Sputnik-V, that has not yet happened, and the WHO said yesterday that it had issued with the production of Sputnik... in terms of quality of production and cross-contamination issues at some of the factories. Mia Malan, Editor-in-Chief and Director - Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre