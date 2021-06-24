Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:20
Malema loses defamation appeal
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'TMNP fire set with intent' - Car seen along Hospital Bend linked to April blaze Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to wildlife investigator Rob Erasmus about the independent report on the Table Mountain bl... 24 June 2021 4:48 PM
Sahpra to assess efficacy of Sinopharm jab: 'It must work against variant in SA' Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Bhekisisa's editor-in-chief Mia Malan about the Sinopharm application submitted to Sahpra... 24 June 2021 2:52 PM
Cyril Ramaphosa remains far more popular than the ANC – political analysts Lester Kiewit interviews Sanusha Naidu (Institute for Global Dialogue) and political journalist Jan-Jan Joubert. 24 June 2021 2:41 PM
View all Local
Ace Magashule begins his court battle against the ANC Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia. 24 June 2021 1:04 PM
[VIDEO] 'When People Steal' the deeply ironic remix of Cyril's missing iPad saga Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk Digital Editor Barbara Friedman chat about stories trending on social media. 24 June 2021 9:53 AM
5 top factors that influence the way South Africans vote - UJ report Africa Melane talks to Social Development Studies at University of Johannesburg's Professor Leila Patel. 24 June 2021 9:00 AM
View all Politics
2021 SA Township Marketing Report ' One-third of people have a side hustle' Lester Kiewit talks to Charlie Stewart, CEO of Rogerwilco who conducted the research along with Survey 55 and Marketing Mix. 24 June 2021 2:13 PM
The name 'biltong' may be trademarked. Will others have to call it 'dried meat? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Darren Olivier, partner and head of IP commercialisation at Adams and Adams law. 24 June 2021 8:20 AM
Beware the trap of 'honey laundering' and support local beekeepers Bruce Whitfield talks to the founder of Honeybee Heroes, Chris Oosthuizen, about cheap imports versus quality, local honey. 23 June 2021 7:59 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Update: Rescue doggo Boo is doing well after 1.6kg matted fur shaved off Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk Digital Editor chat about stories trending on social media. 24 June 2021 10:43 AM
Surf Report: '10-day run of pounding swell for Cape' - Steve Pike, Wavescape John Maytham talks to the owner of Wavescape Media Steve Pike about the promising surf report for the next ten days. 24 June 2021 6:27 AM
What (and why) you should be teaching your children about money Bruce Whitfield talks to financial adviser Warren Ingram about the role of parents, and schools, in teaching money management. 23 June 2021 6:54 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Ronaldo chooses water, pushes Coca-Cola bottles away at Euro2021 presser Portugal's football captain Cristiano Ronaldo showed his disdain for the fizzy cooldrink at the Euro2021 press conference. 16 June 2021 11:38 AM
Meet South Africa's speed climbers representing the country at Olympics Refilwe Moloto talks to Olympian hopefuls Erin Sterkenburg and Chris Crosser. 16 June 2021 8:14 AM
Close call for fit, young, soccer star who collapsed on the pitch this weekend Lester Kiewit asks a sports medicine expert why fit athletes like footballer Chris Eriksen may be susceptible to heart attacks. 14 June 2021 12:04 PM
View all Sport
New Afrikaans TV streaming service on Android launched, 'has big uptake in Cape' Refilwe Moloto speaks to Retha van Reenen of NET Afrikaans, a subscription-based, watch-on-demand TV entertainment app. 23 June 2021 6:32 AM
SA muso and Idols winner Elvis Blue takes to the airwaves on CapeTalk Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 80s faves. 17 June 2021 2:50 PM
New app turns you into Disney character – check out some of our presenters, LOL! Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 17 June 2021 12:25 PM
View all Entertainment
'Child refugees suffer horrific conditions at Ford Bliss, set up by Biden govt' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 24 June 2021 3:14 PM
Mozambiquan special forces train as SADC agrees to deploy troops to Cabo Delgado Refilwe Moloto interviews Dino Mahtani, Deputy Director for the Africa Program of the International Crisis Group. 24 June 2021 11:35 AM
Beware the trap of 'honey laundering' and support local beekeepers Bruce Whitfield talks to the founder of Honeybee Heroes, Chris Oosthuizen, about cheap imports versus quality, local honey. 23 June 2021 7:59 PM
View all World
Mozambiquan special forces train as SADC agrees to deploy troops to Cabo Delgado Refilwe Moloto interviews Dino Mahtani, Deputy Director for the Africa Program of the International Crisis Group. 24 June 2021 11:35 AM
Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses. 22 June 2021 8:42 PM
Namibians experience more violence than any other nation - Global Peace Index Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 June 2021 10:04 AM
View all Africa
Cyril Ramaphosa remains far more popular than the ANC – political analysts Lester Kiewit interviews Sanusha Naidu (Institute for Global Dialogue) and political journalist Jan-Jan Joubert. 24 June 2021 2:41 PM
What (and why) you should be teaching your children about money Bruce Whitfield talks to financial adviser Warren Ingram about the role of parents, and schools, in teaching money management. 23 June 2021 6:54 PM
New National Ports Authority is 'wonderful' – Brian Ingpen (maritime author) Refilwe Moloto interviews maritime author Brian Ingpen. 23 June 2021 3:18 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Sahpra to assess efficacy of Sinopharm jab: 'It must work against variant in SA'

24 June 2021 2:52 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
WHO
Sahpra
South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA)
Sinopharm vaccine
Mia Malan
Bhekisa Health Journalism Centre

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Bhekisisa's editor-in-chief Mia Malan about the Sinopharm application submitted to Sahpra.
  • SA's medicines regulator announced that it will assess the efficacy of Sinopharm shot after receiving documentation from the vaccine manufacturer
  • The Sinopharm vaccine has been developed in China along with the Sinovac jab which is already under review
  • Sahpra has been facing pressure from the EFF to approve more vaccines for use in SA as the third wave of Covid-19 infections takes hold
  • Bhekisisa health journo Mia Malan says the Sinopharm vaccine needs to be tested against the Beta variant that's dominant in South Africa
Image: © diy13/123rf.com

The SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) will start assessing the efficacy of the Sinopharm vaccine after receiving documents from the manufacturer.

"Sahpra will now commence with evaluating the data in assessing the efficacy of the vaccine", the medicines regulator announced on Wednesday.

Bhekisisa health journalist and editor-in-chief Mia Malan says the Sinopharm vaccine will have to be tested for efficacy against the 501Y.V2 or Beta variant that's currently dominant in South Africa.

Last month, the World Health Organization (WHO) listed the Sinopharm vaccine for emergency use, giving the green light for it to be rolled out globally.

RELATED: Sahpra won't be pressured over vaccine review process as EFF prepares to protest

However, Malan explains that the WHO approval does not automatically mean that a vaccine will be effective against strains of Covid-19 that are prevalent in SA.

Just because the WHO has approved data from a vaccine, it doesn't mean it's going to work here because... we need it to work against the Beta variant.

Mia Malan, Editor-in-Chief and Director - Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre

Meanwhile, Sahpra has faced some criticism from the EFF which has demanded that the Sputnik V and Sinovac jabs be released for use.

The regulatory authority is currently reviewing Sinopharm and Sinovac from Chinese vaccine manufacturers as well as the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine.

RELATED: Renaming Covid-19 variants using Greek letters good move by WHO - Prof Fielding

What we know about the Sinopharm and Sinovac is that those vaccines have received an emergency listing from the WHO... the WHO has looked at their trial data, efficacy and safety data and approved that for international mechanisms such as Covax to be able to buy some of those vaccines.

Mia Malan, Editor-in-Chief and Director - Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre

With Sputnik-V, that has not yet happened, and the WHO said yesterday that it had issued with the production of Sputnik... in terms of quality of production and cross-contamination issues at some of the factories.

Mia Malan, Editor-in-Chief and Director - Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre

Sputnik has applied for authorisation with the European Medicines Agency (EMA)... The regulator has asked for more information... they said the information that was submitted was not sufficient... in South Africa, Sahpra also asked Sputnik for more information.

Mia Malan, Editor-in-Chief and Director - Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre



24 June 2021 2:52 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
WHO
Sahpra
South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA)
Sinopharm vaccine
Mia Malan
Bhekisa Health Journalism Centre

More from Local

'TMNP fire set with intent' - Car seen along Hospital Bend linked to April blaze

24 June 2021 4:48 PM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to wildlife investigator Rob Erasmus about the independent report on the Table Mountain blaze

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cyril Ramaphosa remains far more popular than the ANC – political analysts

24 June 2021 2:41 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Sanusha Naidu (Institute for Global Dialogue) and political journalist Jan-Jan Joubert.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

2021 SA Township Marketing Report ' One-third of people have a side hustle'

24 June 2021 2:13 PM

Lester Kiewit talks to Charlie Stewart, CEO of Rogerwilco who conducted the research along with Survey 55 and Marketing Mix.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ace Magashule begins his court battle against the ANC

24 June 2021 1:04 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Contaminated Joe Slovo stormwater continues to pour into Milnerton Lagoon - CoCT

24 June 2021 12:50 PM

CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to the City of Cape Town's Xanthea Limberg about the pollution of the Milnerton Lagoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Migrants battle to access healthcare services, especially in Gauteng - Section27

24 June 2021 11:06 AM

CapeTalk host Africa Melane chats to Section27 attorney Sibusisiwe Ndlela about the struggles migrants face accessing healthcare in SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Update: Rescue doggo Boo is doing well after 1.6kg matted fur shaved off

24 June 2021 10:43 AM

Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk Digital Editor chat about stories trending on social media.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sea Point Pavillion closed for 2 days as massive waves bash over pool

24 June 2021 10:31 AM

Friends of the Sea Point pavilion posted the announcement on Facebook as a series of cold fronts heads Cape town's way.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Western Cape education sector vaccine rollout Day One: 'It went really well'

24 June 2021 10:06 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Education MEC Debbie Schäfer about how the first day went.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[VIDEO] 'When People Steal' the deeply ironic remix of Cyril's missing iPad saga

24 June 2021 9:53 AM

Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk Digital Editor Barbara Friedman chat about stories trending on social media.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'TMNP fire set with intent' - Car seen along Hospital Bend linked to April blaze

Local

Surf Report: '10-day run of pounding swell for Cape' - Steve Pike, Wavescape

Local Sport Lifestyle

Sea Point Pavillion closed for 2 days as massive waves bash over pool

Local

EWN Highlights

Magashule’s lawyer: His suspension infringes on his constitutional rights

24 June 2021 4:52 PM

Here's how the City of Joburg is hiking the cost of rates

24 June 2021 4:09 PM

SAHPRA monitoring COVID-19 breakthrough infections

24 June 2021 3:28 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA