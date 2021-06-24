Cyril Ramaphosa remains far more popular than the ANC – political analysts





President Cyril Ramaphosa has an “incredibly high” approval rating, despite how relatively unpopular the ANC has become

Ramphosa seems to be stamping his authority on his ministers while locking down the RET faction

FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Waterkloof Air Force Base in Pretoria. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

A large majority of South Africans approve of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

He is considerably more popular than the party he leads.

DA leader John Steenhuisen even said they are open to a coalition with the ANC, as long as Ramaphosa remains its leader.

A Human Science Research Council poll shows his approval rating at 71%, down from 86%.

In less than 18 months, Ramaphosa will compete yet again for the leadership of the ANC.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Sanusha Naidu (Senior Research Associate at Institute for Global Dialogue) and Jan-Jan Joubert (Parliamentary Bureau Chief at Sunday Times).

A 71% approval rating is incredibly high… There’s a disconnect between people’s position on the ANC and their position on the President… Jan-Jan Joubert, Parliamentary Bureau Chief - Sunday Times

What we’re seeing now is a relatively emboldened Cyril Ramaphosa… The way in which he’s locking down the RET faction… Cyril Ramaphosa has stamped his authority on his ministers… Sanusha Naidu, Senior Research Associate - Institute for Global Dialogue

He needs to find a balance between the power politics of the ANC and the competency politics that he needs to take the country forward. It seems to me that never the twain shall meet. Jan-Jan Joubert, Parliamentary Bureau Chief - Sunday Times

Zweli Mkhize has been holding up the Ramaphosa side in KZN. I would be very, very careful… to say he has this [leadership contest] in the bag… The President is coming very close to alienating some very big power brokers in the ANC… he must be careful… Jan-Jan Joubert, Parliamentary Bureau Chief - Sunday Times

David Mabuza… does what the President asks him to do… I’m wondering whether the running mate comes from the RET faction… Sanusha Naidu, Senior Research Associate - Institute for Global Dialogue

If Mr Mabuza is as unhappy as he is reported to be… What happens when he changes sides? He’s good at changing sides… Jan-Jan Joubert, Parliamentary Bureau Chief - Sunday Times