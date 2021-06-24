'Child refugees suffer horrific conditions at Ford Bliss, set up by Biden govt'
Migrant children held in US detention centres set up by Joe Biden’s administration face “horrific” conditions, a California federal court heard.
Children as young as nine years old testified about extreme overcrowding, the inability to contact family, being given spoiled food and little water, and having to wear the same dirty clothes day in and day out.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen).
Maybe nothing has changed under the Biden… Shame on his administration! … Disease, dangerous food, undercooked meat… reports of sexual abuse and violence…Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_33965123_kiev-ukraine-nov-21-2014-vice-president-of-usa-joe-biden-during-a-meeting-with-president-of-ukraine-.html
