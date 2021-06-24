'Child refugees suffer horrific conditions at Ford Bliss, set up by Biden govt'





US President Joe Biden. © palinchak/123rf.com

Migrant children held in US detention centres set up by Joe Biden’s administration face “horrific” conditions, a California federal court heard.

Children as young as nine years old testified about extreme overcrowding, the inability to contact family, being given spoiled food and little water, and having to wear the same dirty clothes day in and day out.

