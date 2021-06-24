'Child refugees suffer horrific conditions at Ford Bliss, set up by Biden govt'

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:20
Malema loses defamation appeal
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'TMNP fire set with intent' - Car seen along Hospital Bend linked to April blaze Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to wildlife investigator Rob Erasmus about the independent report on the Table Mountain bl... 24 June 2021 4:48 PM
Sahpra to assess efficacy of Sinopharm jab: 'It must work against variant in SA' Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Bhekisisa's editor-in-chief Mia Malan about the Sinopharm application submitted to Sahpra... 24 June 2021 2:52 PM
Cyril Ramaphosa remains far more popular than the ANC – political analysts Lester Kiewit interviews Sanusha Naidu (Institute for Global Dialogue) and political journalist Jan-Jan Joubert. 24 June 2021 2:41 PM
View all Local
Ace Magashule begins his court battle against the ANC Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia. 24 June 2021 1:04 PM
[VIDEO] 'When People Steal' the deeply ironic remix of Cyril's missing iPad saga Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk Digital Editor Barbara Friedman chat about stories trending on social media. 24 June 2021 9:53 AM
5 top factors that influence the way South Africans vote - UJ report Africa Melane talks to Social Development Studies at University of Johannesburg's Professor Leila Patel. 24 June 2021 9:00 AM
View all Politics
2021 SA Township Marketing Report ' One-third of people have a side hustle' Lester Kiewit talks to Charlie Stewart, CEO of Rogerwilco who conducted the research along with Survey 55 and Marketing Mix. 24 June 2021 2:13 PM
The name 'biltong' may be trademarked. Will others have to call it 'dried meat? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Darren Olivier, partner and head of IP commercialisation at Adams and Adams law. 24 June 2021 8:20 AM
Beware the trap of 'honey laundering' and support local beekeepers Bruce Whitfield talks to the founder of Honeybee Heroes, Chris Oosthuizen, about cheap imports versus quality, local honey. 23 June 2021 7:59 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Update: Rescue doggo Boo is doing well after 1.6kg matted fur shaved off Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk Digital Editor chat about stories trending on social media. 24 June 2021 10:43 AM
Surf Report: '10-day run of pounding swell for Cape' - Steve Pike, Wavescape John Maytham talks to the owner of Wavescape Media Steve Pike about the promising surf report for the next ten days. 24 June 2021 6:27 AM
What (and why) you should be teaching your children about money Bruce Whitfield talks to financial adviser Warren Ingram about the role of parents, and schools, in teaching money management. 23 June 2021 6:54 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Ronaldo chooses water, pushes Coca-Cola bottles away at Euro2021 presser Portugal's football captain Cristiano Ronaldo showed his disdain for the fizzy cooldrink at the Euro2021 press conference. 16 June 2021 11:38 AM
Meet South Africa's speed climbers representing the country at Olympics Refilwe Moloto talks to Olympian hopefuls Erin Sterkenburg and Chris Crosser. 16 June 2021 8:14 AM
Close call for fit, young, soccer star who collapsed on the pitch this weekend Lester Kiewit asks a sports medicine expert why fit athletes like footballer Chris Eriksen may be susceptible to heart attacks. 14 June 2021 12:04 PM
View all Sport
New Afrikaans TV streaming service on Android launched, 'has big uptake in Cape' Refilwe Moloto speaks to Retha van Reenen of NET Afrikaans, a subscription-based, watch-on-demand TV entertainment app. 23 June 2021 6:32 AM
SA muso and Idols winner Elvis Blue takes to the airwaves on CapeTalk Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 80s faves. 17 June 2021 2:50 PM
New app turns you into Disney character – check out some of our presenters, LOL! Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 17 June 2021 12:25 PM
View all Entertainment
'Child refugees suffer horrific conditions at Ford Bliss, set up by Biden govt' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 24 June 2021 3:14 PM
Mozambiquan special forces train as SADC agrees to deploy troops to Cabo Delgado Refilwe Moloto interviews Dino Mahtani, Deputy Director for the Africa Program of the International Crisis Group. 24 June 2021 11:35 AM
Beware the trap of 'honey laundering' and support local beekeepers Bruce Whitfield talks to the founder of Honeybee Heroes, Chris Oosthuizen, about cheap imports versus quality, local honey. 23 June 2021 7:59 PM
View all World
Mozambiquan special forces train as SADC agrees to deploy troops to Cabo Delgado Refilwe Moloto interviews Dino Mahtani, Deputy Director for the Africa Program of the International Crisis Group. 24 June 2021 11:35 AM
Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses. 22 June 2021 8:42 PM
Namibians experience more violence than any other nation - Global Peace Index Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 June 2021 10:04 AM
View all Africa
Cyril Ramaphosa remains far more popular than the ANC – political analysts Lester Kiewit interviews Sanusha Naidu (Institute for Global Dialogue) and political journalist Jan-Jan Joubert. 24 June 2021 2:41 PM
What (and why) you should be teaching your children about money Bruce Whitfield talks to financial adviser Warren Ingram about the role of parents, and schools, in teaching money management. 23 June 2021 6:54 PM
New National Ports Authority is 'wonderful' – Brian Ingpen (maritime author) Refilwe Moloto interviews maritime author Brian Ingpen. 23 June 2021 3:18 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

'Child refugees suffer horrific conditions at Ford Bliss, set up by Biden govt'

24 June 2021 3:14 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Joe Biden
Adam Gilchrist
Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Fort Bliss
US detention centres

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
US President Joe Biden. © palinchak/123rf.com

Migrant children held in US detention centres set up by Joe Biden’s administration face “horrific” conditions, a California federal court heard.

Children as young as nine years old testified about extreme overcrowding, the inability to contact family, being given spoiled food and little water, and having to wear the same dirty clothes day in and day out.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen).

Maybe nothing has changed under the Biden… Shame on his administration! … Disease, dangerous food, undercooked meat… reports of sexual abuse and violence…

Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent



24 June 2021 3:14 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Joe Biden
Adam Gilchrist
Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Fort Bliss
US detention centres

More from World

Mozambiquan special forces train as SADC agrees to deploy troops to Cabo Delgado

24 June 2021 11:35 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Dino Mahtani, Deputy Director for the Africa Program of the International Crisis Group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Beware the trap of 'honey laundering' and support local beekeepers

23 June 2021 7:59 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to the founder of Honeybee Heroes, Chris Oosthuizen, about cheap imports versus quality, local honey.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Considering a move overseas? These are the most expensive cities for expats

23 June 2021 11:45 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[VIDEO] 'Who stole Uncle's Cyril's iPad,' South Africa jokingly asks?

23 June 2021 9:48 AM

Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk Digital editor Barbara Friedman chat about stories making waves on social media.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Happy 'World Naked Hiking Day', yes, it's really a thing...

21 June 2021 12:56 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Fanafikile Lephakha, the organiser of a men's only, naked hike taking place today in QwaQwa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

US Consulate in Cape Town explains significance of Juneteenth National Holiday

21 June 2021 6:43 AM

Refilwe Moloto talks to Public Affairs Officer Emily Shaffer about commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Spike in online gambling during lockdown - how addicts can get help

20 June 2021 11:18 AM

Sara-Jayne King talks to SARGF's Noxolo Adonis and a UK recovering addict who had to borrow almost R2m to pay off gambling debt.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Namibians experience more violence than any other nation - Global Peace Index

18 June 2021 10:04 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hungary approves law banning LGBTQ+ content for people younger than 18

17 June 2021 3:27 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Keith Walker.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Ronaldo chooses water, pushes Coca-Cola bottles away at Euro2021 presser

16 June 2021 11:38 AM

Portugal's football captain Cristiano Ronaldo showed his disdain for the fizzy cooldrink at the Euro2021 press conference.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'TMNP fire set with intent' - Car seen along Hospital Bend linked to April blaze

Local

Surf Report: '10-day run of pounding swell for Cape' - Steve Pike, Wavescape

Local Sport Lifestyle

Sea Point Pavillion closed for 2 days as massive waves bash over pool

Local

EWN Highlights

Magashule’s lawyer: His suspension infringes on his constitutional rights

24 June 2021 4:52 PM

Here's how the City of Joburg is hiking the cost of rates

24 June 2021 4:09 PM

SAHPRA monitoring COVID-19 breakthrough infections

24 June 2021 3:28 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA