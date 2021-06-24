SA brothers vanish after reportedly fleecing investors of R54b in Bitcoin
South African investors are extremely worried after a crypto disappearing act reportedly perpetrated by local platform Africrypt.
The company was formed in 2019 by the Cajee brothers, Ameer and Raees.
Moneyweb cites an analysis by Hanekom Attorneys which shows that around R54 billion ($3.6 billion) was swiped out of multiple wallets controlled by directors of the company "in a matter of hours".
The alleged Africrypt scam would be one of the biggest crypto heists the world has yet seen.
Hanekom Attorneys is representing a consortium of people who invested in what they thought was a bona fide crypto currency platform.
Bruce Whitfield gets the lowdown from company founder Darren Hanekom.
The platform was marketed as a way to connect banks, payment providers and digital asset exchanges with a view of making transfers seamless.Darren Hanekom, Founder - Hanekom Attorneys
This is a smaller consortium of people... so the investment pool is a lot larger... per person at least R1 million.Darren Hanekom, Founder - Hanekom Attorneys
Payments and deposits were made largely with a view of having returns in excess of 10% received per month.Darren Hanekom, Founder - Hanekom Attorneys
In this case it's not just Bitcoin - the innovation in technology also allows swaps to occur from Bitcoin to Etherium, from Etherium to others...Darren Hanekom, Founder - Hanekom Attorneys
The beautiful thing about blockchain is that it doesn't disappear, it's just in another place and no longer in the control of our clients.Darren Hanekom, Founder - Hanekom Attorneys
The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) has released a statement saying it is continuing to investigate related complaints.
RELATED: Don't fall for promises of high returns from latest investment scam, warns FSCA
The Authority says it needs to establish whether a financial product or service was offered to the public, which would have required Africrypt to be registered.
At this stage the FSCA has discovered only evidence of crypto asset transactions, which it cannot act on because crypto assets are currently not regulated in South Africa.
[Media Release]— FSCA (@FSCA_ZA) June 24, 2021
FSCA statement on recent concerns regarding investments made by the public in Africrypt (Pty) Ltd: https://t.co/NiaYOOFLW6
Bruce Whitfield interviews Brandon Topham, the FSCA's Divisional Executive for Investigations and Enforcement.
We've been trying to find the basis on which we could get involved. Fortunately, the case was put into provisional liquidation into the other day, so it took a bit of the urgency away.Brandon Topham, Divisional Executive: Investigations and Enforcement - FSCA
We've found... that there were contacts with a company in Hong Kong.Brandon Topham, Divisional Executive: Investigations and Enforcement - FSCA
Based on the returns that were promised... I'm confident it must have been a Ponzi because no legitimate operation would give you that type of return.Brandon Topham, Divisional Executive: Investigations and Enforcement - FSCA
As you know we are working on making it [crypto assets] a financial product to get some regulation...Brandon Topham, Divisional Executive: Investigations and Enforcement - FSCA
For more detail on the investigation into Africrypt, listen to the interviews below:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/artmagination/artmagination1902/artmagination190200067/117098419-cracked-bitcoin-coin-on-south-african-flag-bad-bitcoin-condition-in-south-africa-concept-3d-renderin.jpg
More from Business
2021 SA Township Marketing Report ' One-third of people have a side hustle'
Lester Kiewit talks to Charlie Stewart, CEO of Rogerwilco who conducted the research along with Survey 55 and Marketing Mix.Read More
The name 'biltong' may be trademarked. Will others have to call it 'dried meat?
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Darren Olivier, partner and head of IP commercialisation at Adams and Adams law.Read More
Beware the trap of 'honey laundering' and support local beekeepers
Bruce Whitfield talks to the founder of Honeybee Heroes, Chris Oosthuizen, about cheap imports versus quality, local honey.Read More
What happened to the 4 day week?
It looks like only some will get to enjoy itRead More
What (and why) you should be teaching your children about money
Bruce Whitfield talks to financial adviser Warren Ingram about the role of parents, and schools, in teaching money management.Read More
Food inflation jumps to almost 4-year high as consumer inflation keeps rising
'It's a temporary spike'. ETM Analytics' George Glynos analyses the latest CPI figures on The Money Show.Read More
Buying property on auction? You better check T&Cs about the seller pulling out
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to consumer journalist Wendy Knowler about unethical practices in the auction industry.Read More
New National Ports Authority is 'wonderful' – Brian Ingpen (maritime author)
Refilwe Moloto interviews maritime author Brian Ingpen.Read More
Wealthy South Africans are buckling under the pressure vehicle debt - Eighty20
The number of "credit active" South Africans who earn more than R60K per month is up. But so are the number of wealthy defaulters.Read More
More from World
'Child refugees suffer horrific conditions at Ford Bliss, set up by Biden govt'
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Mozambiquan special forces train as SADC agrees to deploy troops to Cabo Delgado
Refilwe Moloto interviews Dino Mahtani, Deputy Director for the Africa Program of the International Crisis Group.Read More
Beware the trap of 'honey laundering' and support local beekeepers
Bruce Whitfield talks to the founder of Honeybee Heroes, Chris Oosthuizen, about cheap imports versus quality, local honey.Read More
Considering a move overseas? These are the most expensive cities for expats
Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.Read More
[VIDEO] 'Who stole Uncle's Cyril's iPad,' South Africa jokingly asks?
Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk Digital editor Barbara Friedman chat about stories making waves on social media.Read More
Happy 'World Naked Hiking Day', yes, it's really a thing...
Lester Kiewit speaks to Fanafikile Lephakha, the organiser of a men's only, naked hike taking place today in QwaQwa.Read More
US Consulate in Cape Town explains significance of Juneteenth National Holiday
Refilwe Moloto talks to Public Affairs Officer Emily Shaffer about commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.Read More
Spike in online gambling during lockdown - how addicts can get help
Sara-Jayne King talks to SARGF's Noxolo Adonis and a UK recovering addict who had to borrow almost R2m to pay off gambling debt.Read More
Namibians experience more violence than any other nation - Global Peace Index
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
More from Local
'TMNP fire set with intent' - Car seen along Hospital Bend linked to April blaze
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to wildlife investigator Rob Erasmus about the independent report on the Table Mountain blazeRead More
Sahpra to assess efficacy of Sinopharm jab: 'It must work against variant in SA'
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Bhekisisa's editor-in-chief Mia Malan about the Sinopharm application submitted to Sahpra.Read More
Cyril Ramaphosa remains far more popular than the ANC – political analysts
Lester Kiewit interviews Sanusha Naidu (Institute for Global Dialogue) and political journalist Jan-Jan Joubert.Read More
2021 SA Township Marketing Report ' One-third of people have a side hustle'
Lester Kiewit talks to Charlie Stewart, CEO of Rogerwilco who conducted the research along with Survey 55 and Marketing Mix.Read More
Ace Magashule begins his court battle against the ANC
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia.Read More
Contaminated Joe Slovo stormwater continues to pour into Milnerton Lagoon - CoCT
CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to the City of Cape Town's Xanthea Limberg about the pollution of the Milnerton Lagoon.Read More
Migrants battle to access healthcare services, especially in Gauteng - Section27
CapeTalk host Africa Melane chats to Section27 attorney Sibusisiwe Ndlela about the struggles migrants face accessing healthcare in SA.Read More
[WATCH] Update: Rescue doggo Boo is doing well after 1.6kg matted fur shaved off
Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk Digital Editor chat about stories trending on social media.Read More
Sea Point Pavillion closed for 2 days as massive waves bash over pool
Friends of the Sea Point pavilion posted the announcement on Facebook as a series of cold fronts heads Cape town's way.Read More