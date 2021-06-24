Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'If it were up to me I'd fully ban public gatherings' - Discovery Health CEO The Money Show gets an update from Dr Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health, on SA's third wave of Covid. 24 June 2021 9:01 PM
Environment Dpt sinks controversial Karpowership deal, can it still go ahead? The Money Show talks to investigative journalist Susan Comrie (amaBhungane) about the opposing views between different departments 24 June 2021 7:49 PM
SA brothers vanish after reportedly fleecing investors of R54b in Bitcoin The Money Show interviews attorney Darren Hanekom and the FSCA's Brandon Topham about the alleged Africrypt crypto heist. 24 June 2021 6:54 PM
View all Local
Cyril Ramaphosa remains far more popular than the ANC – political analysts Lester Kiewit interviews Sanusha Naidu (Institute for Global Dialogue) and political journalist Jan-Jan Joubert. 24 June 2021 2:41 PM
Ace Magashule begins his court battle against the ANC Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia. 24 June 2021 1:04 PM
[VIDEO] 'When People Steal' the deeply ironic remix of Cyril's missing iPad saga Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk Digital Editor Barbara Friedman chat about stories trending on social media. 24 June 2021 9:53 AM
View all Politics
SA visitor management start-up WizzPass snapped up by US company The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ulrich Stark, co-founder of WizzPass, about its acquisition by FM:Systems. 24 June 2021 8:25 PM
2021 SA Township Marketing Report ' One-third of people have a side hustle' Lester Kiewit talks to Charlie Stewart, CEO of Rogerwilco who conducted the research along with Survey 55 and Marketing Mix. 24 June 2021 2:13 PM
The name 'biltong' may be trademarked. Will others have to call it 'dried meat? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Darren Olivier, partner and head of IP commercialisation at Adams and Adams law. 24 June 2021 8:20 AM
View all Business
[WATCH] Update: Rescue doggo Boo is doing well after 1.6kg matted fur shaved off Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk Digital Editor chat about stories trending on social media. 24 June 2021 10:43 AM
Surf Report: '10-day run of pounding swell for Cape' - Steve Pike, Wavescape John Maytham talks to the owner of Wavescape Media Steve Pike about the promising surf report for the next ten days. 24 June 2021 6:27 AM
What (and why) you should be teaching your children about money Bruce Whitfield talks to financial adviser Warren Ingram about the role of parents, and schools, in teaching money management. 23 June 2021 6:54 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Ronaldo chooses water, pushes Coca-Cola bottles away at Euro2021 presser Portugal's football captain Cristiano Ronaldo showed his disdain for the fizzy cooldrink at the Euro2021 press conference. 16 June 2021 11:38 AM
Meet South Africa's speed climbers representing the country at Olympics Refilwe Moloto talks to Olympian hopefuls Erin Sterkenburg and Chris Crosser. 16 June 2021 8:14 AM
Close call for fit, young, soccer star who collapsed on the pitch this weekend Lester Kiewit asks a sports medicine expert why fit athletes like footballer Chris Eriksen may be susceptible to heart attacks. 14 June 2021 12:04 PM
View all Sport
New Afrikaans TV streaming service on Android launched, 'has big uptake in Cape' Refilwe Moloto speaks to Retha van Reenen of NET Afrikaans, a subscription-based, watch-on-demand TV entertainment app. 23 June 2021 6:32 AM
SA muso and Idols winner Elvis Blue takes to the airwaves on CapeTalk Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 80s faves. 17 June 2021 2:50 PM
New app turns you into Disney character – check out some of our presenters, LOL! Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 17 June 2021 12:25 PM
View all Entertainment
SA visitor management start-up WizzPass snapped up by US company The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ulrich Stark, co-founder of WizzPass, about its acquisition by FM:Systems. 24 June 2021 8:25 PM
SA brothers vanish after reportedly fleecing investors of R54b in Bitcoin The Money Show interviews attorney Darren Hanekom and the FSCA's Brandon Topham about the alleged Africrypt crypto heist. 24 June 2021 6:54 PM
'Child refugees suffer horrific conditions at Ford Bliss, set up by Biden govt' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 24 June 2021 3:14 PM
View all World
Mozambiquan special forces train as SADC agrees to deploy troops to Cabo Delgado Refilwe Moloto interviews Dino Mahtani, Deputy Director for the Africa Program of the International Crisis Group. 24 June 2021 11:35 AM
Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses. 22 June 2021 8:42 PM
Namibians experience more violence than any other nation - Global Peace Index Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 June 2021 10:04 AM
View all Africa
'If it were up to me I'd fully ban public gatherings' - Discovery Health CEO The Money Show gets an update from Dr Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health, on SA's third wave of Covid. 24 June 2021 9:01 PM
Environment Dpt sinks controversial Karpowership deal, can it still go ahead? The Money Show talks to investigative journalist Susan Comrie (amaBhungane) about the opposing views between different departments 24 June 2021 7:49 PM
Cyril Ramaphosa remains far more popular than the ANC – political analysts Lester Kiewit interviews Sanusha Naidu (Institute for Global Dialogue) and political journalist Jan-Jan Joubert. 24 June 2021 2:41 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local
fiber_manual_record
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Environment Dpt sinks controversial Karpowership deal, can it still go ahead?

24 June 2021 7:49 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Eskom
Load shedding
The Money Show
Barbara Creecy
Bruce Whitfield
Electricity supply
Environmental impact assessment
amaBhungane
SUSAN COMRIE
power generation
Department of Mineral Resources and Energy
environmental impact
Karpowership
Karpowership SA
Powerships
emergency electricity
Department of Forestry Fisheries and the Environment
DMRE

The Money Show talks to investigative journalist Susan Comrie (amaBhungane) about the opposing views between different departments

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment has refused environmental approvals for Turkey's Karpowership to go ahead with three gas-to-power projects in South Africa.

Environmental groups had strongly objected to the proposal to buy emergency electricity from floating gas-fired powerships.

The projects were earmarked for the ports of Saldanha Bay, Richards Bay and Ngqura.

RELATED STORIES:

'Creecy has final say on Karpowership deal after enviro assessors give go-ahead'

Karpowerships: 'Almost as if there are powerful friends giving a helping hand'

Image courtesy of Sumbebekos (Wikimedia Commons).

The Department of the Environment reached its decision after considering "all relevant information presented as part of the environmental impact assessment process".

"The applications came as a response to the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy’s [DMRE] requests for emergency power supply interventions linked to the Risk Mitigation Independent Power Procurement Program.

Does this mean battle lines are being drawn between this Department and the DMRE?

Bruce Whitfield interviews investigative journo Susan Comrie from the amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism.

Normally when you have the DRME coming up against the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment we've got a pretty good idea who normally wins that battle.

Susan Comrie, Journalist - amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism

In this case, although Karpowerships were granted this preferred bidder status for the tender in March, they still had to get environmental permits. What the Department has effectively said is: We just don't feel comfortable that these projects are going to be sustainable and not cause massive harm to the environment.

Susan Comrie, Journalist - amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism

Does this mean the Karpowership deal is dead in the water?

Comrie feels that's the case, although she notes that there is the option of an appeal.

They'd have to appeal internally using the Department's internal appeal mechanism and I just don't see them being able to get that right before the deadline for when they have to reach financial codes... at the end of July.

Susan Comrie, Journalist - amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism

Crucially, when they were awarded this preferred bidder status, they didn't have environmental permits in place. They were gambling they could get them done in time and it seems like the Department has said 'no'.

Susan Comrie, Journalist - amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism

Listen to Comrie's take on The Money Show:




24 June 2021 7:49 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Eskom
Load shedding
The Money Show
Barbara Creecy
Bruce Whitfield
Electricity supply
Environmental impact assessment
amaBhungane
SUSAN COMRIE
power generation
Department of Mineral Resources and Energy
environmental impact
Karpowership
Karpowership SA
Powerships
emergency electricity
Department of Forestry Fisheries and the Environment
DMRE

More from Business

'If it were up to me I'd fully ban public gatherings' - Discovery Health CEO

24 June 2021 9:01 PM

The Money Show gets an update from Dr Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health, on SA's third wave of Covid.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA visitor management start-up WizzPass snapped up by US company

24 June 2021 8:25 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ulrich Stark, co-founder of WizzPass, about its acquisition by FM:Systems.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA brothers vanish after reportedly fleecing investors of R54b in Bitcoin

24 June 2021 6:54 PM

The Money Show interviews attorney Darren Hanekom and the FSCA's Brandon Topham about the alleged Africrypt crypto heist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

2021 SA Township Marketing Report ' One-third of people have a side hustle'

24 June 2021 2:13 PM

Lester Kiewit talks to Charlie Stewart, CEO of Rogerwilco who conducted the research along with Survey 55 and Marketing Mix.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The name 'biltong' may be trademarked. Will others have to call it 'dried meat?

24 June 2021 8:20 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Darren Olivier, partner and head of IP commercialisation at Adams and Adams law.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Beware the trap of 'honey laundering' and support local beekeepers

23 June 2021 7:59 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to the founder of Honeybee Heroes, Chris Oosthuizen, about cheap imports versus quality, local honey.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What happened to the 4 day week?

23 June 2021 7:15 PM

It looks like only some will get to enjoy it

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What (and why) you should be teaching your children about money

23 June 2021 6:54 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to financial adviser Warren Ingram about the role of parents, and schools, in teaching money management.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Food inflation jumps to almost 4-year high as consumer inflation keeps rising

23 June 2021 6:43 PM

'It's a temporary spike'. ETM Analytics' George Glynos analyses the latest CPI figures on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Buying property on auction? You better check T&Cs about the seller pulling out

23 June 2021 5:30 PM

CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to consumer journalist Wendy Knowler about unethical practices in the auction industry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

'If it were up to me I'd fully ban public gatherings' - Discovery Health CEO

24 June 2021 9:01 PM

The Money Show gets an update from Dr Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health, on SA's third wave of Covid.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA brothers vanish after reportedly fleecing investors of R54b in Bitcoin

24 June 2021 6:54 PM

The Money Show interviews attorney Darren Hanekom and the FSCA's Brandon Topham about the alleged Africrypt crypto heist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Western Cape gets 191,880 Pfizer doses as it gears up to administer second jabs

24 June 2021 6:52 PM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde about getting the vaccine programme back on track.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'TMNP fire set with intent' - Car seen along Hospital Bend linked to April blaze

24 June 2021 4:48 PM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to wildlife investigator Rob Erasmus about the independent report on the Table Mountain blaze

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sahpra to assess efficacy of Sinopharm jab: 'It must work against variant in SA'

24 June 2021 2:52 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Bhekisisa's editor-in-chief Mia Malan about the Sinopharm application submitted to Sahpra.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cyril Ramaphosa remains far more popular than the ANC – political analysts

24 June 2021 2:41 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Sanusha Naidu (Institute for Global Dialogue) and political journalist Jan-Jan Joubert.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

2021 SA Township Marketing Report ' One-third of people have a side hustle'

24 June 2021 2:13 PM

Lester Kiewit talks to Charlie Stewart, CEO of Rogerwilco who conducted the research along with Survey 55 and Marketing Mix.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ace Magashule begins his court battle against the ANC

24 June 2021 1:04 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Contaminated Joe Slovo stormwater continues to pour into Milnerton Lagoon - CoCT

24 June 2021 12:50 PM

CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to the City of Cape Town's Xanthea Limberg about the pollution of the Milnerton Lagoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Migrants battle to access healthcare services, especially in Gauteng - Section27

24 June 2021 11:06 AM

CapeTalk host Africa Melane chats to Section27 attorney Sibusisiwe Ndlela about the struggles migrants face accessing healthcare in SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

'If it were up to me I'd fully ban public gatherings' - Discovery Health CEO

24 June 2021 9:01 PM

The Money Show gets an update from Dr Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health, on SA's third wave of Covid.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cyril Ramaphosa remains far more popular than the ANC – political analysts

24 June 2021 2:41 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Sanusha Naidu (Institute for Global Dialogue) and political journalist Jan-Jan Joubert.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mozambiquan special forces train as SADC agrees to deploy troops to Cabo Delgado

24 June 2021 11:35 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Dino Mahtani, Deputy Director for the Africa Program of the International Crisis Group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What (and why) you should be teaching your children about money

23 June 2021 6:54 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to financial adviser Warren Ingram about the role of parents, and schools, in teaching money management.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New National Ports Authority is 'wonderful' – Brian Ingpen (maritime author)

23 June 2021 3:18 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews maritime author Brian Ingpen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[CAR REVIEW] We drive the all new sub-R200 000 Hyundai Grand i10

23 June 2021 2:12 PM

Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Only 27 municipalities have clean audits, qualify for finance to keep lights on

23 June 2021 9:25 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Gray Maguire, a green economy and global change expert.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Boost for SA ports? Ramaphosa announces new stand-alone business under Transnet

22 June 2021 6:39 PM

The national ports authority will now be an independent subsidiary of Transnet - comment from transport economist Hlulani Mokwena.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gauteng not far off from what happened in India – Mark Heywood (SECTION27)

22 June 2021 5:18 PM

John Maytham interviews Mark Heywood, founder of public interest law centre SECTION27.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Move container port from lossmaking Cape Town to profitable Saldanha Bay'

22 June 2021 12:43 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Felicity Purchase (city council Speaker) and Sid Peimer of the Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Cyril Ramaphosa remains far more popular than the ANC – political analysts

24 June 2021 2:41 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Sanusha Naidu (Institute for Global Dialogue) and political journalist Jan-Jan Joubert.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ace Magashule begins his court battle against the ANC

24 June 2021 1:04 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[VIDEO] 'When People Steal' the deeply ironic remix of Cyril's missing iPad saga

24 June 2021 9:53 AM

Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk Digital Editor Barbara Friedman chat about stories trending on social media.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

5 top factors that influence the way South Africans vote - UJ report

24 June 2021 9:00 AM

Africa Melane talks to Social Development Studies at University of Johannesburg's Professor Leila Patel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] DA grilled over lack of diversity among election campaign managers

23 June 2021 2:46 PM

Clement Manyathela challenged the DA's Geordin Hill-Lewis on the lack of diversity among its election campaign managers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Third wave hitting as Gauteng health system on its knees - DA's Siviwe Gwarube

23 June 2021 10:54 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to DA spokesperson and shadow minister for health Siviwe Gwarube about the third wave of Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hospital beds prepped and ready to be opened if needed - WCHD COO Dr Kariem

23 June 2021 10:41 AM

Refilwe Moloto talks to DA Shadow Minister for Health in Gauteng Jack Bloom and WCHD COO Dr Saadiq Kariem.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Boost for SA ports? Ramaphosa announces new stand-alone business under Transnet

22 June 2021 6:39 PM

The national ports authority will now be an independent subsidiary of Transnet - comment from transport economist Hlulani Mokwena.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sahpra won't be pressured over vaccine review process as EFF prepares to protest

22 June 2021 1:45 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Sahpra's Silverani  Padayachee about vaccine approvals as the EFF prepares to stage protests on Friday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Winde says WC govt is third-wave ready as Covid-19 hospital cases go over 1,200

22 June 2021 11:50 AM

CapeTalk host Refilwe Moloto chats to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde about the provincial government's third wave preparedness.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'TMNP fire set with intent' - Car seen along Hospital Bend linked to April blaze

Local

Western Cape gets 191,880 Pfizer doses as it gears up to administer second jabs

Local

Environment Dpt sinks controversial Karpowership deal, can it still go ahead?

Business Local Opinion Politics

EWN Highlights

SAHRC sees a resurgence in mob attacks around Gauteng

24 June 2021 8:13 PM

COVID can infect brain cells: study

24 June 2021 7:31 PM

City of Joburg: This is why we have to increase rates for consumers

24 June 2021 6:49 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA