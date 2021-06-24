'If it were up to me I'd fully ban public gatherings' - Discovery Health CEO
As Gauteng reels from the escalating impact of the third wave, Discovery Health has quantified the costs associated with treating Covid-19 in South Africa.
In terms of providing vaccines as a prescribed minimum benefit to members, Discovery’s found that the resultant savings far outweigh the costs of treating Covid-19 in the member base reports Business Tech.
We have used our evolving understanding of the costs associated with the vaccine rollout for the private sector to conduct our economic analysis. Our assumptions are based on scheme members’ actual experience of Covid-19 illness from March 2020 to February 2021, and estimates of vaccine cost, efficacy and uptake.Dr Ryan Noach, CEO - Discovery Health
Bruce Whitfield gets an update from the Discovery Health CEO on The Money Show.
Both Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer are arriving in the country now... Our responsibility now is to vaccinate as many as we can and as quickly as we can.Dr Ryan Noach, CEO - Discovery Health
It is actually a complex operation... the supply chain management, the scheduling, the eligibility process and the distribution...Dr Ryan Noach, CEO - Discovery Health
We've been vaccinating teachers for the past two days, it's very exciting...Dr Ryan Noach, CEO - Discovery Health
We're ready for the next age group... Before the teachers started coming in we did see slightly smaller numbers of the over-60s... We think it's appropriate to open up to the next age group.Dr Ryan Noach, CEO - Discovery Health
Dr Noach says the problem with South Africa's third wave at the moment is that 65-70% of the infections are in Gauteng.
We're seeing this exaggerated wave in Gauteng but the rest of the country is in a relatively manageable position, although there are warning signs.Dr Ryan Noach, CEO - Discovery Health
He says the country has plunged into the worst of Discovery's three different scenario models for the third wave.
I hope that it doesn't last another two to three weeks before it peaks... This disease is very difficult to predict.Dr Ryan Noach, CEO - Discovery Health
This story of 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors - for me it would be no public gatherings at all, very strict mask-wearing... That kind of zero-tolerance approach without quite the extent of a Level 5 lockdown forcing all businesses to effectively shut their doors...Dr Ryan Noach, CEO - Discovery Health
Listen to Dr Noach's third wave update below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_164036622_fight-against-covid19-coronavirus-vaccine-research-in-laboratory-professional-scientists-holds-syrin.html?downloaded=1
