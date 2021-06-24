Streaming issues? Report here
Western Cape gets 191,880 Pfizer doses as it gears up to administer second jabs

24 June 2021 6:52 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Premier Alan Winde
Western Cape vaccine rollout
Western Cape vaccines
Pfizer Vaccines
second doses

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde about getting the vaccine programme back on track.
  • The Western Cape will receive 191,880 Pfizer doses to be used over the next two weeks
  • Premier Alan Winde says this latest tranche is much more than was initially expected and will assist with the rollout of the second Pfizer doses
  • Winde says he's been pushing for the EVDS system to allow registrations of those aged 50 to 59 as soon as possible
  • There are some reports that the 50 to 59 registrations will open next week

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says he's happy with the increased allocation of Pfizer doses that the province will receive this week.

The Western Cape will receive 191,880 Pfizer doses this week, which will be used over the next two weeks as over-60s start returning for the second dose of the two-​dose jab.

Winde says the province had initially expected to receive roughly 140,000 Pfizer doses.

RELATED: Western Cape will soon halt elective surgeries, use more field hospitals - Winde

He says the additional tranche, will help get the vaccine programme back on track.

Vaccinators across the province will soon have to juggle both first-dose and second-dose Pfizer vaccine recipients.

At the same time, the province has so far received 26,400 doses of Johnson & Johnson (J&J) for educators which began on Wednesday.

The province is expected to receive a total of 55,200 J&J vaccines for the education sector out of the 300,000 Johnson & Johnson jabs secured for the country's education sector.

RELATED: Vaccination of Western Cape educators and staff begins with 55,000 J&J jabs

Winde says the vaccine rollout plan has been impacted by a constrained vaccine supply and will need to be adjusted.

He's reiterated that provincial health teams are prepared for the third wave. "I'm pretty confident so far... our readiness is in place", he tells CapeTalk.

RELATED: Winde says WC govt is third-wave ready as Covid-19 hospital cases go over 1,200

Last week this time, the promise was 140,000 [Pfizer vaccines] so I really am happy that that's gone up to 190,000... because that was [our concern] last week, how are we going to cope with that extra step [of second jabs].

Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

The first week that we start doing the second doses along with the growth in the first doses is okay now with the number that we've got.

Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

We've got to make sure that we get more vaccines as promised the week after because we have to really step up the capability of keeping on track and also getting the second doses in.

Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier



