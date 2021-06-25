Crypto explained - a guide to understanding digital money

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:07
On the couch with Kgothatso Montjane
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kgothatso Montjane
Today at 13:35
Book Club 1 - Torchbearer series
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Maartens
Today at 13:49
Book Club 2 - Children's Literature Festival
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Darryl David
Today at 14:07
Health & Wellness - doctors not always to blame for CP
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Prof Ishamel Bhorat
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 15:10
Open
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
New drinking and driving regulations
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Layton Beard - Spokesperson at Automobile Association
Today at 15:27
Reach for a Dream interview
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Laura B
Today at 15:40
Does owing a gun make you safer?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Guy Lamb
Today at 15:50
Broth - a new food writing channel
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Schneider
Today at 16:05
South Africa rejects Karpowership bid for environmental permits
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Susan Comrie - Investigator at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism
Today at 16:20
Books with John
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Maytham
Today at 16:55
# An Hour With
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kay Smith
Today at 17:05
Why are vaccines being used for workers not the elderly?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Jeremy Seekings
Today at 17:20
British and Irish Lions arrive imminently
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Ray - Sports Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 17:45
Music: Tim Lewis X Matt Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tim Lewis
Matt Davies
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Thousands of EFF supporters march - demand approval of Russian, Chinese vaccines Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Makhoali. 25 June 2021 12:49 PM
1,600 Covid-19 cases at SA's Life Healthcare hospitals - almost 1,000 in Gauteng Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Life Healthcare Group CEO Peter Wharton-Hood about SA's slow vaccine rollout and the Covid-... 25 June 2021 11:23 AM
How to express shock in Xhosa, something we like to do a lot (sarcastically) Refilwe Moloto chats to Everyday Xhosa's Qingqile Mdlulwa. about today's word. After all, our president is often shocked. 25 June 2021 10:25 AM
View all Local
[WATCH] Zille blasts EFF for hosting 'super-spreader' vaccine protest DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille has accused the EFF of "trying to get elections postponed" with its super-spreader prot... 25 June 2021 12:08 PM
Environment Dpt sinks controversial Karpowership deal, can it still go ahead? The Money Show talks to investigative journalist Susan Comrie (amaBhungane) about the opposing views of two different departments. 24 June 2021 7:49 PM
Cyril Ramaphosa remains far more popular than the ANC – political analysts Lester Kiewit interviews Sanusha Naidu (Institute for Global Dialogue) and political journalist Jan-Jan Joubert. 24 June 2021 2:41 PM
View all Politics
Crypto explained - a guide to understanding digital money Collin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to understand how this new $1 trillion electronic currency asset class works. 25 June 2021 8:42 AM
'If it were up to me I'd fully ban public gatherings' - Discovery Health CEO The Money Show gets an update from Dr Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health, on SA's third wave of Covid. 24 June 2021 9:01 PM
SA visitor management start-up WizzPass snapped up by US company The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ulrich Stark, co-founder of WizzPass, about its acquisition by FM:Systems. 24 June 2021 8:25 PM
View all Business
Fezeka High girls stay in school due to generous sanitary wear donations Pippa Hudson chats to Richard Mabaso from the Imbumba Foundation and Sherry Saltzman from the Dis-Chem Foundation. 25 June 2021 8:23 AM
Arendsvlei actress Kay Smith takes to CapeTalk airwaves with her favourite tunes Every Sunday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 25 June 2021 7:49 AM
Work-from-home trend is killing Cape Town CBD property market, says rental agent Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to RE/MAX Living estate agent Grant Rea about how the Covid-19 pandemic has affected CBD prope... 25 June 2021 7:36 AM
View all Lifestyle
Surf Report: '10-day run of pounding swell for Cape' - Steve Pike, Wavescape John Maytham talks to the owner of Wavescape Media Steve Pike about the promising surf report for the next ten days. 24 June 2021 6:27 AM
[WATCH] Ronaldo chooses water, pushes Coca-Cola bottles away at Euro2021 presser Portugal's football captain Cristiano Ronaldo showed his disdain for the fizzy cooldrink at the Euro2021 press conference. 16 June 2021 11:38 AM
Meet South Africa's speed climbers representing the country at Olympics Refilwe Moloto talks to Olympian hopefuls Erin Sterkenburg and Chris Crosser. 16 June 2021 8:14 AM
View all Sport
Stoned, classically trained actors perform Much Ado About Nothing – R120/ticket Lester Kiewit interviews actor Jake Maisel, a third-year drama student at UCT. 25 June 2021 11:22 AM
Arendsvlei actress Kay Smith takes to CapeTalk airwaves with her favourite tunes Every Sunday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 25 June 2021 7:49 AM
New Afrikaans TV streaming service on Android launched, 'has big uptake in Cape' Refilwe Moloto speaks to Retha van Reenen of NET Afrikaans, a subscription-based, watch-on-demand TV entertainment app. 23 June 2021 6:32 AM
View all Entertainment
99 missing after Miami tower with 130 flats collapses: 'How can anyone survive?' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 25 June 2021 9:54 AM
SA visitor management start-up WizzPass snapped up by US company The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ulrich Stark, co-founder of WizzPass, about its acquisition by FM:Systems. 24 June 2021 8:25 PM
SA brothers vanish after reportedly fleecing investors of R54b in Bitcoin The Money Show interviews attorney Darren Hanekom and the FSCA's Brandon Topham about the alleged Africrypt crypto heist. 24 June 2021 6:54 PM
View all World
Mozambiquan special forces train as SADC agrees to deploy troops to Cabo Delgado Refilwe Moloto interviews Dino Mahtani, Deputy Director for the Africa Program of the International Crisis Group. 24 June 2021 11:35 AM
Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses. 22 June 2021 8:42 PM
Namibians experience more violence than any other nation - Global Peace Index Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 June 2021 10:04 AM
View all Africa
'If it were up to me I'd fully ban public gatherings' - Discovery Health CEO The Money Show gets an update from Dr Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health, on SA's third wave of Covid. 24 June 2021 9:01 PM
Environment Dpt sinks controversial Karpowership deal, can it still go ahead? The Money Show talks to investigative journalist Susan Comrie (amaBhungane) about the opposing views of two different departments. 24 June 2021 7:49 PM
Cyril Ramaphosa remains far more popular than the ANC – political analysts Lester Kiewit interviews Sanusha Naidu (Institute for Global Dialogue) and political journalist Jan-Jan Joubert. 24 June 2021 2:41 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Crypto explained - a guide to understanding digital money

25 June 2021 8:42 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
digital currency
cryptocurrency
podcast
crypto
Revix
Digital money

Collin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to understand how this new $1 trillion electronic currency asset class works.

Have you been wondering what cryptocurrency is all about? Perhaps you already have a small portfolio, or you’ve heard about people being burnt, and have questions you’d like answered.

This is an easy step-by-step introduction to the world of crypto, whether you are just starting out or if you already have dipped a toe into the pool.

Click above to listen while you read

Your intrepid guide through this series is Collin Cullis, presenter of Business Unusual on 702 and CapeTalk’s The Money Show.

His thirst for knowledge and the need to always find out what is really going on beneath the surface means he has made sure to bring you an easy-to-understand introduction to this exciting space.

This series offers answers on how to navigate your way through the world of digital currency and is brought to you by Revix, a company that makes investing in crypto safer, faster, and easier than ever before.

Revix CEO Sean Sanders provides multiple 'Aha' moments that will affirm your decision to invest in crypto with confidence you may not have had before, says Cullis.

Sanders, a UCT Business Science graduate spent several years working in the financial industry.

“Working in finance prepared me for starting Revix in a weird way,” he says. “It positioned me to launch an alternative investment fund and find ways to expose people to digital currencies.”

After a rocky start and lots of learnings, Sanders had a chance to offer this diversified asset class to everyday people, and finally, to a much bigger market.

“That was the birth of Revix.”

With two big accelerators now on board, the prestigious Berkeley Blockchain Xcelerator and Cryptofin TechHub Xcelerator, Revix has upped its game even more.

But how can value be transferred without a bank as an intermediary, you may ask? Sanders is champing at the bit to explain.

I absolutely despise banks and there is not a single person I know that doesn’t despise their bank.

Sean Sanders, CEO - Revix

He says sitting inside a branch for hours or on a phone being passed from one operator to the next until you get cut off, drives people dilly.

“Banks suck at everything that they do, they’re kind of like governments,” he adds wryly.

But for years banks were indeed the intermediaries for all transactions, in fact, until 2008 all digital payments had to go through a bank.

And this is where crypto came into play to make life easier.

“A digital payment should be as cheap and quick as sending an email.”

Suddenly people realised why should they let banks manage their money, says Sanders.

“It’s your money, right?

He says, why should governments and tax agencies have control over people’s money? So cryptocurrency, such as bitcoin, is there to facilitate peer-to-peer payments free of all that red tape.

Are there risks? Sure, there are he says, but there are also huge rewards.

“Crypto is risky,” agrees Sanders. “You will experience price volatility.” And that’s something you need to become comfortable with, he adds.

But there’s an opportunity to make massive returns he says.

“You have the opportunity to make two, three, four, even fifteen x your money back.”

It’s the first time in our lifetimes that we have seen the emergence of an entirely new asset class.

Sean Sanders, CEO - Revix

Bitcoin over the past decade it is the top-performing asset class ever, amassing $1.1 trillion in 10 years.

“That’s insane. You have never before got an asset class worth over a trillion dollars.”

Coming up in the following episodes - how and when to invest in crypto and what types might work for you; the impact of regulation – is it good or bad; we talk to some big names in the world of cryptocurrency, and of course, demystify the much-used term non-fungible tokens.


This article first appeared on 702 : Crypto explained - a guide to understanding digital money




25 June 2021 8:42 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
digital currency
cryptocurrency
podcast
crypto
Revix
Digital money

Trending

Work-from-home trend is killing Cape Town CBD property market, says rental agent

Lifestyle Local

Keep domestic birds away from wild birds, warns State vet amid reported deaths

Local

99 missing after Miami tower with 130 flats collapses: 'How can anyone survive?'

World

EWN Highlights

Flouting COVID regulations, EFF marchers gather outside SAHPRA’s PTA office

25 June 2021 12:42 PM

Security guard wounded in attempted Kempton Park cash-in-transit heist

25 June 2021 12:26 PM

WC Health officials urge residents to stick to protocols as COVID cases spike

25 June 2021 11:32 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA