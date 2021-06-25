Arendsvlei actress Kay Smith takes to CapeTalk airwaves with her favourite tunes
South African actress and born and bred Capetonian Kay Smith is best known for her starring role as Debra in the kykNET soapie Arendsvlei, but she also had a stint in the soapie 7de Laan and other TV series.
She is equally gifted on the stage and her list of roles include Vaselinetjie, Ukhanyo, In the City of Paradise, But the Land, Liefde is Rooi and Ons is Almal Freaks Hier.
She played the role of Nikita in the moving film Ellen: Die Ellen Pakkies Storie.
