VACCINE WRAP | Teacher vaccinations get going and over-50s next in line for jab





South Africa has vaccinated 2,070,478 people since the start of the national rollout, of which 370,054 people have been vaccinated in the Western Cape.

That's according to the latest national and provincial data published as of Thursday 24 June.

Health teams across the country are in a race against time to vaccinate as many people as possible amid the Covid-19 third wave.

HERE'S A RECAP OF THE MOST-READ VACCINE STORIES THIS WEEK:

Over-50s to get vaccinated starting from mid-July alongside cops, soldiers

Education sector begins vaccine rollout

Western Cape prepares for second-jab Pfizer appointments

Old Mutual vaccine site opens

Medicines regulator to assess China's Sinopharm vax

Music tutor claims they've been snubbed amid teacher rollout

IN OTHER COVID-19 RELATED NEWS:

EFF slammed for 'super-spreader' vaccine protest

Gauteng's third wave catastrophe

Western Cape town goes into isolation

-Discovery and Netcare CEOs on third-wave lockdown regs

WC health boss says the province is ready for Covid-19 peak

Mediclinic halts elective surgeries

