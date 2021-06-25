VACCINE WRAP | Teacher vaccinations get going and over-50s next in line for jab
South Africa has vaccinated 2,070,478 people since the start of the national rollout, of which 370,054 people have been vaccinated in the Western Cape.
That's according to the latest national and provincial data published as of Thursday 24 June.
Health teams across the country are in a race against time to vaccinate as many people as possible amid the Covid-19 third wave.
HERE'S A RECAP OF THE MOST-READ VACCINE STORIES THIS WEEK:
- Over-50s to get vaccinated starting from mid-July alongside cops, soldiers
- Education sector begins vaccine rollout
- Western Cape prepares for second-jab Pfizer appointments
- Old Mutual vaccine site opens
- Medicines regulator to assess China's Sinopharm vax
- Music tutor claims they've been snubbed amid teacher rollout
IN OTHER COVID-19 RELATED NEWS:
- EFF slammed for 'super-spreader' vaccine protest
- Gauteng's third wave catastrophe
- Western Cape town goes into isolation
-Discovery and Netcare CEOs on third-wave lockdown regs
- WC health boss says the province is ready for Covid-19 peak
- Mediclinic halts elective surgeries
TOP INTERVIEWS ON CAPETALK THAT YOU MAY HAVE MISSED:
Here's a look back at our previous vaccine wrap articles:
- 18 June: VACCINE WRAP | Teachers to get vaccinated over 10 days as SA awaits new J&J jabs
- 11 June: VACCINE WRAP | WC enters third wave but still no J&J jabs for mass vax sites
- 4 June: VACCINE WRAP | SA waits for J&J jab clearance to get Phase 2 get off the ground
- 28 May: VACCINE WRAP | WC govt to manage walk-ins amid more reports of vax queue-jumping
- 21 May: VACCINE WRAP | Clicks joins vaccine rollout, WC govt takes over jab scheduling - 14 May: VACCINE WRAP | Sisonke study draws to a close, WC Covid-19 resurgence confirmed
- 7 May: VACCINE WRAP | NCCC mulls tighter border rules amid fears of 'imported' variants
- 30 April: VACCINE WRAP | Sisonke trial back on track, pregnant women may now get J&J jab
- 23 Apil: VACCINE WRAP | Govt expected to announce lifting of J&J vaccine suspension soon
- 16 April: VACCINE WRAP | J&J jab suspended, online vaccine registrations open for elderly
- 8 April: VACCINE WRAP | Last batch of Sisonke jabs, Ramaphosa gets rollout plan ultimatum
- 2 April: VACCINE WRAP | J&J jab granted conditional approval, SA's AstraZeneca shots sold
- 25 March: VACCINE WRAP | SA awaits Pfizer jab with over 220k vaccinations in Sisonke trial
- 19 March: VACCINE WRAP | More J&J jabs arrive in SA, Europe puts AstraZeneca shot on hold
- 12 March: VACCINE WRAP | Western Cape's J&J doses running low, warning over bogus vaccines
- 5 March: VACCINE WRAP | Frontliners turned away at Tygerberg site, WC hits over 15k jabs
- 26 Feb: VACCINE WRAP | Over 7k people jabbed in WC, queue-jumpers try 'game the system
Source : Xanderleigh Dookey-Makhaza/Eyewitness News
