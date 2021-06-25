Fezeka High girls stay in school due to generous sanitary wear donations
Did you know that girls, between the ages of 12 and 18, can lose up to a fifth of their high school education? This is because many girls, when menstruating, simply cannot afford feminine hygiene products.
That’s why Dis-Chem Foundation’s Million Comforts and CapeTalk want to make sure that girls across South Africa no longer miss school.
This month we’ll be donating sanitary products to Fezeka High School.
Presenter Pippa Hudson chats to We also chat to Richard Mabaso from the Imbumba Foundation and the Caring For Girls Programme, and Sherry Saltzman from the Dis-Chem Foundation about the wonderful work they do to help young girls stay in school as part of the Million Comforts Campaign.
Mabaso describes how the Caring For Girls Campaign was born in the tiny village Lupisi near Nelspruit.
One random day I was lying down under a tree outside and listening to the birds when out of the blue my niece came and told her mum she was in pain and struggling - and her mum said no you can't talk about this in front of your uncle.Richard Mabaso, Founder and CEO - Imbumba Foundation
He says that is when he realised how taboo the subject of menstruation was and how the shame his niece felt. At the time he asked his sister how he could help.
Later, I started looking for ways to help my niece. But little did I know the problem of period poverty, as we have come to know it now, was such a big issue, beyond my village.Richard Mabaso, Founder and CEO - Imbumba Foundation
So he decided to launch a campaign to collect sanitary pads for those in need and began climbs Kilimanjaro sumitting on Mandela Day to raise donations
The Dis-Chem Foundation heard about his amazing efforts and partnered with him to make the campaign even more successful.
Since 2012 working with various partners across South Africa, mainly supported by Dis-Chem through the Million Comforts Campaign, we have been able to reach more than 1,2 million girls.Richard Mabaso, Founder and CEO - Imbumba Foundation
But it has to be ongoing he says and they ensure girls receive sanitary pads to support them for a number of months at a time over four cycles so that they have enough for the entire year.
He says they are overwhelmed with requests from schools and Fezeka High was an example of young people who face hardships on a daily basis.
The hardships they face are just unimaginable. Most of these kids come from the townships, many from child-headed households, and such disrupted structures where they just do not have the basic necessities.Richard Mabaso, Founder and CEO - Imbumba Foundation
Sherry Saltzman of the Dis-Chem Foundation says this is the way to empower young women who in the past have had to miss school.
Why should they be penalised for having their period?Sherry Saltzman - Dis-Chem Foundation
We have collected millions of sanitary pads over the years. Each year it has been growing bigger and bigger. Last year I think we collected 8.7 million. This year we are aiming for 10 million.Sherry Saltzman - Dis-Chem Foundation
