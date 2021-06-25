1,600 Covid-19 cases at SA's Life Healthcare hospitals - almost 1,000 in Gauteng
- Life Healthcare hospitals in Gauteng are facing the most pressure of all the group's facilities countrywide
- Life Healthcare Group CEO Peter Wharton-Hood has urged the government to open the vaccine rollout to the over-50s age group
- Wharton-Hood says the priority needs to be speeding up the vaccine rollout to reach more people amid the third wave
- He says South Africans need to behave responsibly to avoid any potential move to lockdown alert level 5
Of the 1,600 Covid-19 patients in Life Healthcare hospitals countrywide, close to 1,000 of those cases are in Gauteng.
The CEO of Life Healthcare Group Peter Wharton-Hood says the third wave in Gauteng has left the hospital group extremely stretched.
RELATED: 'If it were up to me I'd fully ban public gatherings' - Discovery Health CEO
He says there almost 1,000 Covid-19 cases in Life Healthcare facilities in Gauteng, compared to 639 hospital cases at the peak of the first wave in the province and 709 admissions at the peak of the second wave.
Wharton-Hood has stressed that government needs to urgently open Covid-19 vaccinations to over-50s.
He's also warned South Africans to behave responsibly in order to avoid a possible move to lockdown alert level 5.
RELATED: We need to be closing schools. We need a form of lockdown - Netcare CEO
Of our current admissions, 86% of the admissions are over the age of 40 of which a little more than half are over the age of 50.Peter Wharton-Hood, CEO - Life Healthcare Group
We haven't had enough arms to put the needles into... it wasn't a shortage of doses... it wasn't a shortage of nurses... we just didn't get enough people coming into our facilities.Peter Wharton-Hood, CEO - Life Healthcare Group
I applaud the government for having prioritised the elderly and over-60s at the start, it was the right thing to do, but time is now our enemy and we have to get more people vaccinated...Let's drop the age limit to 50, let's get more people vaccinated and fast.Peter Wharton-Hood, CEO - Life Healthcare Group
We are stretched. We are at maximum capacity in Gauteng... the pinch-point for our service provision is actually a shortage of nurses.Peter Wharton-Hood, CEO - Life Healthcare Group
Here's the great news story that comes out of it. At the end of wave two, we had over 4,000 of our staff that were sick and 44 deaths. In wave three, we only have 100 people sick and four of those are in hospital.Peter Wharton-Hood, CEO - Life Healthcare Group
The decline in infections in our staff, the majority of whom were vaccinated, has shown a significant improvement. I'm a strong advocate for vaccination and the numbers back it up.Peter Wharton-Hood, CEO - Life Healthcare Group
