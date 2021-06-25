99 missing after Miami tower with 130 flats collapses: 'How can anyone survive?'





99 people are missing after an apartment building in Miami collapsed on Thursday

One person is confirmed to have died

Search-and-rescue is ongoing

Miami, Florida. (Image by JORGE TAPIA from Pixabay)

At least one person is dead, and 99 people are missing after a 130-unit apartment tower in Miami collapsed on Thursday.

Rescuers describe hearing banging sounds from survivors as they pick through tons of rubble.

The 40-year-old, 12-floor oceanfront building was undergoing renovations.

The search-and-rescue operation is ongoing.

Witnesses described hearing what sounded like thunder going on for about 30 seconds.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen).

There’s every chance that you’d get crushed to death… there were people alongside where the collapse happened… It’s now less than one storey high… Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent

It looks like the death toll may well be 99, because how can anyone survive that? Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent

Most buildings can survive for more than 40 years for goodness’ sake! Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent