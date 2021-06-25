99 missing after Miami tower with 130 flats collapses: 'How can anyone survive?'
-
99 people are missing after an apartment building in Miami collapsed on Thursday
-
One person is confirmed to have died
-
Search-and-rescue is ongoing
At least one person is dead, and 99 people are missing after a 130-unit apartment tower in Miami collapsed on Thursday.
Rescuers describe hearing banging sounds from survivors as they pick through tons of rubble.
The 40-year-old, 12-floor oceanfront building was undergoing renovations.
The search-and-rescue operation is ongoing.
Witnesses described hearing what sounded like thunder going on for about 30 seconds.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen).
There’s every chance that you’d get crushed to death… there were people alongside where the collapse happened… It’s now less than one storey high…Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
It looks like the death toll may well be 99, because how can anyone survive that?Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
Most buildings can survive for more than 40 years for goodness’ sake!Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/miami-bayside-city-buildings-port-5932835/
More from World
SA visitor management start-up WizzPass snapped up by US company
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ulrich Stark, co-founder of WizzPass, about its acquisition by FM:Systems.Read More
SA brothers vanish after reportedly fleecing investors of R54b in Bitcoin
The Money Show interviews attorney Darren Hanekom and the FSCA's Brandon Topham about the alleged Africrypt crypto heist.Read More
'Child refugees suffer horrific conditions at Ford Bliss, set up by Biden govt'
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Mozambiquan special forces train as SADC agrees to deploy troops to Cabo Delgado
Refilwe Moloto interviews Dino Mahtani, Deputy Director for the Africa Program of the International Crisis Group.Read More
Beware the trap of 'honey laundering' and support local beekeepers
Bruce Whitfield talks to the founder of Honeybee Heroes, Chris Oosthuizen, about cheap imports versus quality, local honey.Read More
Considering a move overseas? These are the most expensive cities for expats
Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.Read More
[VIDEO] 'Who stole Uncle's Cyril's iPad,' South Africa jokingly asks?
Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk Digital editor Barbara Friedman chat about stories making waves on social media.Read More
Happy 'World Naked Hiking Day', yes, it's really a thing...
Lester Kiewit speaks to Fanafikile Lephakha, the organiser of a men's only, naked hike taking place today in QwaQwa.Read More
US Consulate in Cape Town explains significance of Juneteenth National Holiday
Refilwe Moloto talks to Public Affairs Officer Emily Shaffer about commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.Read More