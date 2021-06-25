How to express shock in Xhosa, something we like to do a lot (sarcastically)
- This week's isiXhosa word is 'qaluyiva' and it means disbelief, surprise, and shock
- Everyday Xhosa's Qingqile Mdlulwa insists it is most often used sarcastically in South Africa and gave some hilarious examples
Today’s isiXhosa phrase is “qaluyiva” it’s used to express disbelief, surprise, and shock. and like a lot of Xhosa phrases, you should feel free to use them sarcastically, suggests CapeTalk's Everyday Xhosa correspondent Qingqile Mdlulwa.
RELATED: This week's word 'ndibuyile' means I'm back! And so is CapeTalk's Everyday Xhosa
RELATED: After the decuplet debacle the word on CapeTalk's Everyday Xhosa is 'amawele' meaning twins!
The full phrase is “ndiqala ukuyiva” which literally means “I’ve never heard of such before”.
I guess the closest English equivalent would be "now that’s a first” or “unbelievable!”, “hectic!” or even, “have you ever.”Qingqile Mdlulwa, Correspondent - Everyday Xhosa
Qingqile has a field day showing us how to use the word sarcastically.
For example, qaluyiva, a BMW driver actually used his indicator. Or Qaluyiva, apparently Ronaldo scored a goal that wasn’t a penalty.Qingqile Mdlulwa, Correspondent - Everyday Xhosa
On a serious note, he says he has lost count of the number of times he has said qaluyiva this past week.
Qaluyiva! The President’s iPad disappearing live on National TV. What was that confusing and embarrassing debacle about?Qingqile Mdlulwa, Correspondent - Everyday Xhosa
RELATED: 'Who stole Uncle's Cyril's iPad,' South Africa jokingly asks?
And the nation's favourite story about the maybe babies.
When that journalist turned around and started asking us questions about the 10 babies. Qaluyiva! Then the Gauteng government taking legal action against the newspaper. QALUYIVA!Qingqile Mdlulwa, Correspondent - Everyday Xhosa
And on the vaccine front, he says qaluyiva!
In the middle of all this death and misery, some politician’s followers had a massive gathering outside court in Joburg yesterday, they erected a stage and everything . And others are marching for vaccines today. QALUYIVA!Qingqile Mdlulwa, Correspondent - Everyday Xhosa
And there's plenty of shock and disbelief in the sporting world.
Kaizer Chiefs think they’ve already won the CAF Champion’s League Refilwe. Qaluyiva!!! It's only the semi-finals, and Wydad Casablanca will kill all that noise tomorrow.Qingqile Mdlulwa, Correspondent - Everyday Xhosa
Try to use qaluyiva in a sentence and scroll up to listen to the correct pronunciation in the audio.
