Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

Stoned, classically trained actors perform Much Ado About Nothing – R120/ticket

25 June 2021 11:22 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Dagga
Marijuana
Morning Live
Shakespeare
Theatre
Kalk Bay
cannabis
drama
Lester Kiewit
Much Ado About Nothing
Baked Shakespeare
Drunk Shakespeare
Olympia Café
Jake Maisel

Lester Kiewit interviews actor Jake Maisel, a third-year drama student at UCT.

  • In July, Kalk Bay’s iconic Olympia Café will feature stoned actors performing Shakespeare

  • The concept is based on the Off-Broadway hit “Drunk Shakespeare”

  • Tickets cost R120

“Drunk Shakespeare” is an Off-Broadway smash hit that has been running non-stop since 2014.

The show has five thespians, one of which takes six shots of whiskey in front of the audience.

The cast then attempts to perform a Shakespearean play.

The drunk actor can do anything they want, and the sober ones must try to keep the script on track.

LOL.

Now, Cape Town’s theatre scene is giving it a “dope” twist, just as fun (probably more) without the babbelas.

Every Friday and Saturday in July (starting on the 10th), five classically trained actors – one of them “baked” - will perform The Bard’s “Much Ado About Nothing”.

The hilarity will happen in the bakery of Kalk Bay’s iconic Olympia Café from 8:00 PM to 9:15 PM.

Tickets cost R120 – click here to buy.

Lester Kiewit interviewed actor Jake Maisel, a third-year drama student at UCT (scroll up to listen).

We use marijuana. One member will smoke a joint onstage… It creates new vocal points and narratives. It adds spice, and allows every show to have surprises… It allows every performance to be different.

Jake Maisel, drama student - UCT

Stop watching Netflix for one day and come see some live action!

Jake Maisel, drama student - UCT

The audience can expect… meddling, love triangles, deceit, jealousy, wittery, and comedy. We’re here to have fun, we’re here to have a laugh… Shakespeare can be quite phallic…

Jake Maisel, drama student - UCT

We’ll finish before curfew… We’re only housing 50 people…

Jake Maisel, drama student - UCT

Last year was devastating… It’s really great to come back… You don’t realise how much you take for granted… I’m so excited to connect with people once again.

Jake Maisel, drama student - UCT



