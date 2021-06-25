[WATCH] Zille blasts EFF for hosting 'super-spreader' vaccine protest
- The DA's Helen Zille has slammed the EFF for hosting a super spreader event amid a deadly third wave in Gauteng
- EFF protesters have gathered in Pretoria on Friday morning with no social distancing in sight
The party is planning to protest out outside the Sahpra head offices to demand that vaccines from China and Russia be added to South Africa's rollout
- Meanwhile, medicines regulator Sahpra says it won't compromise its vaccine assessment prosses
Our people are gathering at Maupanaga Park.— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) June 25, 2021
We are going to SAHPRA offices to demand vaccines for all our people. #MarchToSaveLives pic.twitter.com/ievrQGwhbZ
Ramaphosa is vaccinated and does not care about getting the rest of us vaccinated.— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) June 25, 2021
We are tired of this government eating money that is meant to save the lives of our people. #MarchToSaveLives pic.twitter.com/BAfilKULHE
Visuals of the EFF vaccine protest in Pretoria on Friday have been strongly condemned on social media.
Dozens of protesters are making their way to the head offices of the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra), in defiance of the current lockdown regulations on gatherings.
The EFF's planned "march to save lives" has been criticised as it takes place during the third wave of Covid-19 infections, which has been particularly devastating in Gauteng.
RELATED: Sahpra to assess efficacy of Sinopharm jab: 'It must work against variant in SA'
The party is demanding that Sahpra approve the Sputnik V and Sinovac vaccines for use in South Africa's rollout.
The regulator says it will be guided by scientific data and will not be pressured.
The EFF has been slammed on social media for its reckless mass gathering.
RELATED: Sahpra won't be pressured over vaccine review process as EFF prepares to protest
Holding super-spreader events in Pretoria/Tshwane as the 3rd wave approaches its peak in Gauteng. The EFF is not demanding vaccines. It is trying to get elections postponed. https://t.co/IaEi5BQjSy— Helen Zille (@helenzille) June 25, 2021
The EFF organizing a rally in Gauteng, with no masks or social distancing, to protest the fact that only a tiny number of people have been vaccinated, is one of the most stupid – and dangerous – political pantomimes we've seen in years.— Tom Eaton (@TomEatonSA) June 25, 2021
Gauteng crippled by Covid-19 3rd Wave. But politics. Super spreader event at the epicentre. Some of these people will be very ill and will not get a hospital bed. Others will die painfully and quietly. The EFF will not be there to hold their hands or sing at their memorials. https://t.co/oCGTSlUDXM— Anso Thom (@ansothom) June 25, 2021
Comment: Wow! Fighters. This, in Pretoria, is literally in the heart of the red zone of Covid infections. Younger people are dying or getting really ill 😷 in Wave 3. https://t.co/DNgJIKVDmV— Ferial Haffajee (@ferialhaffajee) June 25, 2021
@AthiGeleba This is totally disrespect to the president , there are more than 100 people gathered at EFF event. Who will take what the president says about lockdown regulations after this. #MarchToSaveLives https://t.co/3erWuCGCx6— Tshabalala M (@RealMTshabalala) June 25, 2021
Sifuna iVaccine #MarchToSaveLives pic.twitter.com/i0fW3uZqH9— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) June 25, 2021
Today Malema and the EFF will be spreading Covid19 in Gauteng.... Thank you— NonPartisan (@MulugisiM) June 25, 2021
