[WATCH] Zille blasts EFF for hosting 'super-spreader' vaccine protest

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:07
On the couch with Kgothatso Montjane
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kgothatso Montjane
Today at 13:35
Book Club 1 - Torchbearer series
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Maartens
Today at 13:49
Book Club 2 - Children's Literature Festival
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Darryl David
Today at 14:07
Health & Wellness - doctors not always to blame for CP
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Prof Ishamel Bhorat
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 15:10
Open
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
New drinking and driving regulations
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Layton Beard - Spokesperson at Automobile Association
Today at 15:27
Reach for a Dream interview
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Laura B
Today at 15:40
Does owing a gun make you safer?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Guy Lamb
Today at 15:50
Broth - a new food writing channel
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Schneider
Today at 16:05
South Africa rejects Karpowership bid for environmental permits
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Susan Comrie - Investigator at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism
Today at 16:20
Books with John
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Maytham
Today at 16:55
# An Hour With
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kay Smith
Today at 17:05
Why are vaccines being used for workers not the elderly?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Jeremy Seekings
Today at 17:20
British and Irish Lions arrive imminently
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Ray - Sports Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 17:45
Music: Tim Lewis X Matt Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tim Lewis
Matt Davies
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Thousands of EFF supporters march - demand approval of Russian, Chinese vaccines Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Makhoali. 25 June 2021 12:49 PM
1,600 Covid-19 cases at SA's Life Healthcare hospitals - almost 1,000 in Gauteng Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Life Healthcare Group CEO Peter Wharton-Hood about SA's slow vaccine rollout and the Covid-... 25 June 2021 11:23 AM
How to express shock in Xhosa, something we like to do a lot (sarcastically) Refilwe Moloto chats to Everyday Xhosa's Qingqile Mdlulwa. about today's word. After all, our president is often shocked. 25 June 2021 10:25 AM
View all Local
[WATCH] Zille blasts EFF for hosting 'super-spreader' vaccine protest DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille has accused the EFF of "trying to get elections postponed" with its super-spreader prot... 25 June 2021 12:08 PM
Environment Dpt sinks controversial Karpowership deal, can it still go ahead? The Money Show talks to investigative journalist Susan Comrie (amaBhungane) about the opposing views of two different departments. 24 June 2021 7:49 PM
Cyril Ramaphosa remains far more popular than the ANC – political analysts Lester Kiewit interviews Sanusha Naidu (Institute for Global Dialogue) and political journalist Jan-Jan Joubert. 24 June 2021 2:41 PM
View all Politics
Crypto explained - a guide to understanding digital money Collin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to understand how this new $1 trillion electronic currency asset class works. 25 June 2021 8:42 AM
'If it were up to me I'd fully ban public gatherings' - Discovery Health CEO The Money Show gets an update from Dr Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health, on SA's third wave of Covid. 24 June 2021 9:01 PM
SA visitor management start-up WizzPass snapped up by US company The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ulrich Stark, co-founder of WizzPass, about its acquisition by FM:Systems. 24 June 2021 8:25 PM
View all Business
Fezeka High girls stay in school due to generous sanitary wear donations Pippa Hudson chats to Richard Mabaso from the Imbumba Foundation and Sherry Saltzman from the Dis-Chem Foundation. 25 June 2021 8:23 AM
Arendsvlei actress Kay Smith takes to CapeTalk airwaves with her favourite tunes Every Sunday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 25 June 2021 7:49 AM
Work-from-home trend is killing Cape Town CBD property market, says rental agent Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to RE/MAX Living estate agent Grant Rea about how the Covid-19 pandemic has affected CBD prope... 25 June 2021 7:36 AM
View all Lifestyle
Surf Report: '10-day run of pounding swell for Cape' - Steve Pike, Wavescape John Maytham talks to the owner of Wavescape Media Steve Pike about the promising surf report for the next ten days. 24 June 2021 6:27 AM
[WATCH] Ronaldo chooses water, pushes Coca-Cola bottles away at Euro2021 presser Portugal's football captain Cristiano Ronaldo showed his disdain for the fizzy cooldrink at the Euro2021 press conference. 16 June 2021 11:38 AM
Meet South Africa's speed climbers representing the country at Olympics Refilwe Moloto talks to Olympian hopefuls Erin Sterkenburg and Chris Crosser. 16 June 2021 8:14 AM
View all Sport
Stoned, classically trained actors perform Much Ado About Nothing – R120/ticket Lester Kiewit interviews actor Jake Maisel, a third-year drama student at UCT. 25 June 2021 11:22 AM
Arendsvlei actress Kay Smith takes to CapeTalk airwaves with her favourite tunes Every Sunday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 25 June 2021 7:49 AM
New Afrikaans TV streaming service on Android launched, 'has big uptake in Cape' Refilwe Moloto speaks to Retha van Reenen of NET Afrikaans, a subscription-based, watch-on-demand TV entertainment app. 23 June 2021 6:32 AM
View all Entertainment
99 missing after Miami tower with 130 flats collapses: 'How can anyone survive?' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 25 June 2021 9:54 AM
SA visitor management start-up WizzPass snapped up by US company The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ulrich Stark, co-founder of WizzPass, about its acquisition by FM:Systems. 24 June 2021 8:25 PM
SA brothers vanish after reportedly fleecing investors of R54b in Bitcoin The Money Show interviews attorney Darren Hanekom and the FSCA's Brandon Topham about the alleged Africrypt crypto heist. 24 June 2021 6:54 PM
View all World
Mozambiquan special forces train as SADC agrees to deploy troops to Cabo Delgado Refilwe Moloto interviews Dino Mahtani, Deputy Director for the Africa Program of the International Crisis Group. 24 June 2021 11:35 AM
Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses. 22 June 2021 8:42 PM
Namibians experience more violence than any other nation - Global Peace Index Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 June 2021 10:04 AM
View all Africa
'If it were up to me I'd fully ban public gatherings' - Discovery Health CEO The Money Show gets an update from Dr Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health, on SA's third wave of Covid. 24 June 2021 9:01 PM
Environment Dpt sinks controversial Karpowership deal, can it still go ahead? The Money Show talks to investigative journalist Susan Comrie (amaBhungane) about the opposing views of two different departments. 24 June 2021 7:49 PM
Cyril Ramaphosa remains far more popular than the ANC – political analysts Lester Kiewit interviews Sanusha Naidu (Institute for Global Dialogue) and political journalist Jan-Jan Joubert. 24 June 2021 2:41 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

[WATCH] Zille blasts EFF for hosting 'super-spreader' vaccine protest

25 June 2021 12:08 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
EFF
Helen Zille
Sahpra
vaccine
Covid-19 third wave
Covid-19 surge
EFF vaccine protest

DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille has accused the EFF of "trying to get elections postponed" with its super-spreader protest.
  • The DA's Helen Zille has slammed the EFF for hosting a super spreader event amid a deadly third wave in Gauteng
  • EFF protesters have gathered in Pretoria on Friday morning with no social distancing in sight

The party is planning to protest out outside the Sahpra head offices to demand that vaccines from China and Russia be added to South Africa's rollout

  • Meanwhile, medicines regulator Sahpra says it won't compromise its vaccine assessment prosses

Visuals of the EFF vaccine protest in Pretoria on Friday have been strongly condemned on social media.

Dozens of protesters are making their way to the head offices of the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra), in defiance of the current lockdown regulations on gatherings.

The EFF's planned "march to save lives" has been criticised as it takes place during the third wave of Covid-19 infections, which has been particularly devastating in Gauteng.

RELATED: Sahpra to assess efficacy of Sinopharm jab: 'It must work against variant in SA'

The party is demanding that Sahpra approve the Sputnik V and Sinovac vaccines for use in South Africa's rollout.

The regulator says it will be guided by scientific data and will not be pressured.

The EFF has been slammed on social media for its reckless mass gathering.

RELATED: Sahpra won't be pressured over vaccine review process as EFF prepares to protest




25 June 2021 12:08 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
EFF
Helen Zille
Sahpra
vaccine
Covid-19 third wave
Covid-19 surge
EFF vaccine protest

More from Politics

Thousands of EFF supporters march - demand approval of Russian, Chinese vaccines

25 June 2021 12:49 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Makhoali.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Environment Dpt sinks controversial Karpowership deal, can it still go ahead?

24 June 2021 7:49 PM

The Money Show talks to investigative journalist Susan Comrie (amaBhungane) about the opposing views of two different departments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cyril Ramaphosa remains far more popular than the ANC – political analysts

24 June 2021 2:41 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Sanusha Naidu (Institute for Global Dialogue) and political journalist Jan-Jan Joubert.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ace Magashule begins his court battle against the ANC

24 June 2021 1:04 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[VIDEO] 'When People Steal' the deeply ironic remix of Cyril's missing iPad saga

24 June 2021 9:53 AM

Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk Digital Editor Barbara Friedman chat about stories trending on social media.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

5 top factors that influence the way South Africans vote - UJ report

24 June 2021 9:00 AM

Africa Melane talks to Social Development Studies at University of Johannesburg's Professor Leila Patel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] DA grilled over lack of diversity among election campaign managers

23 June 2021 2:46 PM

Clement Manyathela challenged the DA's Geordin Hill-Lewis on the lack of diversity among its election campaign managers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Third wave hitting as Gauteng health system on its knees - DA's Siviwe Gwarube

23 June 2021 10:54 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to DA spokesperson and shadow minister for health Siviwe Gwarube about the third wave of Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hospital beds prepped and ready to be opened if needed - WCHD COO Dr Kariem

23 June 2021 10:41 AM

Refilwe Moloto talks to DA Shadow Minister for Health in Gauteng Jack Bloom and WCHD COO Dr Saadiq Kariem.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Boost for SA ports? Ramaphosa announces new stand-alone business under Transnet

22 June 2021 6:39 PM

The national ports authority will now be an independent subsidiary of Transnet - comment from transport economist Hlulani Mokwena.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Work-from-home trend is killing Cape Town CBD property market, says rental agent

Lifestyle Local

Keep domestic birds away from wild birds, warns State vet amid reported deaths

Local

99 missing after Miami tower with 130 flats collapses: 'How can anyone survive?'

World

EWN Highlights

Flouting COVID regulations, EFF marchers gather outside SAHPRA’s PTA office

25 June 2021 12:42 PM

Security guard wounded in attempted Kempton Park cash-in-transit heist

25 June 2021 12:26 PM

WC Health officials urge residents to stick to protocols as COVID cases spike

25 June 2021 11:32 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA