Over-50s can register on EVDS from July - and SAPS, SANDF up next for jabs - DoH
- Over-50s will be able to register for their Covid-19 vaccine from 1 July
- The vaccination rollout for over-50s is expected to start on 15 July alongside the police and military who are next in line after teachers have been vaccinated
- The health ministry will adopt a three-pronged approach to vaccinate the general population, essential workers and occupational-health workplace services
- Acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane give an in-depth update in the audio above
At the media briefing this morning Acting Minister of Health, Mmamoloko Kubayi, announced that as from 1 July registration for all citizens aged 50 years and above will be opened #VaccineRolloutSA pic.twitter.com/hQQ65FA5YI— Department of Health (@HealthZA) June 25, 2021
The Health Ministry has announced that people aged between 50 and 59 years will be able to register for their Covid-19 vaccine from Thursday 1 July 2021.
EVDS registrations will open on 1 July, and the vaccination rollout for over-50s will start on 15 July.
Acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane says police officers, soldiers, and prison warders will also be vaccinated alongside over-50s in July once the teacher vaccinations are completed.
"We can't take too much only in the population 50-plus, we've got to be able to balance with the frontline", she tells CapeTalk.
In terms of the rollout, we're continuously looking at the next cohort of people.Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, Acting Health Minister
We're going to only open for the 50-plus but we have to balance with the frontline workers... now moving into the police, Correctional Service staff and military. It's a three-pronged approach in terms of vaccination.Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, Acting Health Minister
We do have a younger generation in those [frontline] categories and we need them in terms of service to ensure that we continue.Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, Acting Health Minister
More from Local
Western Cape Covid-19 infections and deaths are still climbing – Alan Winde
Mandy Wiener interviews Western Cape Premier Alan Winde.Read More
Thousands of EFF supporters march - demand approval of Russian, Chinese vaccines
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Makhoali.Read More
1,600 Covid-19 cases at SA's Life Healthcare hospitals - almost 1,000 in Gauteng
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Life Healthcare Group CEO Peter Wharton-Hood about SA's slow vaccine rollout and the Covid-19 third wave.Read More
How to express shock in Xhosa, something we like to do a lot (sarcastically)
Refilwe Moloto chats to Everyday Xhosa's Qingqile Mdlulwa. about today's word. After all, our president is often shocked.Read More
Keep domestic birds away from wild birds, warns State vet amid reported deaths
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Western Cape veterinary specialist Dr. Lesley van Helden about reports of dying pigeons and doves.Read More
Fezeka High girls stay in school due to generous sanitary wear donations
Pippa Hudson chats to Richard Mabaso from the Imbumba Foundation and Sherry Saltzman from the Dis-Chem Foundation.Read More
Work-from-home trend is killing Cape Town CBD property market, says rental agent
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to RE/MAX Living estate agent Grant Rea about how the Covid-19 pandemic has affected CBD properties.Read More
'If it were up to me I'd fully ban public gatherings' - Discovery Health CEO
The Money Show gets an update from Dr Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health, on SA's third wave of Covid.Read More
Environment Dpt sinks controversial Karpowership deal, can it still go ahead?
The Money Show talks to investigative journalist Susan Comrie (amaBhungane) about the opposing views of two different departments.Read More