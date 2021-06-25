Over-50s can register on EVDS from July - and SAPS, SANDF up next for jabs - DoH





Over-50s will be able to register for their Covid-19 vaccine from 1 July

The vaccination rollout for over-50s is expected to start on 15 July alongside the police and military who are next in line after teachers have been vaccinated

The health ministry will adopt a three-pronged approach to vaccinate the general population, essential workers and occupational-health workplace services

Acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane give an in-depth update in the audio above

The Health Ministry has announced that people aged between 50 and 59 years will be able to register for their Covid-19 vaccine from Thursday 1 July 2021.

EVDS registrations will open on 1 July, and the vaccination rollout for over-50s will start on 15 July.

Acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane says police officers, soldiers, and prison warders will also be vaccinated alongside over-50s in July once the teacher vaccinations are completed.

"We can't take too much only in the population 50-plus, we've got to be able to balance with the frontline", she tells CapeTalk.

In terms of the rollout, we're continuously looking at the next cohort of people. Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, Acting Health Minister

We're going to only open for the 50-plus but we have to balance with the frontline workers... now moving into the police, Correctional Service staff and military. It's a three-pronged approach in terms of vaccination. Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, Acting Health Minister

We do have a younger generation in those [frontline] categories and we need them in terms of service to ensure that we continue. Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, Acting Health Minister