Over-50s can register on EVDS from July - and SAPS, SANDF up next for jabs - DoH

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:07
Health & Wellness - doctors not always to blame for CP
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Prof Ishamel Bhorat
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 15:10
Open
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
New drinking and driving regulations
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Layton Beard - Spokesperson at Automobile Association
Today at 15:27
Reach for a Dream interview
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Laura B
Today at 15:40
Does owing a gun make you safer?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Guy Lamb
Today at 15:50
Broth - a new food writing channel
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Schneider
Today at 16:05
South Africa rejects Karpowership bid for environmental permits
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Susan Comrie - Investigator at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism
Today at 16:20
Books with John
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Maytham
Today at 16:55
# An Hour With
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kay Smith
Today at 17:05
Why are vaccines being used for workers not the elderly?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Jeremy Seekings
Today at 17:20
British and Irish Lions arrive imminently
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Ray - Sports Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 17:45
Music: Tim Lewis X Matt Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tim Lewis
Matt Davies
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Western Cape Covid-19 infections and deaths are still climbing – Alan Winde Mandy Wiener interviews Western Cape Premier Alan Winde. 25 June 2021 1:14 PM
Over-50s can register on EVDS from July - and SAPS, SANDF up next for jabs - DoH Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane about the status of the vaccine rollout. 25 June 2021 1:11 PM
Thousands of EFF supporters march - demand approval of Russian, Chinese vaccines Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Makhoali. 25 June 2021 12:49 PM
View all Local
[WATCH] Zille blasts EFF for hosting 'super-spreader' vaccine protest DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille has accused the EFF of "trying to get elections postponed" with its super-spreader prot... 25 June 2021 12:08 PM
Environment Dpt sinks controversial Karpowership deal, can it still go ahead? The Money Show talks to investigative journalist Susan Comrie (amaBhungane) about the opposing views of two different departments. 24 June 2021 7:49 PM
Cyril Ramaphosa remains far more popular than the ANC – political analysts Lester Kiewit interviews Sanusha Naidu (Institute for Global Dialogue) and political journalist Jan-Jan Joubert. 24 June 2021 2:41 PM
View all Politics
1,600 Covid-19 cases at SA's Life Healthcare hospitals - almost 1,000 in Gauteng Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Life Healthcare Group CEO Peter Wharton-Hood about SA's slow vaccine rollout and the Covid-... 25 June 2021 11:23 AM
Crypto explained - a guide to understanding digital money Collin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to understand how this new $1 trillion electronic currency asset class works. 25 June 2021 8:42 AM
'If it were up to me I'd fully ban public gatherings' - Discovery Health CEO The Money Show gets an update from Dr Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health, on SA's third wave of Covid. 24 June 2021 9:01 PM
View all Business
How to express shock in Xhosa, something we like to do a lot (sarcastically) Refilwe Moloto chats to Everyday Xhosa's Qingqile Mdlulwa. about today's word. After all, our president is often shocked. 25 June 2021 10:25 AM
Fezeka High girls stay in school due to generous sanitary wear donations Pippa Hudson chats to Richard Mabaso from the Imbumba Foundation and Sherry Saltzman from the Dis-Chem Foundation. 25 June 2021 8:23 AM
Arendsvlei actress Kay Smith takes to CapeTalk airwaves with her favourite tunes Every Sunday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 25 June 2021 7:49 AM
View all Lifestyle
Surf Report: '10-day run of pounding swell for Cape' - Steve Pike, Wavescape John Maytham talks to the owner of Wavescape Media Steve Pike about the promising surf report for the next ten days. 24 June 2021 6:27 AM
[WATCH] Ronaldo chooses water, pushes Coca-Cola bottles away at Euro2021 presser Portugal's football captain Cristiano Ronaldo showed his disdain for the fizzy cooldrink at the Euro2021 press conference. 16 June 2021 11:38 AM
Meet South Africa's speed climbers representing the country at Olympics Refilwe Moloto talks to Olympian hopefuls Erin Sterkenburg and Chris Crosser. 16 June 2021 8:14 AM
View all Sport
Stoned, classically trained actors perform Much Ado About Nothing – R120/ticket Lester Kiewit interviews actor Jake Maisel, a third-year drama student at UCT. 25 June 2021 11:22 AM
Arendsvlei actress Kay Smith takes to CapeTalk airwaves with her favourite tunes Every Sunday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 25 June 2021 7:49 AM
New Afrikaans TV streaming service on Android launched, 'has big uptake in Cape' Refilwe Moloto speaks to Retha van Reenen of NET Afrikaans, a subscription-based, watch-on-demand TV entertainment app. 23 June 2021 6:32 AM
View all Entertainment
99 missing after Miami tower with 130 flats collapses: 'How can anyone survive?' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 25 June 2021 9:54 AM
SA visitor management start-up WizzPass snapped up by US company The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ulrich Stark, co-founder of WizzPass, about its acquisition by FM:Systems. 24 June 2021 8:25 PM
SA brothers vanish after reportedly fleecing investors of R54b in Bitcoin The Money Show interviews attorney Darren Hanekom and the FSCA's Brandon Topham about the alleged Africrypt crypto heist. 24 June 2021 6:54 PM
View all World
Mozambiquan special forces train as SADC agrees to deploy troops to Cabo Delgado Refilwe Moloto interviews Dino Mahtani, Deputy Director for the Africa Program of the International Crisis Group. 24 June 2021 11:35 AM
Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses. 22 June 2021 8:42 PM
Namibians experience more violence than any other nation - Global Peace Index Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 June 2021 10:04 AM
View all Africa
'If it were up to me I'd fully ban public gatherings' - Discovery Health CEO The Money Show gets an update from Dr Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health, on SA's third wave of Covid. 24 June 2021 9:01 PM
Environment Dpt sinks controversial Karpowership deal, can it still go ahead? The Money Show talks to investigative journalist Susan Comrie (amaBhungane) about the opposing views of two different departments. 24 June 2021 7:49 PM
Cyril Ramaphosa remains far more popular than the ANC – political analysts Lester Kiewit interviews Sanusha Naidu (Institute for Global Dialogue) and political journalist Jan-Jan Joubert. 24 June 2021 2:41 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Over-50s can register on EVDS from July - and SAPS, SANDF up next for jabs - DoH

25 June 2021 1:11 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane
EVDS
vaccination registration
Acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane
OVER-50s
Acting Health Minister

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane about the status of the vaccine rollout.
  • Over-50s will be able to register for their Covid-19 vaccine from 1 July
  • The vaccination rollout for over-50s is expected to start on 15 July alongside the police and military who are next in line after teachers have been vaccinated
  • The health ministry will adopt a three-pronged approach to vaccinate the general population, essential workers and occupational-health workplace services
  • Acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane give an in-depth update in the audio above

The Health Ministry has announced that people aged between 50 and 59 years will be able to register for their Covid-19 vaccine from Thursday 1 July 2021.

EVDS registrations will open on 1 July, and the vaccination rollout for over-50s will start on 15 July.

Acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane says police officers, soldiers, and prison warders will also be vaccinated alongside over-50s in July once the teacher vaccinations are completed.

"We can't take too much only in the population 50-plus, we've got to be able to balance with the frontline", she tells CapeTalk.

In terms of the rollout, we're continuously looking at the next cohort of people.

Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, Acting Health Minister

We're going to only open for the 50-plus but we have to balance with the frontline workers... now moving into the police, Correctional Service staff and military. It's a three-pronged approach in terms of vaccination.

Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, Acting Health Minister

We do have a younger generation in those [frontline] categories and we need them in terms of service to ensure that we continue.

Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, Acting Health Minister



25 June 2021 1:11 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane
EVDS
vaccination registration
Acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane
OVER-50s
Acting Health Minister

More from Local

Western Cape Covid-19 infections and deaths are still climbing – Alan Winde

25 June 2021 1:14 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Western Cape Premier Alan Winde.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Thousands of EFF supporters march - demand approval of Russian, Chinese vaccines

25 June 2021 12:49 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Makhoali.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

1,600 Covid-19 cases at SA's Life Healthcare hospitals - almost 1,000 in Gauteng

25 June 2021 11:23 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Life Healthcare Group CEO Peter Wharton-Hood about SA's slow vaccine rollout and the Covid-19 third wave.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to express shock in Xhosa, something we like to do a lot (sarcastically)

25 June 2021 10:25 AM

Refilwe Moloto chats to Everyday Xhosa's Qingqile Mdlulwa. about today's word. After all, our president is often shocked.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Keep domestic birds away from wild birds, warns State vet amid reported deaths

25 June 2021 8:44 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Western Cape veterinary specialist Dr. Lesley van Helden about reports of dying pigeons and doves.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fezeka High girls stay in school due to generous sanitary wear donations

25 June 2021 8:23 AM

Pippa Hudson chats to Richard Mabaso from the Imbumba Foundation and Sherry Saltzman from the Dis-Chem Foundation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Work-from-home trend is killing Cape Town CBD property market, says rental agent

25 June 2021 7:36 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to RE/MAX Living estate agent Grant Rea about how the Covid-19 pandemic has affected CBD properties.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'If it were up to me I'd fully ban public gatherings' - Discovery Health CEO

24 June 2021 9:01 PM

The Money Show gets an update from Dr Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health, on SA's third wave of Covid.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Environment Dpt sinks controversial Karpowership deal, can it still go ahead?

24 June 2021 7:49 PM

The Money Show talks to investigative journalist Susan Comrie (amaBhungane) about the opposing views of two different departments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA brothers vanish after reportedly fleecing investors of R54b in Bitcoin

24 June 2021 6:54 PM

The Money Show interviews attorney Darren Hanekom and the FSCA's Brandon Topham about the alleged Africrypt crypto heist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Over-50s can register on EVDS from July - and SAPS, SANDF up next for jabs - DoH

Local

Work-from-home trend is killing Cape Town CBD property market, says rental agent

Lifestyle Local

Keep domestic birds away from wild birds, warns State vet amid reported deaths

Local

EWN Highlights

S. Africans urged to ignore rumours of changes to lockdown rules

25 June 2021 12:45 PM

Flouting COVID regulations, EFF marchers gather outside SAHPRA’s PTA office

25 June 2021 12:42 PM

Security guard wounded in attempted Kempton Park cash-in-transit heist

25 June 2021 12:26 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA