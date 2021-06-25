Western Cape Covid-19 infections and deaths are still climbing – Alan Winde
-
The Western Cape is recording more than 1200 new Covid-19 cases per day
-
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde is pleading with residents to adhere to safety protocols
The Western Cape has about 14 000 known active cases of Covid-19 right now, with the number increasing rapidly.
Health officials are pleading with residents to adhere to Covid-19 regulations.
“All sub-districts have a marked increase in cases,” said provincial Head of Health Dr Keith Cloete on Friday.
“Most of them are in the private sector but now we're starting to see quite a few sub-districts - a mix of the private and public sectors."
Premier Alan Winde has called on the national government to allow vaccinations of over-50s as soon as possible.
Acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane says over-50s will be allowed to register from Thursday (1 July).
Mandy Wiener interviewed Winde (scroll up to listen).
Numbers are climbing overall… by 1223 new infections a day… Our death rate is also going up…Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape
We never dismantled extra beds from the second wave…. We continue to work on behaviour change…Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_149125724_bucharest-romania-june-10-2020-details-with-the-face-of-a-health-official-taking-covid-19-test-with-.html
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Thousands of EFF supporters march - demand approval of Russian, Chinese vaccines
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Makhoali.Read More
Western Cape education sector vaccine rollout Day One: 'It went really well'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Education MEC Debbie Schäfer about how the first day went.Read More
'Music teachers, tutors told they’re not educators – can’t get vaccine'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Neil Benjamin, a music tutor who shares his frustration with the teacher vaccine programme.Read More
Teachers across South Africa start taking their Covid-19 vaccines
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Makhoali.Read More
Kliprand – the entire town – is in self-imposed quarantine
Lester Kiewit interviews local school principal Arries Cloete and Billy Claasen (Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation).Read More
Gauteng not far off from what happened in India – Mark Heywood (SECTION27)
John Maytham interviews Mark Heywood, founder of public interest law centre SECTION27.Read More
62% of people living in South Africa has had Covid-19 – Discovery Health
Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Ryan Noach, CEO at Discovery Health.Read More
We need to be closing schools. We need a form of lockdown - Netcare CEO
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richard Friedland, CEO at Netcare.Read More
Can your boss force you to be vaccinated against Covid-19? Yes, she can. But…
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Deale Attorneys labour lawyer Patrick Deale.Read More