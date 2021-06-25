Western Cape Covid-19 infections and deaths are still climbing – Alan Winde





The Western Cape is recording more than 1200 new Covid-19 cases per day

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde is pleading with residents to adhere to safety protocols

The Western Cape has about 14 000 known active cases of Covid-19 right now, with the number increasing rapidly.

Health officials are pleading with residents to adhere to Covid-19 regulations.

“All sub-districts have a marked increase in cases,” said provincial Head of Health Dr Keith Cloete on Friday.

“Most of them are in the private sector but now we're starting to see quite a few sub-districts - a mix of the private and public sectors."

Premier Alan Winde has called on the national government to allow vaccinations of over-50s as soon as possible.

Acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane says over-50s will be allowed to register from Thursday (1 July).

Mandy Wiener interviewed Winde

Numbers are climbing overall… by 1223 new infections a day… Our death rate is also going up… Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape