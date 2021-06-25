Western Cape Covid-19 infections and deaths are still climbing – Alan Winde

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:07
Health & Wellness - doctors not always to blame for CP
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Prof Ishamel Bhorat
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 15:10
Open
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
New drinking and driving regulations
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Layton Beard - Spokesperson at Automobile Association
Today at 15:27
Reach for a Dream interview
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Laura B
Today at 15:40
Does owing a gun make you safer?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Guy Lamb
Today at 15:50
Broth - a new food writing channel
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Schneider
Today at 16:05
South Africa rejects Karpowership bid for environmental permits
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Susan Comrie - Investigator at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism
Today at 16:20
Books with John
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Maytham
Today at 16:55
# An Hour With
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kay Smith
Today at 17:05
Why are vaccines being used for workers not the elderly?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Jeremy Seekings
Today at 17:20
British and Irish Lions arrive imminently
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Ray - Sports Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 17:45
Music: Tim Lewis X Matt Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tim Lewis
Matt Davies
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Western Cape Covid-19 infections and deaths are still climbing – Alan Winde Mandy Wiener interviews Western Cape Premier Alan Winde. 25 June 2021 1:14 PM
Over-50s can register on EVDS from July - and SAPS, SANDF up next for jabs - DoH Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane about the status of the vaccine rollout. 25 June 2021 1:11 PM
Thousands of EFF supporters march - demand approval of Russian, Chinese vaccines Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Makhoali. 25 June 2021 12:49 PM
View all Local
[WATCH] Zille blasts EFF for hosting 'super-spreader' vaccine protest DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille has accused the EFF of "trying to get elections postponed" with its super-spreader prot... 25 June 2021 12:08 PM
Environment Dpt sinks controversial Karpowership deal, can it still go ahead? The Money Show talks to investigative journalist Susan Comrie (amaBhungane) about the opposing views of two different departments. 24 June 2021 7:49 PM
Cyril Ramaphosa remains far more popular than the ANC – political analysts Lester Kiewit interviews Sanusha Naidu (Institute for Global Dialogue) and political journalist Jan-Jan Joubert. 24 June 2021 2:41 PM
View all Politics
1,600 Covid-19 cases at SA's Life Healthcare hospitals - almost 1,000 in Gauteng Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Life Healthcare Group CEO Peter Wharton-Hood about SA's slow vaccine rollout and the Covid-... 25 June 2021 11:23 AM
Crypto explained - a guide to understanding digital money Collin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to understand how this new $1 trillion electronic currency asset class works. 25 June 2021 8:42 AM
'If it were up to me I'd fully ban public gatherings' - Discovery Health CEO The Money Show gets an update from Dr Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health, on SA's third wave of Covid. 24 June 2021 9:01 PM
View all Business
How to express shock in Xhosa, something we like to do a lot (sarcastically) Refilwe Moloto chats to Everyday Xhosa's Qingqile Mdlulwa. about today's word. After all, our president is often shocked. 25 June 2021 10:25 AM
Fezeka High girls stay in school due to generous sanitary wear donations Pippa Hudson chats to Richard Mabaso from the Imbumba Foundation and Sherry Saltzman from the Dis-Chem Foundation. 25 June 2021 8:23 AM
Arendsvlei actress Kay Smith takes to CapeTalk airwaves with her favourite tunes Every Sunday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 25 June 2021 7:49 AM
View all Lifestyle
Surf Report: '10-day run of pounding swell for Cape' - Steve Pike, Wavescape John Maytham talks to the owner of Wavescape Media Steve Pike about the promising surf report for the next ten days. 24 June 2021 6:27 AM
[WATCH] Ronaldo chooses water, pushes Coca-Cola bottles away at Euro2021 presser Portugal's football captain Cristiano Ronaldo showed his disdain for the fizzy cooldrink at the Euro2021 press conference. 16 June 2021 11:38 AM
Meet South Africa's speed climbers representing the country at Olympics Refilwe Moloto talks to Olympian hopefuls Erin Sterkenburg and Chris Crosser. 16 June 2021 8:14 AM
View all Sport
Stoned, classically trained actors perform Much Ado About Nothing – R120/ticket Lester Kiewit interviews actor Jake Maisel, a third-year drama student at UCT. 25 June 2021 11:22 AM
Arendsvlei actress Kay Smith takes to CapeTalk airwaves with her favourite tunes Every Sunday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 25 June 2021 7:49 AM
New Afrikaans TV streaming service on Android launched, 'has big uptake in Cape' Refilwe Moloto speaks to Retha van Reenen of NET Afrikaans, a subscription-based, watch-on-demand TV entertainment app. 23 June 2021 6:32 AM
View all Entertainment
99 missing after Miami tower with 130 flats collapses: 'How can anyone survive?' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 25 June 2021 9:54 AM
SA visitor management start-up WizzPass snapped up by US company The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ulrich Stark, co-founder of WizzPass, about its acquisition by FM:Systems. 24 June 2021 8:25 PM
SA brothers vanish after reportedly fleecing investors of R54b in Bitcoin The Money Show interviews attorney Darren Hanekom and the FSCA's Brandon Topham about the alleged Africrypt crypto heist. 24 June 2021 6:54 PM
View all World
Mozambiquan special forces train as SADC agrees to deploy troops to Cabo Delgado Refilwe Moloto interviews Dino Mahtani, Deputy Director for the Africa Program of the International Crisis Group. 24 June 2021 11:35 AM
Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses. 22 June 2021 8:42 PM
Namibians experience more violence than any other nation - Global Peace Index Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 June 2021 10:04 AM
View all Africa
'If it were up to me I'd fully ban public gatherings' - Discovery Health CEO The Money Show gets an update from Dr Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health, on SA's third wave of Covid. 24 June 2021 9:01 PM
Environment Dpt sinks controversial Karpowership deal, can it still go ahead? The Money Show talks to investigative journalist Susan Comrie (amaBhungane) about the opposing views of two different departments. 24 June 2021 7:49 PM
Cyril Ramaphosa remains far more popular than the ANC – political analysts Lester Kiewit interviews Sanusha Naidu (Institute for Global Dialogue) and political journalist Jan-Jan Joubert. 24 June 2021 2:41 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Western Cape Covid-19 infections and deaths are still climbing – Alan Winde

25 June 2021 1:14 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Alan Winde
Mandy Wiener
midday report
covid-19 in western cape

Mandy Wiener interviews Western Cape Premier Alan Winde.

  • The Western Cape is recording more than 1200 new Covid-19 cases per day

  • Western Cape Premier Alan Winde is pleading with residents to adhere to safety protocols

© gcalin/123rf.com

The Western Cape has about 14 000 known active cases of Covid-19 right now, with the number increasing rapidly.

Health officials are pleading with residents to adhere to Covid-19 regulations.

“All sub-districts have a marked increase in cases,” said provincial Head of Health Dr Keith Cloete on Friday.

“Most of them are in the private sector but now we're starting to see quite a few sub-districts - a mix of the private and public sectors."

Premier Alan Winde has called on the national government to allow vaccinations of over-50s as soon as possible.

Acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane says over-50s will be allowed to register from Thursday (1 July).

Mandy Wiener interviewed Winde (scroll up to listen).

Numbers are climbing overall… by 1223 new infections a day… Our death rate is also going up…

Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape

We never dismantled extra beds from the second wave…. We continue to work on behaviour change…

Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape



25 June 2021 1:14 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Alan Winde
Mandy Wiener
midday report
covid-19 in western cape

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

Thousands of EFF supporters march - demand approval of Russian, Chinese vaccines

25 June 2021 12:49 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Makhoali.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Western Cape education sector vaccine rollout Day One: 'It went really well'

24 June 2021 10:06 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Education MEC Debbie Schäfer about how the first day went.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Music teachers, tutors told they’re not educators – can’t get vaccine'

24 June 2021 9:08 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Neil Benjamin, a music tutor who shares his frustration with the teacher vaccine programme.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Teachers across South Africa start taking their Covid-19 vaccines

23 June 2021 12:33 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Makhoali.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kliprand – the entire town – is in self-imposed quarantine

23 June 2021 11:26 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews local school principal Arries Cloete and Billy Claasen (Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gauteng not far off from what happened in India – Mark Heywood (SECTION27)

22 June 2021 5:18 PM

John Maytham interviews Mark Heywood, founder of public interest law centre SECTION27.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

62% of people living in South Africa has had Covid-19 – Discovery Health

22 June 2021 11:14 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Ryan Noach, CEO at Discovery Health.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We need to be closing schools. We need a form of lockdown - Netcare CEO

21 June 2021 7:24 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richard Friedland, CEO at Netcare.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Can your boss force you to be vaccinated against Covid-19? Yes, she can. But…

21 June 2021 7:02 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Deale Attorneys labour lawyer Patrick Deale.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa to get 'fairly significant' Covid-19 vaccine doses from July

18 June 2021 1:08 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Over-50s can register on EVDS from July - and SAPS, SANDF up next for jabs - DoH

Local

Work-from-home trend is killing Cape Town CBD property market, says rental agent

Lifestyle Local

Keep domestic birds away from wild birds, warns State vet amid reported deaths

Local

EWN Highlights

S. Africans urged to ignore rumours of changes to lockdown rules

25 June 2021 12:45 PM

Flouting COVID regulations, EFF marchers gather outside SAHPRA’s PTA office

25 June 2021 12:42 PM

Security guard wounded in attempted Kempton Park cash-in-transit heist

25 June 2021 12:26 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA