Thousands of EFF supporters march - demand approval of Russian, Chinese vaccines
-
Perhaps as many as 2000 EFF members are marching on the health regulator, in contravention of Covid-19 regulations
-
The EFF demands that the regulator approve the Sinopharm, Sinovac, and Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccines within seven days, or face consequences
The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) is evaluating data on the Sinopharm, Sinovac, and Sputnik V Covid-19 jabs.
It has dedicated a significant number of resources and people to accelerate the detailed process before it can grant approval or deny it.
The EFF, in contravention of Covid-19 regulations, marched on Sahpra’s offices on Friday to demand the rollout of the Russian and Chinese vaccines within the next week.
Right now, there are about 2000 EFF supporters outside Sahpra offices.
The safety, quality, and efficacy of the vaccines are key, said Sahpra CEO Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela.
Mandy Wiener interviewed Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Makhoali (scroll up to listen).
There are safety concerns… Leaders say they’re giving the health regulator seven days to give the vaccines the green light, or there will be consequences from the party…Veronica Makhoali, reporter - Eyewitness News
There will definitely be a criminal case opened against the party… Some volunteers have bought boxes of masks… offering them to members…Veronica Makhoali, reporter - Eyewitness News
Source : EWN
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Western Cape education sector vaccine rollout Day One: 'It went really well'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Education MEC Debbie Schäfer about how the first day went.Read More
'Music teachers, tutors told they’re not educators – can’t get vaccine'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Neil Benjamin, a music tutor who shares his frustration with the teacher vaccine programme.Read More
Teachers across South Africa start taking their Covid-19 vaccines
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Makhoali.Read More
Kliprand – the entire town – is in self-imposed quarantine
Lester Kiewit interviews local school principal Arries Cloete and Billy Claasen (Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation).Read More
Gauteng not far off from what happened in India – Mark Heywood (SECTION27)
John Maytham interviews Mark Heywood, founder of public interest law centre SECTION27.Read More
62% of people living in South Africa has had Covid-19 – Discovery Health
Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Ryan Noach, CEO at Discovery Health.Read More
We need to be closing schools. We need a form of lockdown - Netcare CEO
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richard Friedland, CEO at Netcare.Read More
Can your boss force you to be vaccinated against Covid-19? Yes, she can. But…
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Deale Attorneys labour lawyer Patrick Deale.Read More
South Africa to get 'fairly significant' Covid-19 vaccine doses from July
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt.Read More