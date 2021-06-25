Thousands of EFF supporters march - demand approval of Russian, Chinese vaccines





Perhaps as many as 2000 EFF members are marching on the health regulator, in contravention of Covid-19 regulations

The EFF demands that the regulator approve the Sinopharm, Sinovac, and Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccines within seven days, or face consequences

Members of the EFF march to the offices of the SAHPRA on Friday, 25 June 2021. Picture: Boikhutso Ntsoko/Eyewitness News

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) is evaluating data on the Sinopharm, Sinovac, and Sputnik V Covid-19 jabs.

It has dedicated a significant number of resources and people to accelerate the detailed process before it can grant approval or deny it.

The EFF, in contravention of Covid-19 regulations, marched on Sahpra’s offices on Friday to demand the rollout of the Russian and Chinese vaccines within the next week.

Right now, there are about 2000 EFF supporters outside Sahpra offices.

The safety, quality, and efficacy of the vaccines are key, said Sahpra CEO Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela.

Mandy Wiener interviewed Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Makhoali (scroll up to listen).

There are safety concerns… Leaders say they’re giving the health regulator seven days to give the vaccines the green light, or there will be consequences from the party… Veronica Makhoali, reporter - Eyewitness News

There will definitely be a criminal case opened against the party… Some volunteers have bought boxes of masks… offering them to members… Veronica Makhoali, reporter - Eyewitness News