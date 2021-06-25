Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:07
On the couch with Kgothatso Montjane
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kgothatso Montjane
Today at 13:35
Book Club 1 - Torchbearer series
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Maartens
Today at 13:49
Book Club 2 - Children's Literature Festival
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Darryl David
Today at 14:07
Health & Wellness - doctors not always to blame for CP
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Prof Ishamel Bhorat
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 15:10
Open
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
New drinking and driving regulations
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Layton Beard - Spokesperson at Automobile Association
Today at 15:27
Reach for a Dream interview
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Laura B
Today at 15:40
Does owing a gun make you safer?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Guy Lamb
Today at 15:50
Broth - a new food writing channel
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Schneider
Today at 16:05
South Africa rejects Karpowership bid for environmental permits
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Susan Comrie - Investigator at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism
Today at 16:20
Books with John
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Maytham
Today at 16:55
# An Hour With
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kay Smith
Today at 17:05
Why are vaccines being used for workers not the elderly?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Jeremy Seekings
Today at 17:20
British and Irish Lions arrive imminently
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Ray - Sports Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 17:45
Music: Tim Lewis X Matt Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tim Lewis
Matt Davies
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Thousands of EFF supporters march - demand approval of Russian, Chinese vaccines

25 June 2021 12:49 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
EFF
Mandy Wiener
Eyewitness News
EWN
South African Health Products Regulatory Authority
Sahpra
covid-19 in south africa
midday report
Sinopharm
Covid-19 vaccine rollout
Sputnik V
Sinovac
Covid-19 in Gauteng
Veronica Makhoali

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Makhoali.

  • Perhaps as many as 2000 EFF members are marching on the health regulator, in contravention of Covid-19 regulations

  • The EFF demands that the regulator approve the Sinopharm, Sinovac, and Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccines within seven days, or face consequences

Members of the EFF march to the offices of the SAHPRA on Friday, 25 June 2021. Picture: Boikhutso Ntsoko/Eyewitness News

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) is evaluating data on the Sinopharm, Sinovac, and Sputnik V Covid-19 jabs.

It has dedicated a significant number of resources and people to accelerate the detailed process before it can grant approval or deny it.

The EFF, in contravention of Covid-19 regulations, marched on Sahpra’s offices on Friday to demand the rollout of the Russian and Chinese vaccines within the next week.

Right now, there are about 2000 EFF supporters outside Sahpra offices.

The safety, quality, and efficacy of the vaccines are key, said Sahpra CEO Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela.

Mandy Wiener interviewed Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Makhoali (scroll up to listen).

There are safety concerns… Leaders say they’re giving the health regulator seven days to give the vaccines the green light, or there will be consequences from the party…

Veronica Makhoali, reporter - Eyewitness News

There will definitely be a criminal case opened against the party… Some volunteers have bought boxes of masks… offering them to members…

Veronica Makhoali, reporter - Eyewitness News



