Khothatso Montjane 5th best wheelchair tennis player in world shares her story
- Khothatso Montjane says she is happy to be back competing after the Covid lockdown
- The 35-year-old is one of the best wheelchair tennis players in the world
Wimbledon 2021 is around the corner and Pippa chats to one of South Africa's best female tennis players, who will not only be participating at Wimbledon but will also be representing South Africa at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo in a few months' time.
35-year-old Khothatso Montjane is one of the most successful wheelchair tennis players in the world, currently ranked 5th in the world.
Born in Seshego, outside Polokwane, Limpopo with a congenital disorder that affected both her hands and feet, her foot being amputated by the age of 12.
Despite her challenges, Khothatso's managed to defy the odds, to compete at the highest level ranked No. 1 in South Africa in 2017, and two years later she topped the Africa rankings.
She says her trainer send her training plans to work on at home during lockdown.
The issue is not just physical fitness but also the impact of lockdown on the psychological state of mind.
I'm just happy to be back out here healthy and fit and competing again.Khothatso Montjane, Wheelchair tennis player
She describes to Pippa her amazing story of how she became involved in wheelchair tennis at the age of 19.
I never thought when I picked up a racket at the age of 19 that I would play in some of the biggest tournaments in the world.Khothatso Montjane, Wheelchair tennis player
Source : https://www.facebook.com/kg.montjane
More from Sport
Surf Report: '10-day run of pounding swell for Cape' - Steve Pike, Wavescape
John Maytham talks to the owner of Wavescape Media Steve Pike about the promising surf report for the next ten days.Read More
[WATCH] Ronaldo chooses water, pushes Coca-Cola bottles away at Euro2021 presser
Portugal's football captain Cristiano Ronaldo showed his disdain for the fizzy cooldrink at the Euro2021 press conference.Read More
Meet South Africa's speed climbers representing the country at Olympics
Refilwe Moloto talks to Olympian hopefuls Erin Sterkenburg and Chris Crosser.Read More
Close call for fit, young, soccer star who collapsed on the pitch this weekend
Lester Kiewit asks a sports medicine expert why fit athletes like footballer Chris Eriksen may be susceptible to heart attacks.Read More
China suspends all extreme sports events after death of 21 runners
Sara-Jayne King interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about China's decision in the wake of the Gansu tragedy.Read More
Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open – and tennis
The highest-paid female athlete ever is taking a break from tennis. Mandy Wiener interviews sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga.Read More
Bruce Fordyce wore a black armband 40 years ago when he won his first Comrades
Refilwe Moloto speaks to the "King of Comrades" Bruce Fordyce about the event that took place forty years ago.Read More
Will Tokyo Olympics go ahead? The next two weeks will be crucial, says Craig Ray
As Japan battles with another Covid-19 wave and a slow vaccine rollout, will the Tokyo Olympics be called off?Read More
[WATCH] Simone Biles first woman to land Yurchenko double pike in competition
The Yurchenko double pike has a very high difficulty level and is historically only done by male gymnasts.Read More
More from Lifestyle
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 25 June 2021
John Maytham reviews his three book picks for the week.Read More
Children are less likely to get and spread Covid-19 – but get and spread they do
Refilwe Moloto interviews General Practitioner Dr Karen van Kets.Read More
How to express shock in Xhosa, something we like to do a lot (sarcastically)
Refilwe Moloto chats to Everyday Xhosa's Qingqile Mdlulwa. about today's word. After all, our president is often shocked.Read More
Fezeka High girls stay in school due to generous sanitary wear donations
Pippa Hudson chats to Richard Mabaso from the Imbumba Foundation and Sherry Saltzman from the Dis-Chem Foundation.Read More
Arendsvlei actress Kay Smith takes to CapeTalk airwaves with her favourite tunes
Every Sunday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
Work-from-home trend is killing Cape Town CBD property market, says rental agent
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to RE/MAX Living estate agent Grant Rea about how the Covid-19 pandemic has affected CBD properties.Read More
[WATCH] Update: Rescue doggo Boo is doing well after 1.6kg matted fur shaved off
Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk Digital Editor chat about stories trending on social media.Read More
Surf Report: '10-day run of pounding swell for Cape' - Steve Pike, Wavescape
John Maytham talks to the owner of Wavescape Media Steve Pike about the promising surf report for the next ten days.Read More
What (and why) you should be teaching your children about money
Bruce Whitfield talks to financial adviser Warren Ingram about the role of parents, and schools, in teaching money management.Read More
More from Local
Rumours of imminent 'family meeting' to announce harder lockdown is false - Govt
Several voice notes are doing the rounds, claiming the President is about to announce a harder lockdown.Read More
Children are less likely to get and spread Covid-19 – but get and spread they do
Refilwe Moloto interviews General Practitioner Dr Karen van Kets.Read More
VACCINE WRAP | Teacher vaccinations get going and over-50s next in line for jab
CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week.Read More
Western Cape Covid-19 infections and deaths are still climbing – Alan Winde
Mandy Wiener interviews Western Cape Premier Alan Winde.Read More
Over-50s can register on EVDS from July - and SAPS, SANDF up next for jabs - DoH
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane about the status of the vaccine rollout.Read More
Thousands of EFF supporters march - demand approval of Russian, Chinese vaccines
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Makhoali.Read More
1,600 Covid-19 cases at SA's Life Healthcare hospitals - almost 1,000 in Gauteng
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Life Healthcare Group CEO Peter Wharton-Hood about SA's slow vaccine rollout and the Covid-19 third wave.Read More
How to express shock in Xhosa, something we like to do a lot (sarcastically)
Refilwe Moloto chats to Everyday Xhosa's Qingqile Mdlulwa. about today's word. After all, our president is often shocked.Read More
Keep domestic birds away from wild birds, warns State vet amid reported deaths
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Western Cape veterinary specialist Dr. Lesley van Helden about reports of dying pigeons and doves.Read More