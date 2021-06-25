Children are less likely to get and spread Covid-19 – but get and spread they do
-
Children tend to spread Covid-19 less than adults – but they can, and do
-
Kids are more likely to contract Covid-19 in their communities than at school
-
4% of admissions are children
Last year in October, prior to the second wave of Covid-19 infections, a group of doctors co-signed a letter to parents in Cape Town after noting a rise in youngers coming to see them with symptoms of Covid-19 after social gatherings.
Now that we are in a third wave of infections, Refilwe Moloto was curious to learn if youngers are again perhaps becoming complacent.
Moloto interviewed General Practitioner Dr Karen van Kets (scroll up to listen).
Van Kets confirmed there is an increase in new infections across all age groups.
Infected children may present few or no symptoms but can still spread Covid-19, she says.
Children are, according to Van Kets, more likely to get infected at home than at school, something to note with the holidays coming up.
It’s very important to recommit to keeping ourselves safe… to get ourselves through this wave… We don’t want to follow in Gauteng’s footsteps. We can recommit to wearing our masks, keeping our distance, and ventilation…Dr Karen van Kets, General Practitioner
We are seeing teens and a few younger children as well… Everybody is having an increase… across each age group…Dr Karen van Kets, General Practitioner
Children and teens can get it. They tend to spread it less than adults. Children don’t get as sick… They don’t get sick at school. It’s far more common to get it in their communities, in their households, when socialising.Dr Karen van Kets, General Practitioner
With the holidays coming up, we remind parents, please, social community spread is definitely driving the children and teens’ infections, as well as the general population’s infections.Dr Karen van Kets, General Practitioner
The younger the child, the less likely they are to get it. If they were to get it – usually from a household contact or a social setting - … they tend to be less sick… Only 4% of admissions are children…Dr Karen van Kets, General Practitioner
Children get a snotty nose… They’re over it in two or three days… Then they visit their family and the grandparents, they go to birthday parties, family braais – they run around shedding the virus… They can [spread Covid-19].Dr Karen van Kets, General Practitioner
We have to always assume people around us, or possibly ourselves could be harbouring the virus…Dr Karen van Kets, General Practitioner
