Rumours of imminent 'family meeting' to announce harder lockdown is false - Govt

The rumours are false, said the Head of Government Communications Pumla Williams.

Williams did say that the National Coronavirus Command Council is scheduled to meet on Tuesday (29 June) to discuss changes to the regulations.

“Please ignore any message doing the rounds on any level changes,” said Williams.

“The NCCC is only scheduled to meet next week 29th.”

