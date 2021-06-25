Rumours of imminent 'family meeting' to announce harder lockdown is false - Govt
Social media is abuzz with rumours of an imminent hard(er) lockdown.
The rumours are false, said the Head of Government Communications Pumla Williams.
Williams did say that the National Coronavirus Command Council is scheduled to meet on Tuesday (29 June) to discuss changes to the regulations.
“Please ignore any message doing the rounds on any level changes,” said Williams.
“The NCCC is only scheduled to meet next week 29th.”
Click here for all our Covid-19-related articles in one place.
Please ignore any message doing the rounds on any level changes. NCCC is only scheduled to meet next week 29th— phumla williams (@mirriamp) June 25, 2021
