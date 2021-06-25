Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Rumours of imminent 'family meeting' to announce harder lockdown is false - Govt Several voice notes are doing the rounds, claiming the President is about to announce a harder lockdown. 25 June 2021 3:11 PM
Children are less likely to get and spread Covid-19 – but get and spread they do Refilwe Moloto interviews General Practitioner Dr Karen van Kets. 25 June 2021 2:37 PM
VACCINE WRAP | Teacher vaccinations get going and over-50s next in line for jab CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 25 June 2021 2:28 PM
View all Local
New South African zero drinking and driving law will not kick in from 1 July John Maytham speaks to Layton Beard of the Automobile Association about when the new laws will come into effect - if ever. 25 June 2021 4:08 PM
Thousands of EFF supporters march - demand approval of Russian, Chinese vaccines Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Makhoali. 25 June 2021 12:49 PM
[WATCH] Zille blasts EFF for hosting 'super-spreader' vaccine protest DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille has accused the EFF of "trying to get elections postponed" with its super-spreader prot... 25 June 2021 12:08 PM
View all Politics
1,600 Covid-19 cases at SA's Life Healthcare hospitals - almost 1,000 in Gauteng Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Life Healthcare Group CEO Peter Wharton-Hood about SA's slow vaccine rollout and the Covid-... 25 June 2021 11:23 AM
Crypto explained - a guide to understanding digital money Collin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to understand how this new $1 trillion electronic currency asset class works. 25 June 2021 8:42 AM
'If it were up to me I'd fully ban public gatherings' - Discovery Health CEO The Money Show gets an update from Dr Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health, on SA's third wave of Covid. 24 June 2021 9:01 PM
View all Business
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 25 June 2021 John Maytham reviews his three book picks for the week. 25 June 2021 5:26 PM
Khothatso Montjane 5th best wheelchair tennis player in world shares her story Pippa Hudson chats to 35-year-old Khothatso Montjane and shares her inspiring journey to world-class tennis status. 25 June 2021 2:08 PM
How to express shock in Xhosa, something we like to do a lot (sarcastically) Refilwe Moloto chats to Everyday Xhosa's Qingqile Mdlulwa. about today's word. After all, our president is often shocked. 25 June 2021 10:25 AM
View all Lifestyle
Surf Report: '10-day run of pounding swell for Cape' - Steve Pike, Wavescape John Maytham talks to the owner of Wavescape Media Steve Pike about the promising surf report for the next ten days. 24 June 2021 6:27 AM
[WATCH] Ronaldo chooses water, pushes Coca-Cola bottles away at Euro2021 presser Portugal's football captain Cristiano Ronaldo showed his disdain for the fizzy cooldrink at the Euro2021 press conference. 16 June 2021 11:38 AM
Meet South Africa's speed climbers representing the country at Olympics Refilwe Moloto talks to Olympian hopefuls Erin Sterkenburg and Chris Crosser. 16 June 2021 8:14 AM
View all Sport
Stoned, classically trained actors perform Much Ado About Nothing – R120/ticket Lester Kiewit interviews actor Jake Maisel, a third-year drama student at UCT. 25 June 2021 11:22 AM
Arendsvlei actress Kay Smith takes to CapeTalk airwaves with her favourite tunes Every Sunday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 25 June 2021 7:49 AM
New Afrikaans TV streaming service on Android launched, 'has big uptake in Cape' Refilwe Moloto speaks to Retha van Reenen of NET Afrikaans, a subscription-based, watch-on-demand TV entertainment app. 23 June 2021 6:32 AM
View all Entertainment
99 missing after Miami tower with 130 flats collapses: 'How can anyone survive?' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 25 June 2021 9:54 AM
SA visitor management start-up WizzPass snapped up by US company The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ulrich Stark, co-founder of WizzPass, about its acquisition by FM:Systems. 24 June 2021 8:25 PM
SA brothers vanish after reportedly fleecing investors of R54b in Bitcoin The Money Show interviews attorney Darren Hanekom and the FSCA's Brandon Topham about the alleged Africrypt crypto heist. 24 June 2021 6:54 PM
View all World
Mozambiquan special forces train as SADC agrees to deploy troops to Cabo Delgado Refilwe Moloto interviews Dino Mahtani, Deputy Director for the Africa Program of the International Crisis Group. 24 June 2021 11:35 AM
Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses. 22 June 2021 8:42 PM
Namibians experience more violence than any other nation - Global Peace Index Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 June 2021 10:04 AM
View all Africa
'If it were up to me I'd fully ban public gatherings' - Discovery Health CEO The Money Show gets an update from Dr Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health, on SA's third wave of Covid. 24 June 2021 9:01 PM
Environment Dpt sinks controversial Karpowership deal, can it still go ahead? The Money Show talks to investigative journalist Susan Comrie (amaBhungane) about the opposing views of two different departments. 24 June 2021 7:49 PM
Cyril Ramaphosa remains far more popular than the ANC – political analysts Lester Kiewit interviews Sanusha Naidu (Institute for Global Dialogue) and political journalist Jan-Jan Joubert. 24 June 2021 2:41 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

New South African zero drinking and driving law will not kick in from 1 July

25 June 2021 4:08 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Parliament
Transport Department
Drinking and Driving
driving under the influence

John Maytham speaks to Layton Beard of the Automobile Association about when the new laws will come into effect - if ever.
  • The new zero-tolerance drinking and driving law will not take effect on 1 July as the Department of transport had hoped
  • The Bill has not yet made its way through Parliament and is still in the legislative process
  • Some 30 to 40 organisations that made representation to the transport parliamentary portfolio committee in mid-April, says the AA
  • The law is unlikely to see the light of day until 2022, if it is even accepted, says AA spokesperson Layton Beard
© terovesalainen/123rf.com

There are questions about when the new drinking and driving laws will come into effect.

The Department of Transport had hoped that the zero-tolerance drunk driving regulation would be made into law in South Africa’s planned National Road Traffic Amendment Bill by the end of June but it appears this will not be the case.

RELATED: Zero-alcohol driving limit won't require car insurance changes - expert

The bill is still making its way through Parliament and is in the legislative process.

The Automobile Association was part of a panel of some 30 to 40 organisations that made representation to the transport parliamentary portfolio committee in mid-April regarding various aspects of the National Road Traffic Act and the amendments and proposals contained within.

Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association

The chances are it will only see the light of day sometime in 2022 - that is if the proposal to reduce to zero is accepted.

Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association

The AA view is that there is currently legislation to deal with drunk driving and just needs to be implemented properly.

There is no need to change the legislation because that is not going to change people's behaviour. We need to make sure that their behaviour is changed through the application of the law.

Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association

We will have to wait and see how this unfolds.

Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association

Scroll back up to listen to the interview




25 June 2021 4:08 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Parliament
Transport Department
Drinking and Driving
driving under the influence

More from Politics

Thousands of EFF supporters march - demand approval of Russian, Chinese vaccines

25 June 2021 12:49 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Makhoali.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Zille blasts EFF for hosting 'super-spreader' vaccine protest

25 June 2021 12:08 PM

DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille has accused the EFF of "trying to get elections postponed" with its super-spreader protest.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Environment Dpt sinks controversial Karpowership deal, can it still go ahead?

24 June 2021 7:49 PM

The Money Show talks to investigative journalist Susan Comrie (amaBhungane) about the opposing views of two different departments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cyril Ramaphosa remains far more popular than the ANC – political analysts

24 June 2021 2:41 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Sanusha Naidu (Institute for Global Dialogue) and political journalist Jan-Jan Joubert.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ace Magashule begins his court battle against the ANC

24 June 2021 1:04 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[VIDEO] 'When People Steal' the deeply ironic remix of Cyril's missing iPad saga

24 June 2021 9:53 AM

Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk Digital Editor Barbara Friedman chat about stories trending on social media.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

5 top factors that influence the way South Africans vote - UJ report

24 June 2021 9:00 AM

Africa Melane talks to Social Development Studies at University of Johannesburg's Professor Leila Patel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] DA grilled over lack of diversity among election campaign managers

23 June 2021 2:46 PM

Clement Manyathela challenged the DA's Geordin Hill-Lewis on the lack of diversity among its election campaign managers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Third wave hitting as Gauteng health system on its knees - DA's Siviwe Gwarube

23 June 2021 10:54 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to DA spokesperson and shadow minister for health Siviwe Gwarube about the third wave of Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hospital beds prepped and ready to be opened if needed - WCHD COO Dr Kariem

23 June 2021 10:41 AM

Refilwe Moloto talks to DA Shadow Minister for Health in Gauteng Jack Bloom and WCHD COO Dr Saadiq Kariem.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Over-50s can register on EVDS from July - and SAPS, SANDF up next for jabs - DoH

Local

Work-from-home trend is killing Cape Town CBD property market, says rental agent

Lifestyle Local

Keep domestic birds away from wild birds, warns State vet amid reported deaths

Local

EWN Highlights

23 suspects linked to truck hijackings arrested in Midrand

25 June 2021 7:24 PM

EFF urges SAHPRA not to bow to political pressure as it demands more vaccines

25 June 2021 6:44 PM

NPA says it's ready for trial with two remaining charges against Mkhwebane

25 June 2021 5:34 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA