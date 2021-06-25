John Maytham's Book Reviews: 25 June 2021
1.\ Thriller: Vanished by James Delargy
2.\ FIction: The Other Black Girl by Zakiya Dalila Harris
3.\ Non-Fiction: Nomadland by Jessica Bruder
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_55420653_pile-of-books-on-wooden-table-education-and-reading-concept-toned-picture.html
More from Lifestyle
Children are less likely to get and spread Covid-19 – but get and spread they do
Refilwe Moloto interviews General Practitioner Dr Karen van Kets.Read More
Khothatso Montjane 5th best wheelchair tennis player in world shares her story
Pippa Hudson chats to 35-year-old Khothatso Montjane and shares her inspiring journey to world-class tennis status.Read More
How to express shock in Xhosa, something we like to do a lot (sarcastically)
Refilwe Moloto chats to Everyday Xhosa's Qingqile Mdlulwa. about today's word. After all, our president is often shocked.Read More
Fezeka High girls stay in school due to generous sanitary wear donations
Pippa Hudson chats to Richard Mabaso from the Imbumba Foundation and Sherry Saltzman from the Dis-Chem Foundation.Read More
Arendsvlei actress Kay Smith takes to CapeTalk airwaves with her favourite tunes
Every Sunday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
Work-from-home trend is killing Cape Town CBD property market, says rental agent
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to RE/MAX Living estate agent Grant Rea about how the Covid-19 pandemic has affected CBD properties.Read More
[WATCH] Update: Rescue doggo Boo is doing well after 1.6kg matted fur shaved off
Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk Digital Editor chat about stories trending on social media.Read More
Surf Report: '10-day run of pounding swell for Cape' - Steve Pike, Wavescape
John Maytham talks to the owner of Wavescape Media Steve Pike about the promising surf report for the next ten days.Read More
What (and why) you should be teaching your children about money
Bruce Whitfield talks to financial adviser Warren Ingram about the role of parents, and schools, in teaching money management.Read More