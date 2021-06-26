Murderer turned author, Charles Dunn details how time in prison changed his life
- Dunn was sentenced to nine years imprisonment for the 2006 murder of his wife
- In prison, Dunn began writing his debut autobiographical novel Amazing Grace: Walking the Path of Life
- He was released from prison after serving four years and is now an accomplished author and motivational speaker
In the late 1990's, Charles Dunn was a young man headed for a bright future.
He was skilled soccer player and athlete, and had a career on the football pitch in his sights. His dream of becoming a soccer star seemed in reach, until he did something that would change his life, and the lives of those close to him forever.
On the 20 October 2006, Dunn did the unthinkable.
He took the life of his wife, and the mother of his child.
After spending two years on trial, he was convicted and sentenced to nine years in prison for murder.
It was while in jail that Dunn realised that he needed to change.
After some dark days behind bars, where he contemplated suicide, Dunn began writing down his life story.
The result has been two books, titled, Amazing Grace: Walking the Path of Life which detail his experiences.
On that particular day, I just heard she (his wife) was seeing somebody. In my mind, I already drew the line, that I was going to commit suicide. But before I do that, I'm going to reach out to her boyfriend, get the firearm to shoot her and I'm going to take my own life. I wanted her to explain to my daughter that she's actually the one to blame.Charles Dunn - Author of Amazing Grace: Walking the Path of Life
I just put the firearm to my head, because I was not ready to face prison. I was not a strong person. I told myself I can't go to prison, I'm just going to take my own life. Just as I was about to pull the trigger, a supernatural voice spoke and called out my daughter's name. Who's going to look after her when you're gone? Don't do it. This is where the inspiration of my first book came along.Charles Dunn - Author of Amazing Grace: Walking the Path of Life
Dunn says he was surprised by the leniency of his sentence, and recalls the early days of his imprisonment, before he began writing his book.
The moment I entered prison, I did one thing, and one thing only. I went on my knees. There was nothing I was focusing on. I just had a bible in my hand. I was just fasting, I was just praying, I was just crying. I wrote a letter to the deceased family. I was just in my closet, talking to God. Lord just have mercy on my soul.Charles Dunn - Author of Amazing Grace: Walking the Path of Life
My lawyer told me that we're only going to fight one thing, and that was a life sentence. We were expecting a life sentence. My lawyer said there's nothing we can do. You are going to plead guilty and expect between at least sixteen and twenty years. I could understand, and I was ready for that to be honest.Charles Dunn - Author of Amazing Grace: Walking the Path of Life
While his family and friends supported him following his conviction, Dunn says the family of the deceased have still not forgiven him, fifteen years after he committed murder.
I tried to reach out to them on several occasions. The first week in fact I sent a letter out to them to apologise to them. They were having none of it.Charles Dunn - Author of Amazing Grace: Walking the Path of Life
Dunn says he actually had no intention of writing a book at first.
The book didn't even start as a book. It was actually just a statement that I wrote to my lawyer. A forty page statement. It was so good, because I told the truth, and nothing but the truth. And when he got it he told me you need to start writing. Don't waste your time in prison, just start writing. I just took a page and started to write.Charles Dunn - Author of Amazing Grace: Walking the Path of Life
Scroll back to the top of the article to listen to the audio of the interview
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_67345281_social-issues-abuse-and-violence-on-women-young-drunk-man-hitting-and-beating-girl-at-home-after-dri.html?term=alcohol%2Bviolence&vti=no9626j3cdpmj926a1-1-28
More from Local
Rumours of imminent 'family meeting' to announce harder lockdown is false - Govt
Several voice notes are doing the rounds, claiming the President is about to announce a harder lockdown.Read More
Children are less likely to get and spread Covid-19 – but get and spread they do
Refilwe Moloto interviews General Practitioner Dr Karen van Kets.Read More
VACCINE WRAP | Teacher vaccinations get going and over-50s next in line for jab
CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week.Read More
Khothatso Montjane 5th best wheelchair tennis player in world shares her story
Pippa Hudson chats to 35-year-old Khothatso Montjane and shares her inspiring journey to world-class tennis status.Read More
Western Cape Covid-19 infections and deaths are still climbing – Alan Winde
Mandy Wiener interviews Western Cape Premier Alan Winde.Read More
Over-50s can register on EVDS from July - and SAPS, SANDF up next for jabs - DoH
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane about the status of the vaccine rollout.Read More
Thousands of EFF supporters march - demand approval of Russian, Chinese vaccines
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Makhoali.Read More
1,600 Covid-19 cases at SA's Life Healthcare hospitals - almost 1,000 in Gauteng
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Life Healthcare Group CEO Peter Wharton-Hood about SA's slow vaccine rollout and the Covid-19 third wave.Read More
How to express shock in Xhosa, something we like to do a lot (sarcastically)
Refilwe Moloto chats to Everyday Xhosa's Qingqile Mdlulwa. about today's word. After all, our president is often shocked.Read More