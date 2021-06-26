District Six claimants set to return home in July
- 108 claimants will return to District Six, several decades after they were forcibly removed
- They won't be able to sell their homes within the next ten years
- Keys to their brand new homes will be handed over on 24 July
108 claimants will be returning to District Six in July, several decades after being forcibly removed by the Apartheid regime.
Over 60 000 inhabitants of the vibrant community were forcibly removed and relocated to townships on the outskirts of Cape Town, after District Six was declared a 'Whites Only' area under the Apartheid Group Areas Act.
The claimants are set to receive the keys to their brand new homes on the 24 of July 2021.
It was a place of diversity, They call it now, the Rainbow Nation, but that time it was already the Rainbow Nation.Gamza Sydow - District Six Claimant
I didn't really know what's happening yet. They just sent bulldozers and chucked the people out, and it was very heartsore. You had to see your family and loved ones all had to leave. People were crying, People's tears are still running down District Six.Gamza Sydow - District Six Claimant
The claimants will be able to indicate whether they want to move in or not as Senior Restitution Advisor in the Western Cape for Department of Rural Development and Land Reform, Ben Mars, explains.
Some of the claimants opted for financial compensation, and some of the claimants opted for the return to District Six. We have done quite a lot, we've returned 139 people already in phases one and two. The handing over of the 108 is currently underway.Ben Mars - Senior Restitution Advisor in the Western Cape for Department of Rural Development and Land Reform
Mars explains that the handing over of the unit to the claimants comes with conditions.
There are certain conditions like prohibitions on sale for the next ten years, unless the minister approves of such a sale.Ben Mars - Senior Restitution Advisor in the Western Cape for Department of Rural Development and Land Reform
#DistrictSix Land Affairs minster Thoko Didiza announced earlier today the claimants will move into their new homes on the 24th of July 2021. GLS pic.twitter.com/7ZllT7jI6u— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 18, 2021
There's a corresponding ten years where the claimants won't have to pay property rates and tax, in terms of the property rates act. Claimants are indeed set on returning home, and we do not want claimants just to sell off the land.Ben Mars - Senior Restitution Advisor in the Western Cape for Department of Rural Development and Land Reform
Their wait was very long. They've been waiting over thirty years to come back to District Six.Zahrah Nordien - Interim co-chair at District Six Working Committee
The claimants coming back to District Six are so happy to be back. It won't be the elderly who will sell their property. It will most probably be their children.Zahrah Nordien - Interim co-chair at District Six Working Committee
The restitution process is going so slow. Most of the claimants are already in their age and can't wait to come back to District Six. I think that the development needs to be fast tracked, so that people can really say they are restituted and they are back in District Six.Zahrah Nordien - Interim co-chair at District Six Working Committee
Source : Graig-Lee Smith/Eyewitness News
