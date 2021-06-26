Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits
See full line-up
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
District Six claimants set to return home in July CapeTalk presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to Gamza Sydow, a District Six claimant, Zahrah Nordien, interim co-chair  of the Distri... 26 June 2021 10:30 AM
Murderer turned author, Charles Dunn details how time in prison changed his life CapeTalk host Sara-Jayne Kings speaks to convicted murderer turned author Charles Dunn. 26 June 2021 8:38 AM
Rumours of imminent 'family meeting' to announce harder lockdown is false - Govt Several voice notes are doing the rounds, claiming the President is about to announce a harder lockdown. 25 June 2021 3:11 PM
View all Local
New South African zero drinking and driving law will not kick in from 1 July John Maytham speaks to Layton Beard of the Automobile Association about when the new laws will come into effect - if ever. 25 June 2021 4:08 PM
Thousands of EFF supporters march - demand approval of Russian, Chinese vaccines Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Makhoali. 25 June 2021 12:49 PM
[WATCH] Zille blasts EFF for hosting 'super-spreader' vaccine protest DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille has accused the EFF of "trying to get elections postponed" with its super-spreader prot... 25 June 2021 12:08 PM
View all Politics
1,600 Covid-19 cases at SA's Life Healthcare hospitals - almost 1,000 in Gauteng Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Life Healthcare Group CEO Peter Wharton-Hood about SA's slow vaccine rollout and the Covid-... 25 June 2021 11:23 AM
Crypto explained - a guide to understanding digital money Collin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to understand how this new $1 trillion electronic currency asset class works. 25 June 2021 8:42 AM
'If it were up to me I'd fully ban public gatherings' - Discovery Health CEO The Money Show gets an update from Dr Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health, on SA's third wave of Covid. 24 June 2021 9:01 PM
View all Business
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 25 June 2021 John Maytham reviews his three book picks for the week. 25 June 2021 5:26 PM
Children are less likely to get and spread Covid-19 – but get and spread they do Refilwe Moloto interviews General Practitioner Dr Karen van Kets. 25 June 2021 2:37 PM
Khothatso Montjane 5th best wheelchair tennis player in world shares her story Pippa Hudson chats to 35-year-old Khothatso Montjane and shares her inspiring journey to world-class tennis status. 25 June 2021 2:08 PM
View all Lifestyle
Surf Report: '10-day run of pounding swell for Cape' - Steve Pike, Wavescape John Maytham talks to the owner of Wavescape Media Steve Pike about the promising surf report for the next ten days. 24 June 2021 6:27 AM
[WATCH] Ronaldo chooses water, pushes Coca-Cola bottles away at Euro2021 presser Portugal's football captain Cristiano Ronaldo showed his disdain for the fizzy cooldrink at the Euro2021 press conference. 16 June 2021 11:38 AM
Meet South Africa's speed climbers representing the country at Olympics Refilwe Moloto talks to Olympian hopefuls Erin Sterkenburg and Chris Crosser. 16 June 2021 8:14 AM
View all Sport
Stoned, classically trained actors perform Much Ado About Nothing – R120/ticket Lester Kiewit interviews actor Jake Maisel, a third-year drama student at UCT. 25 June 2021 11:22 AM
Arendsvlei actress Kay Smith takes to CapeTalk airwaves with her favourite tunes Every Sunday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 25 June 2021 7:49 AM
New Afrikaans TV streaming service on Android launched, 'has big uptake in Cape' Refilwe Moloto speaks to Retha van Reenen of NET Afrikaans, a subscription-based, watch-on-demand TV entertainment app. 23 June 2021 6:32 AM
View all Entertainment
99 missing after Miami tower with 130 flats collapses: 'How can anyone survive?' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 25 June 2021 9:54 AM
SA visitor management start-up WizzPass snapped up by US company The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ulrich Stark, co-founder of WizzPass, about its acquisition by FM:Systems. 24 June 2021 8:25 PM
SA brothers vanish after reportedly fleecing investors of R54b in Bitcoin The Money Show interviews attorney Darren Hanekom and the FSCA's Brandon Topham about the alleged Africrypt crypto heist. 24 June 2021 6:54 PM
View all World
Mozambiquan special forces train as SADC agrees to deploy troops to Cabo Delgado Refilwe Moloto interviews Dino Mahtani, Deputy Director for the Africa Program of the International Crisis Group. 24 June 2021 11:35 AM
Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses. 22 June 2021 8:42 PM
Namibians experience more violence than any other nation - Global Peace Index Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 June 2021 10:04 AM
View all Africa
'If it were up to me I'd fully ban public gatherings' - Discovery Health CEO The Money Show gets an update from Dr Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health, on SA's third wave of Covid. 24 June 2021 9:01 PM
Environment Dpt sinks controversial Karpowership deal, can it still go ahead? The Money Show talks to investigative journalist Susan Comrie (amaBhungane) about the opposing views of two different departments. 24 June 2021 7:49 PM
Cyril Ramaphosa remains far more popular than the ANC – political analysts Lester Kiewit interviews Sanusha Naidu (Institute for Global Dialogue) and political journalist Jan-Jan Joubert. 24 June 2021 2:41 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

District Six claimants set to return home in July

26 June 2021 10:30 AM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
APARTHEID
District Six
Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development

CapeTalk presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to Gamza Sydow, a District Six claimant, Zahrah Nordien, interim co-chair  of the District Six Working Committee and Ben Mars from the Department of Rural Development and Land Reform.
  • 108 claimants will return to District Six, several decades after they were forcibly removed
  • They won't be able to sell their homes within the next ten years
  • Keys to their brand new homes will be handed over on 24 July
The new homes built for 108 District Six claimants as part of the restitution plan as seen in February 2021. Picture: Graig-Lee Smith/Eyewitness News.

108 claimants will be returning to District Six in July, several decades after being forcibly removed by the Apartheid regime.

Over 60 000 inhabitants of the vibrant community were forcibly removed and relocated to townships on the outskirts of Cape Town, after District Six was declared a 'Whites Only' area under the Apartheid Group Areas Act.

The claimants are set to receive the keys to their brand new homes on the 24 of July 2021.

It was a place of diversity, They call it now, the Rainbow Nation, but that time it was already the Rainbow Nation.

Gamza Sydow - District Six Claimant

I didn't really know what's happening yet. They just sent bulldozers and chucked the people out, and it was very heartsore. You had to see your family and loved ones all had to leave. People were crying, People's tears are still running down District Six.

Gamza Sydow - District Six Claimant

The claimants will be able to indicate whether they want to move in or not as Senior Restitution Advisor in the Western Cape for Department of Rural Development and Land Reform, Ben Mars, explains.

Some of the claimants opted for financial compensation, and some of the claimants opted for the return to District Six. We have done quite a lot, we've returned 139 people already in phases one and two. The handing over of the 108 is currently underway.

Ben Mars - Senior Restitution Advisor in the Western Cape for Department of Rural Development and Land Reform

Mars explains that the handing over of the unit to the claimants comes with conditions.

There are certain conditions like prohibitions on sale for the next ten years, unless the minister approves of such a sale.

Ben Mars - Senior Restitution Advisor in the Western Cape for Department of Rural Development and Land Reform

There's a corresponding ten years where the claimants won't have to pay property rates and tax, in terms of the property rates act. Claimants are indeed set on returning home, and we do not want claimants just to sell off the land.

Ben Mars - Senior Restitution Advisor in the Western Cape for Department of Rural Development and Land Reform

Their wait was very long. They've been waiting over thirty years to come back to District Six.

Zahrah Nordien - Interim co-chair at District Six Working Committee

The claimants coming back to District Six are so happy to be back. It won't be the elderly who will sell their property. It will most probably be their children.

Zahrah Nordien - Interim co-chair at District Six Working Committee

The restitution process is going so slow. Most of the claimants are already in their age and can't wait to come back to District Six. I think that the development needs to be fast tracked, so that people can really say they are restituted and they are back in District Six.

Zahrah Nordien - Interim co-chair at District Six Working Committee

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview




26 June 2021 10:30 AM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
APARTHEID
District Six
Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development

More from Local

Murderer turned author, Charles Dunn details how time in prison changed his life

26 June 2021 8:38 AM

CapeTalk host Sara-Jayne Kings speaks to convicted murderer turned author Charles Dunn.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rumours of imminent 'family meeting' to announce harder lockdown is false - Govt

25 June 2021 3:11 PM

Several voice notes are doing the rounds, claiming the President is about to announce a harder lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Children are less likely to get and spread Covid-19 – but get and spread they do

25 June 2021 2:37 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews General Practitioner Dr Karen van Kets.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

VACCINE WRAP | Teacher vaccinations get going and over-50s next in line for jab

25 June 2021 2:28 PM

CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Khothatso Montjane 5th best wheelchair tennis player in world shares her story

25 June 2021 2:08 PM

Pippa Hudson chats to 35-year-old Khothatso Montjane and shares her inspiring journey to world-class tennis status.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Western Cape Covid-19 infections and deaths are still climbing – Alan Winde

25 June 2021 1:14 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Western Cape Premier Alan Winde.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Over-50s can register on EVDS from July - and SAPS, SANDF up next for jabs - DoH

25 June 2021 1:11 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane about the status of the vaccine rollout.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Thousands of EFF supporters march - demand approval of Russian, Chinese vaccines

25 June 2021 12:49 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Makhoali.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

1,600 Covid-19 cases at SA's Life Healthcare hospitals - almost 1,000 in Gauteng

25 June 2021 11:23 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Life Healthcare Group CEO Peter Wharton-Hood about SA's slow vaccine rollout and the Covid-19 third wave.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to express shock in Xhosa, something we like to do a lot (sarcastically)

25 June 2021 10:25 AM

Refilwe Moloto chats to Everyday Xhosa's Qingqile Mdlulwa. about today's word. After all, our president is often shocked.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Work-from-home trend sees decline of CBD property values, suggests rental agent

Lifestyle Local

Murderer turned author, Charles Dunn details how time in prison changed his life

Local

Over-50s can register on EVDS from July - and SAPS, SANDF up next for jabs - DoH

Local

EWN Highlights

DBE expects uptick in daily vaccination numbers as Limpopo, WC join drive

26 June 2021 11:24 AM

Lotto Powerball Results, Friday 25 June 2021

26 June 2021 8:33 AM

EFF vow to continue ‘mass action’ until everyone in SA gets COVID-19 vaccine jab

26 June 2021 8:21 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA