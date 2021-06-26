Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic CapeTalk Just the Hits generic CapeTalk
Just the Hits
15:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits... with Soul
See full line-up
Just the Hits
15:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
South African musician Zahara set to release her fifth studio album CapeTalk host Sara-Jayne King speaks to South African singer-songwriter Zahara about her fifth album, Nqaba Yam. 26 June 2021 11:59 AM
District Six claimants set to return home in July CapeTalk presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to Gamza Sydow, a District Six claimant, Zahrah Nordien, interim co-chair  of the Distri... 26 June 2021 10:30 AM
Murderer turned author, Charles Dunn details how time in prison changed his life CapeTalk host Sara-Jayne Kings speaks to convicted murderer turned author Charles Dunn. 26 June 2021 8:38 AM
View all Local
New South African zero drinking and driving law will not kick in from 1 July John Maytham speaks to Layton Beard of the Automobile Association about when the new laws will come into effect - if ever. 25 June 2021 4:08 PM
Thousands of EFF supporters march - demand approval of Russian, Chinese vaccines Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Makhoali. 25 June 2021 12:49 PM
[WATCH] Zille blasts EFF for hosting 'super-spreader' vaccine protest DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille has accused the EFF of "trying to get elections postponed" with its super-spreader prot... 25 June 2021 12:08 PM
View all Politics
1,600 Covid-19 cases at SA's Life Healthcare hospitals - almost 1,000 in Gauteng Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Life Healthcare Group CEO Peter Wharton-Hood about SA's slow vaccine rollout and the Covid-... 25 June 2021 11:23 AM
Crypto explained - a guide to understanding digital money Collin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to understand how this new $1 trillion electronic currency asset class works. 25 June 2021 8:42 AM
'If it were up to me I'd fully ban public gatherings' - Discovery Health CEO The Money Show gets an update from Dr Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health, on SA's third wave of Covid. 24 June 2021 9:01 PM
View all Business
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 25 June 2021 John Maytham reviews his three book picks for the week. 25 June 2021 5:26 PM
Children are less likely to get and spread Covid-19 – but get and spread they do Refilwe Moloto interviews General Practitioner Dr Karen van Kets. 25 June 2021 2:37 PM
Khothatso Montjane 5th best wheelchair tennis player in world shares her story Pippa Hudson chats to 35-year-old Khothatso Montjane and shares her inspiring journey to world-class tennis status. 25 June 2021 2:08 PM
View all Lifestyle
Surf Report: '10-day run of pounding swell for Cape' - Steve Pike, Wavescape John Maytham talks to the owner of Wavescape Media Steve Pike about the promising surf report for the next ten days. 24 June 2021 6:27 AM
[WATCH] Ronaldo chooses water, pushes Coca-Cola bottles away at Euro2021 presser Portugal's football captain Cristiano Ronaldo showed his disdain for the fizzy cooldrink at the Euro2021 press conference. 16 June 2021 11:38 AM
Meet South Africa's speed climbers representing the country at Olympics Refilwe Moloto talks to Olympian hopefuls Erin Sterkenburg and Chris Crosser. 16 June 2021 8:14 AM
View all Sport
Stoned, classically trained actors perform Much Ado About Nothing – R120/ticket Lester Kiewit interviews actor Jake Maisel, a third-year drama student at UCT. 25 June 2021 11:22 AM
Arendsvlei actress Kay Smith takes to CapeTalk airwaves with her favourite tunes Every Sunday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 25 June 2021 7:49 AM
New Afrikaans TV streaming service on Android launched, 'has big uptake in Cape' Refilwe Moloto speaks to Retha van Reenen of NET Afrikaans, a subscription-based, watch-on-demand TV entertainment app. 23 June 2021 6:32 AM
View all Entertainment
99 missing after Miami tower with 130 flats collapses: 'How can anyone survive?' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 25 June 2021 9:54 AM
SA visitor management start-up WizzPass snapped up by US company The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ulrich Stark, co-founder of WizzPass, about its acquisition by FM:Systems. 24 June 2021 8:25 PM
SA brothers vanish after reportedly fleecing investors of R54b in Bitcoin The Money Show interviews attorney Darren Hanekom and the FSCA's Brandon Topham about the alleged Africrypt crypto heist. 24 June 2021 6:54 PM
View all World
Mozambiquan special forces train as SADC agrees to deploy troops to Cabo Delgado Refilwe Moloto interviews Dino Mahtani, Deputy Director for the Africa Program of the International Crisis Group. 24 June 2021 11:35 AM
Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses. 22 June 2021 8:42 PM
Namibians experience more violence than any other nation - Global Peace Index Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 June 2021 10:04 AM
View all Africa
Environment Dpt sinks controversial Karpowership deal, can it still go ahead? The Money Show talks to investigative journalist Susan Comrie (amaBhungane) about the opposing views of two different departments. 24 June 2021 7:49 PM
Cyril Ramaphosa remains far more popular than the ANC – political analysts Lester Kiewit interviews Sanusha Naidu (Institute for Global Dialogue) and political journalist Jan-Jan Joubert. 24 June 2021 2:41 PM
What (and why) you should be teaching your children about money Bruce Whitfield talks to financial adviser Warren Ingram about the role of parents, and schools, in teaching money management. 23 June 2021 6:54 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Entertainment

South African musician Zahara set to release her fifth studio album

26 June 2021 11:59 AM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Music
SAMA
South African Music
Zahara
South African Music Awards

CapeTalk host Sara-Jayne King speaks to South African singer-songwriter Zahara about her fifth album, Nqaba Yam.
  • The SAMA award winning singer-songwriter is set to release her fifth studio album in July
  • It's been four years since the release of her previous album
  • Her latest album, entitled 'Nqaba Yam' means to persevere through difficult times

Bulelwa Mkutukana, the South African Music Award winning singer-songwriter best known by her stage name Zahara, is set to release her fifth studio album in July.

In 2011, Zahara released her debut album Loliwe which sold over 100 000 copies in South Africa.

Her latest album, 'Nqaba Yam' is set for release on 9 July.

Her career has been a rollercoaster ride since her debut in 2011, with highs and lows and controversial moments.

It is a lonely life, I promise you. I used to watch movies of great artists, great legends. Now I've got to experience it and I'm very young to have experienced it. And, I got to experience it because now I got to teach myself, with the help of God and my supporters that I'm not alone. It is a lonely life because each and everything you do they try and make it not what you do out there.

Zahara - South African singer-songwriter

It's been a rollercoaster. I've learnt. I'm not going to say it's always the media. It's my life at the end of the day.

Zahara - South African singer-songwriter

At one stage, Zahara admits that she seriously considered giving up on her career due to the pressures and criticism that come with being in the limelight.

I never came to the industry. I was told I was in the industry. But me, I was doing what is a gift of God. What God gave me is what I was doing. They told me I was in the industry, and the industry is dirty.

Zahara - South African singer-songwriter

She says her new album 'Nqaba Yam' encapsulates exactly what she's been through in terms of her career and her life in general.

Nqaba Yam means, 'it's something you hold onto'. It's something that keeps you going. Whatever keeps you going, whatever you hold onto in life, whatever is helping you. Nqaba Yam means 'keep on keeping on'.

Zahara - South African singer-songwriter

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the audio of the interview




26 June 2021 11:59 AM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Music
SAMA
South African Music
Zahara
South African Music Awards

More from Local

District Six claimants set to return home in July

26 June 2021 10:30 AM

CapeTalk presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to Gamza Sydow, a District Six claimant, Zahrah Nordien, interim co-chair  of the District Six Working Committee and Ben Mars from the Department of Rural Development and Land Reform.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Murderer turned author, Charles Dunn details how time in prison changed his life

26 June 2021 8:38 AM

CapeTalk host Sara-Jayne Kings speaks to convicted murderer turned author Charles Dunn.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rumours of imminent 'family meeting' to announce harder lockdown is false - Govt

25 June 2021 3:11 PM

Several voice notes are doing the rounds, claiming the President is about to announce a harder lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Children are less likely to get and spread Covid-19 – but get and spread they do

25 June 2021 2:37 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews General Practitioner Dr Karen van Kets.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

VACCINE WRAP | Teacher vaccinations get going and over-50s next in line for jab

25 June 2021 2:28 PM

CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Khothatso Montjane 5th best wheelchair tennis player in world shares her story

25 June 2021 2:08 PM

Pippa Hudson chats to 35-year-old Khothatso Montjane and shares her inspiring journey to world-class tennis status.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Western Cape Covid-19 infections and deaths are still climbing – Alan Winde

25 June 2021 1:14 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Western Cape Premier Alan Winde.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Over-50s can register on EVDS from July - and SAPS, SANDF up next for jabs - DoH

25 June 2021 1:11 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane about the status of the vaccine rollout.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Thousands of EFF supporters march - demand approval of Russian, Chinese vaccines

25 June 2021 12:49 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Makhoali.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

1,600 Covid-19 cases at SA's Life Healthcare hospitals - almost 1,000 in Gauteng

25 June 2021 11:23 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Life Healthcare Group CEO Peter Wharton-Hood about SA's slow vaccine rollout and the Covid-19 third wave.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Entertainment

Stoned, classically trained actors perform Much Ado About Nothing – R120/ticket

25 June 2021 11:22 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews actor Jake Maisel, a third-year drama student at UCT.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Arendsvlei actress Kay Smith takes to CapeTalk airwaves with her favourite tunes

25 June 2021 7:49 AM

Every Sunday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New Afrikaans TV streaming service on Android launched, 'has big uptake in Cape'

23 June 2021 6:32 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Retha van Reenen of NET Afrikaans, a subscription-based, watch-on-demand TV entertainment app.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA muso and Idols winner Elvis Blue takes to the airwaves on CapeTalk

17 June 2021 2:50 PM

Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 80s faves.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New app turns you into Disney character – check out some of our presenters, LOL!

17 June 2021 12:25 PM

Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Capetonian Ella Blumenthal's holocaust survivor story told in award winning film

16 June 2021 5:44 PM

Pippa Hudson speaks to holocaust survivor Ella Blumenthal and filmmaker Jordy Sank about the award-winning documentary I Am Here.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Local film 'Sons of the Sea' explores themes of poaching & survival in Cape Town

16 June 2021 3:00 PM

CapeTalk host Lester Kiewet speaks to 'Sons of the Sea' director John Gutierrez.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I will remember her with joy' - Quanita Adams pays tribute to Surtie-Richards

12 June 2021 11:48 AM

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to actress Quanita Adams about the legacy of her friend and mentor Shaleen Surtie-Richards.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jazz it up! Three music gigs to attend in Cape Town this weekend

12 June 2021 9:24 AM

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her three top picks for this weekend and they're all music-related.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Actor and producer Morne Visser spins his music memories on CapeTalk

11 June 2021 5:25 PM

Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 80s faves

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Work-from-home trend sees decline of CBD property values, suggests rental agent

Lifestyle Local

Over-50s can register on EVDS from July - and SAPS, SANDF up next for jabs - DoH

Local

Murderer turned author, Charles Dunn details how time in prison changed his life

Local

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

DA shadow sport, arts and culture MEC Lebo More passes away

26 June 2021 2:19 PM

Sahpra denies Malema’s vaccine authorisation conflict of interest accusation

26 June 2021 1:52 PM

WATCH: Acting Health Min leads media briefing on COVID update after NCCC meeting

26 June 2021 1:10 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA