South African musician Zahara set to release her fifth studio album
- The SAMA award winning singer-songwriter is set to release her fifth studio album in July
- It's been four years since the release of her previous album
- Her latest album, entitled 'Nqaba Yam' means to persevere through difficult times
Bulelwa Mkutukana, the South African Music Award winning singer-songwriter best known by her stage name Zahara, is set to release her fifth studio album in July.
In 2011, Zahara released her debut album Loliwe which sold over 100 000 copies in South Africa.
Her latest album, 'Nqaba Yam' is set for release on 9 July.
Her career has been a rollercoaster ride since her debut in 2011, with highs and lows and controversial moments.
It is a lonely life, I promise you. I used to watch movies of great artists, great legends. Now I've got to experience it and I'm very young to have experienced it. And, I got to experience it because now I got to teach myself, with the help of God and my supporters that I'm not alone. It is a lonely life because each and everything you do they try and make it not what you do out there.Zahara - South African singer-songwriter
It's been a rollercoaster. I've learnt. I'm not going to say it's always the media. It's my life at the end of the day.Zahara - South African singer-songwriter
At one stage, Zahara admits that she seriously considered giving up on her career due to the pressures and criticism that come with being in the limelight.
I never came to the industry. I was told I was in the industry. But me, I was doing what is a gift of God. What God gave me is what I was doing. They told me I was in the industry, and the industry is dirty.Zahara - South African singer-songwriter
She says her new album 'Nqaba Yam' encapsulates exactly what she's been through in terms of her career and her life in general.
Nqaba Yam means, 'it's something you hold onto'. It's something that keeps you going. Whatever keeps you going, whatever you hold onto in life, whatever is helping you. Nqaba Yam means 'keep on keeping on'.Zahara - South African singer-songwriter
