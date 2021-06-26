Recovering from COVID-19? Here's what you need to know about nutrition

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic CapeTalk Just the Hits generic CapeTalk
Just the Hits
15:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits... with Soul
See full line-up
Just the Hits
15:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
South African musician Zahara set to release her fifth studio album CapeTalk host Sara-Jayne King speaks to South African singer-songwriter Zahara about her fifth album, Nqaba Yam. 26 June 2021 11:59 AM
District Six claimants set to return home in July CapeTalk presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to Gamza Sydow, a District Six claimant, Zahrah Nordien, interim co-chair  of the Distri... 26 June 2021 10:30 AM
Murderer turned author, Charles Dunn details how time in prison changed his life CapeTalk host Sara-Jayne Kings speaks to convicted murderer turned author Charles Dunn. 26 June 2021 8:38 AM
View all Local
President Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm on Sunday 27 June NATJOINTS met on Saturday to propose recommendations on the country’s response to the Delta variant and the Covid-19 surge. 26 June 2021 5:50 PM
New South African zero drinking and driving law will not kick in from 1 July John Maytham speaks to Layton Beard of the Automobile Association about when the new laws will come into effect - if ever. 25 June 2021 4:08 PM
Thousands of EFF supporters march - demand approval of Russian, Chinese vaccines Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Makhoali. 25 June 2021 12:49 PM
View all Politics
1,600 Covid-19 cases at SA's Life Healthcare hospitals - almost 1,000 in Gauteng Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Life Healthcare Group CEO Peter Wharton-Hood about SA's slow vaccine rollout and the Covid-... 25 June 2021 11:23 AM
Crypto explained - a guide to understanding digital money Collin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to understand how this new $1 trillion electronic currency asset class works. 25 June 2021 8:42 AM
'If it were up to me I'd fully ban public gatherings' - Discovery Health CEO The Money Show gets an update from Dr Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health, on SA's third wave of Covid. 24 June 2021 9:01 PM
View all Business
Recovering from COVID-19? Here's what you need to know about nutrition CapeTalk presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to dietician Omy Naidoo about the importance of nutrition in recovering from Covid-19. 26 June 2021 3:34 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 25 June 2021 John Maytham reviews his three book picks for the week. 25 June 2021 5:26 PM
Children are less likely to get and spread Covid-19 – but get and spread they do Refilwe Moloto interviews General Practitioner Dr Karen van Kets. 25 June 2021 2:37 PM
View all Lifestyle
Khothatso Montjane 5th best wheelchair tennis player in world shares her story Pippa Hudson chats to 35-year-old Khothatso Montjane and shares her inspiring journey to world-class tennis status. 25 June 2021 2:08 PM
Surf Report: '10-day run of pounding swell for Cape' - Steve Pike, Wavescape John Maytham talks to the owner of Wavescape Media Steve Pike about the promising surf report for the next ten days. 24 June 2021 6:27 AM
[WATCH] Ronaldo chooses water, pushes Coca-Cola bottles away at Euro2021 presser Portugal's football captain Cristiano Ronaldo showed his disdain for the fizzy cooldrink at the Euro2021 press conference. 16 June 2021 11:38 AM
View all Sport
Stoned, classically trained actors perform Much Ado About Nothing – R120/ticket Lester Kiewit interviews actor Jake Maisel, a third-year drama student at UCT. 25 June 2021 11:22 AM
Arendsvlei actress Kay Smith takes to CapeTalk airwaves with her favourite tunes Every Sunday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 25 June 2021 7:49 AM
New Afrikaans TV streaming service on Android launched, 'has big uptake in Cape' Refilwe Moloto speaks to Retha van Reenen of NET Afrikaans, a subscription-based, watch-on-demand TV entertainment app. 23 June 2021 6:32 AM
View all Entertainment
99 missing after Miami tower with 130 flats collapses: 'How can anyone survive?' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 25 June 2021 9:54 AM
SA visitor management start-up WizzPass snapped up by US company The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ulrich Stark, co-founder of WizzPass, about its acquisition by FM:Systems. 24 June 2021 8:25 PM
SA brothers vanish after reportedly fleecing investors of R54b in Bitcoin The Money Show interviews attorney Darren Hanekom and the FSCA's Brandon Topham about the alleged Africrypt crypto heist. 24 June 2021 6:54 PM
View all World
Mozambiquan special forces train as SADC agrees to deploy troops to Cabo Delgado Refilwe Moloto interviews Dino Mahtani, Deputy Director for the Africa Program of the International Crisis Group. 24 June 2021 11:35 AM
Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses. 22 June 2021 8:42 PM
Namibians experience more violence than any other nation - Global Peace Index Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 June 2021 10:04 AM
View all Africa
Environment Dpt sinks controversial Karpowership deal, can it still go ahead? The Money Show talks to investigative journalist Susan Comrie (amaBhungane) about the opposing views of two different departments. 24 June 2021 7:49 PM
Cyril Ramaphosa remains far more popular than the ANC – political analysts Lester Kiewit interviews Sanusha Naidu (Institute for Global Dialogue) and political journalist Jan-Jan Joubert. 24 June 2021 2:41 PM
Mozambiquan special forces train as SADC agrees to deploy troops to Cabo Delgado Refilwe Moloto interviews Dino Mahtani, Deputy Director for the Africa Program of the International Crisis Group. 24 June 2021 11:35 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Recovering from COVID-19? Here's what you need to know about nutrition

26 June 2021 3:34 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Nutrition
COVID19
covid-19 recovery

CapeTalk presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to dietician Omy Naidoo about the importance of nutrition in recovering from Covid-19.
  • Covid patients with underlying health issues like cancer or diabetes are encouraged to draw up a nutrition plan to help with recovery
  • Long term Covid sufferers will need to build up appetite and muscle mass over a prolonged period
  • Covid patients with a specific diet like vegans or vegetarians might be at an advantage in terms of their recovery
© kadmy/123rf.com

COVID-19 has affected people in different ways.

Some have been asymptomatic, while others have experienced some mild symptoms.

Thousands of patients required hospitalisation, with many having to endure long stays in ICU.

There are those who have recovered quickly, but a number of people are suffering from ‘long-COVID’ and experience symptoms that go on for months.

As with any other illness, nutrition will play an important role in recovery.

Omy Naidoo, Head dietician at Newtricion Wellness Dieticians says a Covid-19 patient's body requires a lot more nutrition after infection.

The symptoms of Covid, a lot of it is gut related where patients have a lot of diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and specifically a very pronounced loss of appetite that might be precipitated by taste changes. So on one end you've got your patient that needs more, and on the other end you've got all these symptoms that cause you to take in less. The net effect of this is that the patient tends to lose a lot of muscle.

Omy Naidoo - Head dietician at Newtricion Wellness Dieticians

If somebody is overweight they might think, it's good I'm going to lose some weight, but the core thing is, is that you're losing a lot of muscle, and that impacts on your long term prognosis.

Omy Naidoo - Head dietician at Newtricion Wellness Dieticians

Patients are having a prolonged loss of appetite, Some patients have it for a shorter period , but with the majoprity of patients we end up seeing that need hospitalisation, they have it for a prolonged period.

Omy Naidoo - Head dietician at Newtricion Wellness Dieticians

Naidoo encourages Covid patients to consult a health professional in terms of drawing up a nutrition plan to assist with long term recovery.

As apposed to trying to doing it all on your own, you rather have someone who is monitoring your muscle mass, somebody who's looking at your bloods, understanding if you're having any specific vitamin or mineral deficiencies, and then helping you supplement from there.

Omy Naidoo - Head dietician at Newtricion Wellness Dieticians

Naidoo says post Covid nutrition is important for everybody, but even more so for patients with underlying health issues like cancer or diabetes.

For those who are in hospital for cancer related treatment and then picked up Covid. That kind of patient already has a predisposing factor for losing a lot of muscle. The other one is definitely your diabetic and your hypertensive as well as obese patients, because we know that those conditions leave your body in a chronic, low grade inflammatory state.

Omy Naidoo - Head dietician at Newtricion Wellness Dieticians

Naidoo says those with specific diets like vegans or vegetarians might even be at an advantage in terms of their recovery.

When you have a high red meat intake, it's been clinically shown to suppress your immune system. When you have a high sugar intake, that suppresses your immune system, and it's all related to inflammation. In terms of vegan and vegetarians, they could definitely meet their requirements. The one thing with a vegan diet is that your vitamin B-12 will need to monitored.

Omy Naidoo - Head dietician at Newtricion Wellness Dieticians

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the audio of the interview




26 June 2021 3:34 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Nutrition
COVID19
covid-19 recovery

More from Lifestyle

John Maytham's Book Reviews: 25 June 2021

25 June 2021 5:26 PM

John Maytham reviews his three book picks for the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Children are less likely to get and spread Covid-19 – but get and spread they do

25 June 2021 2:37 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews General Practitioner Dr Karen van Kets.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Khothatso Montjane 5th best wheelchair tennis player in world shares her story

25 June 2021 2:08 PM

Pippa Hudson chats to 35-year-old Khothatso Montjane and shares her inspiring journey to world-class tennis status.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to express shock in Xhosa, something we like to do a lot (sarcastically)

25 June 2021 10:25 AM

Refilwe Moloto chats to Everyday Xhosa's Qingqile Mdlulwa. about today's word. After all, our president is often shocked.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fezeka High girls stay in school due to generous sanitary wear donations

25 June 2021 8:23 AM

Pippa Hudson chats to Richard Mabaso from the Imbumba Foundation and Sherry Saltzman from the Dis-Chem Foundation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Arendsvlei actress Kay Smith takes to CapeTalk airwaves with her favourite tunes

25 June 2021 7:49 AM

Every Sunday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Work-from-home trend sees decline of CBD property values, suggests rental agent

25 June 2021 7:36 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to RE/MAX Living estate agent Grant Rea about how the Covid-19 pandemic has affected CBD properties.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Update: Rescue doggo Boo is doing well after 1.6kg matted fur shaved off

24 June 2021 10:43 AM

Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk Digital Editor chat about stories trending on social media.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Surf Report: '10-day run of pounding swell for Cape' - Steve Pike, Wavescape

24 June 2021 6:27 AM

John Maytham talks to the owner of Wavescape Media Steve Pike about the promising surf report for the next ten days.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What (and why) you should be teaching your children about money

23 June 2021 6:54 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to financial adviser Warren Ingram about the role of parents, and schools, in teaching money management.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

President Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm on Sunday 27 June

Politics

Over-50s can register on EVDS from July - and SAPS, SANDF up next for jabs - DoH

Local

Recovering from COVID-19? Here's what you need to know about nutrition

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Sanef welcomes independent probe into ‘Tembisa decuplets’ story

26 June 2021 7:08 PM

Van Damme terminates DA party membership

26 June 2021 5:05 PM

WC Health Dept plans to set up an addition 192 vaccine sites amid 3rd wave

26 June 2021 4:14 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA