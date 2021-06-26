President Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm on Sunday 27 June





The National Coronavirus Command Council met on Saturday and will convene again on Sunday to process the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS) Report, the GCIS has confirmed.

This will be followed by, the Presidential Coordinating Council (PCC) which includes premiers, executive mayors, and representatives of traditional leaderships.

A special Cabinet meeting will take place to process the recommendations from the NATJOINTS.

The President will address the nation at 20h00 on Sunday, 27 June 2021.