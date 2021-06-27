Phumzile van Damme terminates DA membership - 'I'm choosing a new path'





Phumzile van Damme. Picture: EWN.

Phumzile van Damme has confirmed that she has terminated her membership of the Democratic Alliance (DA).

The former DA MP said on Twitter that she would be focusing on a misinformation monitoring and combatting project to be rolled out during election season.

Van Damme resigned as MP in May.

At the time she clarified that while she had tendered her resignation as an MP she remained a member of the DA.

I have decided to terminate my DA membership. The misinformation monitoring and combatting project we will be rolling out during election season requires that I be non-partisan. Our plans are at an advanced stage. South Africa, first. Always has been. — Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) June 26, 2021

Definitely not. The point is to present you with the truth so you can make your own decisions about which party to vote for without being manipulated by misinformation from political parties and other actors. https://t.co/OCHwakCgrU — Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) June 26, 2021

Van Damme also tweeted: "I didn’t need the DA to survive, I chose it. And now, I’m choosing a new path!"

To all the people in my mentions, let me make on thing very clear. I wasn’t in the DA because I had no other options in life, ngafunda. No gave me anything, I am where I am because of MY hard work. I didn’t need the DA to survive, I chose it. And now, I’m choosing a new path. ✌🏾 — Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) June 26, 2021