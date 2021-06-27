Meet the young couple managing U-turn's Church House for homeless men





- Candice and Brandon Solomon run U-turn's Church House for homeless men in Kenilworth

- The Solomons live in the house, where they will soon also be raising their daughter

- 'We learn from each other' says Candice, who also has a full-time job as as a teacher

Brandon and Candice Solomon from U-turn Homeless Ministries. Permission for image use granted.

On Weekend Breakfast, Sara-Jayne King finds out how a young Cape Town couple ended up heading a home for homeless men whose lives are affected by drug addiction and gangsterism.

Candice and Brandon Solomon run Church House in Kenilworth for the NGO U-turn, which helps to empower homeless people with skills.

RELATED: Homeless people want Cape Town by-laws declared unconstitutional

Brandon recounts how U-turn has grown since it was started in a little church about 20 years ago.

Today the organisation runs multiple charity shops, a service centre and Church House.

He says the couple's "whole crazy journey" started when a friend told him about U-turn.

It was a perfect fit - while the freelance graphic designer just wanted to help out, it just so happened that the organisation was looking for a designer at the time.

After a year Brandon and his wife Candice - a full-time teacher - took on the role of "house parents" at Church House.

Before U-Turn, we've always had the heart for helping the homeless on the street... then I heard about U-Turn which does this holistic change. What I realised is that just giving them food and clothes doesn't really get them out of homelessness. Brandon Solomon, U-turn

The guys we are supporting were former drug addicts, formerly homeless... The people staying in the home are guys that have chosen to change their lives - it's not easy for everybody on the street to make that choice. Brandon Solomon, U-turn

We find so much more gratitude in this work that we do. Just hearing their stories and seeing what they've overcome made me realise that we have very little to complain about... Living each and every day with them you're grateful for each and every moment and that's why see this time living at this U-Turn home a huge, huge blessing. Brandon Solomon, U-turn

Candice affirms that learning and growth is a two-way process at Church House.

When I get home the guys are usually having sessions with their occupational therapists or case workers. Some are working nine to five and when they come home supper duty starts. Candice Solomon, U-turn

We all come from different backgrounds... so I can't always choose for them to be the way I am but I can direct them from a woman's point of view and say: Ok, we don't wash the pots before the cups! Candice Solomon, U-turn

Most of them do come from homes where their moms or families have taught them how to be neat and tidy, so there are so many times that I learned from them... It's quite exciting! Candice Solomon, U-turn

She says being able to give back really changes and motivates the men at Church House

The same guys that walked in here last year around this time, they're not the same... There's a change in the way they walk and the way they talk and the way they respond to conflict... They're seeing life differently. Candice Solomon, U-turn

For most of their lives, it has been bad. Now they get a chance to actually be good and to do good. Candice Solomon, U-turn

She says the residents are very excited about her pregnancy and welcoming a "new sister" into the family.

You can find out more about U-turn at homeless.org.za.

Scroll to the top of the article for the audio to listen to the interview