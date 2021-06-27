Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits
See full line-up
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
City re-introduces 'humane use' of paintball markers to manage baboons The City of Cape Town has announced that it's re-introduced paintball markers for a trial period of six months. 27 June 2021 12:32 PM
Meet the young couple managing U-turn's Church House for homeless men Sara-Jayne King chats to Candice (fulltime teacher) and Brandon Solomon (former graphic designer) about their life at Church House 27 June 2021 11:33 AM
[UPDATE PHOTOS] Sea Point Pavillion closed after massive waves bash over pool Friends of the Sea Point pavilion posted the announcement on Facebook as a series of cold fronts heads Cape town's way. 27 June 2021 8:06 AM
View all Local
UK health chief resigns because of affair and, naturally, not social distancing Correspondent Gavin Grey gives an update on Health Secretary Matt Hancock's resignation and other UK news on Weekend Breakfast. 27 June 2021 2:04 PM
Phumzile van Damme terminates DA membership - 'I'm choosing a new path' Phumzile van Damme has confirmed the termination of her DA membership a month after resigning as an MP. 27 June 2021 10:03 AM
President Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm on Sunday 27 June NATJOINTS met on Saturday to propose recommendations on the country’s response to the Delta variant and the Covid-19 surge. 26 June 2021 5:50 PM
View all Politics
1,600 Covid-19 cases at SA's Life Healthcare hospitals - almost 1,000 in Gauteng Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Life Healthcare Group CEO Peter Wharton-Hood about SA's slow vaccine rollout and the Covid-... 25 June 2021 11:23 AM
Crypto explained - a guide to understanding digital money Collin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to understand how this new $1 trillion electronic currency asset class works. 25 June 2021 8:42 AM
'If it were up to me I'd fully ban public gatherings' - Discovery Health CEO The Money Show gets an update from Dr Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health, on SA's third wave of Covid. 24 June 2021 9:01 PM
View all Business
Recovering from Covid-19? Here's what you need to know about nutrition CapeTalk presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to dietician Omy Naidoo about the importance of nutrition in recovering from Covid-19. 26 June 2021 3:34 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 25 June 2021 John Maytham reviews his three book picks for the week. 25 June 2021 5:26 PM
Children are less likely to get and spread Covid-19 – but get and spread they do Refilwe Moloto interviews General Practitioner Dr Karen van Kets. 25 June 2021 2:37 PM
View all Lifestyle
Khothatso Montjane 5th best wheelchair tennis player in world shares her story Pippa Hudson chats to 35-year-old Khothatso Montjane and shares her inspiring journey to world-class tennis status. 25 June 2021 2:08 PM
Surf Report: '10-day run of pounding swell for Cape' - Steve Pike, Wavescape John Maytham talks to the owner of Wavescape Media Steve Pike about the promising surf report for the next ten days. 24 June 2021 6:27 AM
[WATCH] Ronaldo chooses water, pushes Coca-Cola bottles away at Euro2021 presser Portugal's football captain Cristiano Ronaldo showed his disdain for the fizzy cooldrink at the Euro2021 press conference. 16 June 2021 11:38 AM
View all Sport
South African musician Zahara set to release her fifth studio album CapeTalk host Sara-Jayne King speaks to South African singer-songwriter Zahara about her fifth album, Nqaba Yam. 26 June 2021 11:59 AM
Stoned, classically trained actors perform Much Ado About Nothing – R120/ticket Lester Kiewit interviews actor Jake Maisel, a third-year drama student at UCT. 25 June 2021 11:22 AM
Arendsvlei actress Kay Smith takes to CapeTalk airwaves with her favourite tunes Every Sunday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 25 June 2021 7:49 AM
View all Entertainment
UK health chief resigns because of affair and, naturally, not social distancing Correspondent Gavin Grey gives an update on Health Secretary Matt Hancock's resignation and other UK news on Weekend Breakfast. 27 June 2021 2:04 PM
99 missing after Miami tower with 130 flats collapses: 'How can anyone survive?' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 25 June 2021 9:54 AM
SA visitor management start-up WizzPass snapped up by US company The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ulrich Stark, co-founder of WizzPass, about its acquisition by FM:Systems. 24 June 2021 8:25 PM
View all World
Mozambiquan special forces train as SADC agrees to deploy troops to Cabo Delgado Refilwe Moloto interviews Dino Mahtani, Deputy Director for the Africa Program of the International Crisis Group. 24 June 2021 11:35 AM
Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses. 22 June 2021 8:42 PM
Namibians experience more violence than any other nation - Global Peace Index Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 June 2021 10:04 AM
View all Africa
'If it were up to me I'd fully ban public gatherings' - Discovery Health CEO The Money Show gets an update from Dr Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health, on SA's third wave of Covid. 24 June 2021 9:01 PM
Environment Dpt sinks controversial Karpowership deal, can it still go ahead? The Money Show talks to investigative journalist Susan Comrie (amaBhungane) about the opposing views of two different departments. 24 June 2021 7:49 PM
Cyril Ramaphosa remains far more popular than the ANC – political analysts Lester Kiewit interviews Sanusha Naidu (Institute for Global Dialogue) and political journalist Jan-Jan Joubert. 24 June 2021 2:41 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Meet the young couple managing U-turn's Church House for homeless men

27 June 2021 11:33 AM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Kenilworth
homelessness
Sara-Jayne King
weekend breakfast
U-Turn
Brandon Solomon
Candice Solomon
Church House
homelessness in Cape Town
personal growth

Sara-Jayne King chats to Candice (fulltime teacher) and Brandon Solomon (former graphic designer) about their life at Church House

- Candice and Brandon Solomon run U-turn's Church House for homeless men in Kenilworth

- The Solomons live in the house, where they will soon also be raising their daughter

- 'We learn from each other' says Candice, who also has a full-time job as as a teacher

Brandon and Candice Solomon from U-turn Homeless Ministries. Permission for image use granted.

On Weekend Breakfast, Sara-Jayne King finds out how a young Cape Town couple ended up heading a home for homeless men whose lives are affected by drug addiction and gangsterism.

Candice and Brandon Solomon run Church House in Kenilworth for the NGO U-turn, which helps to empower homeless people with skills.

RELATED: Homeless people want Cape Town by-laws declared unconstitutional

Brandon recounts how U-turn has grown since it was started in a little church about 20 years ago.

Today the organisation runs multiple charity shops, a service centre and Church House.

He says the couple's "whole crazy journey" started when a friend told him about U-turn.

It was a perfect fit - while the freelance graphic designer just wanted to help out, it just so happened that the organisation was looking for a designer at the time.

After a year Brandon and his wife Candice - a full-time teacher - took on the role of "house parents" at Church House.

Before U-Turn, we've always had the heart for helping the homeless on the street... then I heard about U-Turn which does this holistic change. What I realised is that just giving them food and clothes doesn't really get them out of homelessness.

Brandon Solomon, U-turn

The guys we are supporting were former drug addicts, formerly homeless... The people staying in the home are guys that have chosen to change their lives - it's not easy for everybody on the street to make that choice.

Brandon Solomon, U-turn

We find so much more gratitude in this work that we do. Just hearing their stories and seeing what they've overcome made me realise that we have very little to complain about... Living each and every day with them you're grateful for each and every moment and that's why see this time living at this U-Turn home a huge, huge blessing.

Brandon Solomon, U-turn

Candice affirms that learning and growth is a two-way process at Church House.

When I get home the guys are usually having sessions with their occupational therapists or case workers. Some are working nine to five and when they come home supper duty starts.

Candice Solomon, U-turn

We all come from different backgrounds... so I can't always choose for them to be the way I am but I can direct them from a woman's point of view and say: Ok, we don't wash the pots before the cups!

Candice Solomon, U-turn

Most of them do come from homes where their moms or families have taught them how to be neat and tidy, so there are so many times that I learned from them... It's quite exciting!

Candice Solomon, U-turn

She says being able to give back really changes and motivates the men at Church House

The same guys that walked in here last year around this time, they're not the same... There's a change in the way they walk and the way they talk and the way they respond to conflict... They're seeing life differently.

Candice Solomon, U-turn

For most of their lives, it has been bad. Now they get a chance to actually be good and to do good.

Candice Solomon, U-turn

She says the residents are very excited about her pregnancy and welcoming a "new sister" into the family.

You can find out more about U-turn at homeless.org.za.

Scroll to the top of the article for the audio to listen to the interview




27 June 2021 11:33 AM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Kenilworth
homelessness
Sara-Jayne King
weekend breakfast
U-Turn
Brandon Solomon
Candice Solomon
Church House
homelessness in Cape Town
personal growth

More from Local

City re-introduces 'humane use' of paintball markers to manage baboons

27 June 2021 12:32 PM

The City of Cape Town has announced that it's re-introduced paintball markers for a trial period of six months.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[UPDATE PHOTOS] Sea Point Pavillion closed after massive waves bash over pool

27 June 2021 8:06 AM

Friends of the Sea Point pavilion posted the announcement on Facebook as a series of cold fronts heads Cape town's way.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African musician Zahara set to release her fifth studio album

26 June 2021 11:59 AM

CapeTalk host Sara-Jayne King speaks to South African singer-songwriter Zahara about her fifth album, Nqaba Yam.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

District Six claimants set to return home in July

26 June 2021 10:30 AM

CapeTalk presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to Gamza Sydow, a District Six claimant, Zahrah Nordien, interim co-chair  of the District Six Working Committee and Ben Mars from the Department of Rural Development and Land Reform.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Murderer turned author, Charles Dunn details how time in prison changed his life

26 June 2021 8:38 AM

CapeTalk host Sara-Jayne Kings speaks to convicted murderer turned author Charles Dunn.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rumours of imminent 'family meeting' to announce harder lockdown is false - Govt

25 June 2021 3:11 PM

Several voice notes are doing the rounds, claiming the President is about to announce a harder lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Children are less likely to get and spread Covid-19 – but get and spread they do

25 June 2021 2:37 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews General Practitioner Dr Karen van Kets.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

VACCINE WRAP | Teacher vaccinations get going and over-50s next in line for jab

25 June 2021 2:28 PM

CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Khothatso Montjane 5th best wheelchair tennis player in world shares her story

25 June 2021 2:08 PM

Pippa Hudson chats to 35-year-old Khothatso Montjane and shares her inspiring journey to world-class tennis status.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Western Cape Covid-19 infections and deaths are still climbing – Alan Winde

25 June 2021 1:14 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Western Cape Premier Alan Winde.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

President Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm on Sunday 27 June

Politics

Phumzile van Damme terminates DA membership - 'I'm choosing a new path'

Politics

[UPDATE PHOTOS] Sea Point Pavillion closed after massive waves bash over pool

Local

EWN Highlights

Still no arrests following Gugulethu mass shooting that claimed 8 lives

27 June 2021 2:06 PM

Kubayi-Ngubane urges public to be cautious as delta variant dominates infections

27 June 2021 1:29 PM

Liseko Investments denies claim its linked to COVID vaccine producer Aspen

27 June 2021 12:02 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA