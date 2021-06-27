City re-introduces 'humane use' of paintball markers to manage baboons





- CoCT has re-introduced paintball markers in baboon management as an interim intervention

- The strategy will be reconsidered after the six-month trial period in consultation with the public and interested parties.

- The City says the move is in the interest of the safety of baboons and residents alike

A volunteer resident marshalls Kataza the baboon as he wanders around the suburb of Tokai on 17 October 2020. Picture: Lizell Persens/EWN

The City of Cape Town has re-introduced the 'humane use' of paintball markers for baboon management for a trial period of six months.

The move came into effect on Friday 25 June.

CoCT says the strategy will be in place while the guidelines for the management of a sustainable baboon population on the Cape Peninsula are being reviewed under the guidance of CapeNature, the Cape of Good Hope SPCA and other stakeholders.

RELATED: City of Cape Town withdraws use of paintball markers on baboons

The temporary re-introduction of paintball markers is informed by the alarming increase in the time that baboon troops have been spending in urban areas since 14 May 2021, and the impact this is having on the health and safety of baboons and residents. City of Cape Town statement

RELATED: 'CoCT stops use of paintballs on baboons with no transition or alternative plan'

The Baboon Matters Trust said the initial halting of the use of paintball markers was unsuccessful because it was done under "chaotic conditions".

The City says the continued use of paintball markers as an aversion tool will be reconsidered after the six-month trial period in consultation with the public and interested and affected parties.