City re-introduces 'humane use' of paintball markers to manage baboons
- CoCT has re-introduced paintball markers in baboon management as an interim intervention
- The strategy will be reconsidered after the six-month trial period in consultation with the public and interested parties.
- The City says the move is in the interest of the safety of baboons and residents alike
The City of Cape Town has re-introduced the 'humane use' of paintball markers for baboon management for a trial period of six months.
The move came into effect on Friday 25 June.
CoCT says the strategy will be in place while the guidelines for the management of a sustainable baboon population on the Cape Peninsula are being reviewed under the guidance of CapeNature, the Cape of Good Hope SPCA and other stakeholders.
RELATED: City of Cape Town withdraws use of paintball markers on baboons
The temporary re-introduction of paintball markers is informed by the alarming increase in the time that baboon troops have been spending in urban areas since 14 May 2021, and the impact this is having on the health and safety of baboons and residents.City of Cape Town statement
RELATED: 'CoCT stops use of paintballs on baboons with no transition or alternative plan'
The Baboon Matters Trust said the initial halting of the use of paintball markers was unsuccessful because it was done under "chaotic conditions".
The City says the continued use of paintball markers as an aversion tool will be reconsidered after the six-month trial period in consultation with the public and interested and affected parties.
Source : Lizell Persens/EWN
More from Local
Meet the young couple managing U-turn's Church House for homeless men
Sara-Jayne King chats to Candice (fulltime teacher) and Brandon Solomon (former graphic designer) about their life at Church HouseRead More
[UPDATE PHOTOS] Sea Point Pavillion closed after massive waves bash over pool
Friends of the Sea Point pavilion posted the announcement on Facebook as a series of cold fronts heads Cape town's way.Read More
South African musician Zahara set to release her fifth studio album
CapeTalk host Sara-Jayne King speaks to South African singer-songwriter Zahara about her fifth album, Nqaba Yam.Read More
District Six claimants set to return home in July
CapeTalk presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to Gamza Sydow, a District Six claimant, Zahrah Nordien, interim co-chair of the District Six Working Committee and Ben Mars from the Department of Rural Development and Land Reform.Read More
Murderer turned author, Charles Dunn details how time in prison changed his life
CapeTalk host Sara-Jayne Kings speaks to convicted murderer turned author Charles Dunn.Read More
Rumours of imminent 'family meeting' to announce harder lockdown is false - Govt
Several voice notes are doing the rounds, claiming the President is about to announce a harder lockdown.Read More
Children are less likely to get and spread Covid-19 – but get and spread they do
Refilwe Moloto interviews General Practitioner Dr Karen van Kets.Read More
VACCINE WRAP | Teacher vaccinations get going and over-50s next in line for jab
CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week.Read More
Khothatso Montjane 5th best wheelchair tennis player in world shares her story
Pippa Hudson chats to 35-year-old Khothatso Montjane and shares her inspiring journey to world-class tennis status.Read More
More from Politics
UK health chief resigns because of affair and, naturally, not social distancing
Correspondent Gavin Grey gives an update on Health Secretary Matt Hancock's resignation and other UK news on Weekend Breakfast.Read More
Phumzile van Damme terminates DA membership - 'I'm choosing a new path'
Phumzile van Damme has confirmed the termination of her DA membership a month after resigning as an MP.Read More
President Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm on Sunday 27 June
NATJOINTS met on Saturday to propose recommendations on the country’s response to the Delta variant and the Covid-19 surge.Read More
New South African zero drinking and driving law will not kick in from 1 July
John Maytham speaks to Layton Beard of the Automobile Association about when the new laws will come into effect - if ever.Read More
Thousands of EFF supporters march - demand approval of Russian, Chinese vaccines
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Makhoali.Read More
[WATCH] Zille blasts EFF for hosting 'super-spreader' vaccine protest
DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille has accused the EFF of "trying to get elections postponed" with its super-spreader protest.Read More
Environment Dpt sinks controversial Karpowership deal, can it still go ahead?
The Money Show talks to investigative journalist Susan Comrie (amaBhungane) about the opposing views of two different departments.Read More
Cyril Ramaphosa remains far more popular than the ANC – political analysts
Lester Kiewit interviews Sanusha Naidu (Institute for Global Dialogue) and political journalist Jan-Jan Joubert.Read More
Ace Magashule begins his court battle against the ANC
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia.Read More