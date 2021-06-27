UK health chief resigns because of affair and, naturally, not social distancing





- Leaked pictures show UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock in an embrace with a close aide

- Hancock admitted breaking social distancing rules, while urging the public to adhere to the Covid-19 measures

© Tomas Marek/123rf.com

The UK Health Secretary has been forced to resign after it emerged that he is having an affair with a senior adviser in the course of which, of course, he's been ignoring his own rules about social distancing.

Matt Hancock not only heads the national health service, but is in charge of the UK's response to the coronavirus and its vaccine rollout notes correspondent Gavin Grey.

He's already been in the headlines quite a lot with people saying he wasn't any good, had made a lot of mistakes and should be sacked... but the vaccine rollout has largely seemed to be pretty successful. Gavin Grey, UK correspondent

There were pictures leaked to the press of him in a very tight embrace with a senior adviser of his, and that senior adviser was female and not his wife. Gavin Grey, UK correspondent

It's now been announced that Hancock has left his wife and three children Grey says.

For a while after admitting his affair he didn't resign, saying "private life is private life".

But as many pointed out, while earlier this year he was telling people 'you mustn't get too close to anyone, you must socially isolate' and that meant of course that at funerals people weren't able to hug... he was not just having an affair but of course was intimate with people not in his bubble! Gavin Grey, UK correspondent

Eventually the pressure got too much and last night he did resign. Gavin Grey, UK correspondent

Hancock's been replaced as Health Secretary with former finance minister Sajid Javid.