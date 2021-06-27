Streaming issues? Report here
EWN logo BW July 2020 EWN logo BW July 2020
Inside EWN
19:00 - 21:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
Inside EWN
19:00 - 21:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Ougat author: 'I want women to know they're not alone, don't have to be ashamed' In her first interview since 'Ougat' dropped, Shana Fife tells Sara-Jayne King about delving back into her difficult life story. 27 June 2021 3:18 PM
City re-introduces 'humane use' of paintball markers to manage baboons The City of Cape Town has announced that it's re-introduced paintball markers for a trial period of six months. 27 June 2021 12:32 PM
Meet the young couple managing U-turn's Church House for homeless men Sara-Jayne King chats to Candice (fulltime teacher) and Brandon Solomon (former graphic designer) about their life at Church House 27 June 2021 11:33 AM
View all Local
UK health chief resigns because of affair and, naturally, not social distancing Correspondent Gavin Grey gives an update on Health Secretary Matt Hancock's resignation and other UK news on Weekend Breakfast. 27 June 2021 2:04 PM
Phumzile van Damme terminates DA membership - 'I'm choosing a new path' Phumzile van Damme has confirmed the termination of her DA membership a month after resigning as an MP. 27 June 2021 10:03 AM
President Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm on Sunday 27 June NATJOINTS met on Saturday to propose recommendations on the country’s response to the Delta variant and the Covid-19 surge. 26 June 2021 5:50 PM
View all Politics
1,600 Covid-19 cases at SA's Life Healthcare hospitals - almost 1,000 in Gauteng Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Life Healthcare Group CEO Peter Wharton-Hood about SA's slow vaccine rollout and the Covid-... 25 June 2021 11:23 AM
Crypto explained - a guide to understanding digital money Collin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to understand how this new $1 trillion electronic currency asset class works. 25 June 2021 8:42 AM
'If it were up to me I'd fully ban public gatherings' - Discovery Health CEO The Money Show gets an update from Dr Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health, on SA's third wave of Covid. 24 June 2021 9:01 PM
View all Business
Recovering from Covid-19? Here's what you need to know about nutrition CapeTalk presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to dietician Omy Naidoo about the importance of nutrition in recovering from Covid-19. 26 June 2021 3:34 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 25 June 2021 John Maytham reviews his three book picks for the week. 25 June 2021 5:26 PM
Children are less likely to get and spread Covid-19 – but get and spread they do Refilwe Moloto interviews General Practitioner Dr Karen van Kets. 25 June 2021 2:37 PM
View all Lifestyle
Khothatso Montjane 5th best wheelchair tennis player in world shares her story Pippa Hudson chats to 35-year-old Khothatso Montjane and shares her inspiring journey to world-class tennis status. 25 June 2021 2:08 PM
Surf Report: '10-day run of pounding swell for Cape' - Steve Pike, Wavescape John Maytham talks to the owner of Wavescape Media Steve Pike about the promising surf report for the next ten days. 24 June 2021 6:27 AM
[WATCH] Ronaldo chooses water, pushes Coca-Cola bottles away at Euro2021 presser Portugal's football captain Cristiano Ronaldo showed his disdain for the fizzy cooldrink at the Euro2021 press conference. 16 June 2021 11:38 AM
View all Sport
South African musician Zahara set to release her fifth studio album CapeTalk host Sara-Jayne King speaks to South African singer-songwriter Zahara about her fifth album, Nqaba Yam. 26 June 2021 11:59 AM
Stoned, classically trained actors perform Much Ado About Nothing – R120/ticket Lester Kiewit interviews actor Jake Maisel, a third-year drama student at UCT. 25 June 2021 11:22 AM
Arendsvlei actress Kay Smith takes to CapeTalk airwaves with her favourite tunes Every Sunday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 25 June 2021 7:49 AM
View all Entertainment
UK health chief resigns because of affair and, naturally, not social distancing Correspondent Gavin Grey gives an update on Health Secretary Matt Hancock's resignation and other UK news on Weekend Breakfast. 27 June 2021 2:04 PM
99 missing after Miami tower with 130 flats collapses: 'How can anyone survive?' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 25 June 2021 9:54 AM
SA visitor management start-up WizzPass snapped up by US company The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ulrich Stark, co-founder of WizzPass, about its acquisition by FM:Systems. 24 June 2021 8:25 PM
View all World
Mozambiquan special forces train as SADC agrees to deploy troops to Cabo Delgado Refilwe Moloto interviews Dino Mahtani, Deputy Director for the Africa Program of the International Crisis Group. 24 June 2021 11:35 AM
Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses. 22 June 2021 8:42 PM
Namibians experience more violence than any other nation - Global Peace Index Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 June 2021 10:04 AM
View all Africa
'If it were up to me I'd fully ban public gatherings' - Discovery Health CEO The Money Show gets an update from Dr Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health, on SA's third wave of Covid. 24 June 2021 9:01 PM
Environment Dpt sinks controversial Karpowership deal, can it still go ahead? The Money Show talks to investigative journalist Susan Comrie (amaBhungane) about the opposing views of two different departments. 24 June 2021 7:49 PM
Cyril Ramaphosa remains far more popular than the ANC – political analysts Lester Kiewit interviews Sanusha Naidu (Institute for Global Dialogue) and political journalist Jan-Jan Joubert. 24 June 2021 2:41 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Ougat author: 'I want women to know they're not alone, don't have to be ashamed'

27 June 2021 3:18 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Book
Publishing
Autobiography
Cape Flats
Single parenting
Jonathan Ball Publishers
Jonathan Ball
memoir
bLOGGING
Shana Fife
Ougat

In her first interview since 'Ougat' dropped, Shana Fife tells Sara-Jayne King about delving back into her difficult life story.

- Jonathan Ball published popular Cape Town blogger Shana Fife's first book in June

- 'Ougat' is a deeply personal story about surviving the social conditioning of her Cape Flats community

- Seen as a 'Jezebel', Fife wants women to know they don't need to feel ashamed of the things they've done

Image: Shana Fife on Instagram @shanafifewifelife

Popular Cape Town blogger Shana Fife is still feeling overwhelmed after Jonathan Ball published her first book _Ougat _this month.

She settles down to her first post-publication interview with Sara-Jayne King on Weekend Breakfast.

The publisher describes the book as Fife’s story of survival - surviving the social conditioning of her Cape Flats community, surviving sexual violence and depression, and of ultimately escaping a cycle of abuse.

"By the time Shana Fife is 25 she has two kids from different fathers. To the coloured people she grew up around, she is a jintoe, a jezebel... She is constantly reminded by her family, she is pretty much worthless and unloveable."

Fife tells Sara-Jayne King she's a little nervous but mostly excited to talk about her book.

This is the first time I'm speaking about 'Ougat' after it dropped! It doesn't feel real yet. I feel a little bit overwhelmed...

Shana Fife, Author - Ougat

I am just so happy that the exact people that I targeted, who are women (it does seem that it's for coloured women but it's for all women) have recognised something as for them.

Shana Fife, Author - Ougat

The fact that people have stood by my from the first blog that I wrote five years ago, to showing me 'hey, I've got your book, I'm still supporting you' - it's a feeling I can't put into words.

Shana Fife, Author - Ougat

While this is her first published book, it's not the first Fife has written.

She reveals things about her life in Ougat that she hadn't blogged about before.

I was a little bit nervous to write about people - more about the people who are alive (chuckles)... I did change people's names; I didn't want to expose anybody.

Shana Fife, Author - Ougat

If I wasn't honest it would be difficult to keep telling the story... I wanted to be sincere.

Shana Fife, Author - Ougat

My son has asked me if he can read my book and he is 11! I had to sit and think about that because I do speak about not shielding kids... With each kid I'll take it at their maturity level...

Shana Fife, Author - Ougat

Scroll to the top of the article for the audio to listen to the animated conversation




27 June 2021 3:18 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Book
Publishing
Autobiography
Cape Flats
Single parenting
Jonathan Ball Publishers
Jonathan Ball
memoir
bLOGGING
Shana Fife
Ougat

More from Local

City re-introduces 'humane use' of paintball markers to manage baboons

27 June 2021 12:32 PM

The City of Cape Town has announced that it's re-introduced paintball markers for a trial period of six months.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Meet the young couple managing U-turn's Church House for homeless men

27 June 2021 11:33 AM

Sara-Jayne King chats to Candice (fulltime teacher) and Brandon Solomon (former graphic designer) about their life at Church House

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[UPDATE PHOTOS] Sea Point Pavillion closed after massive waves bash over pool

27 June 2021 8:06 AM

Friends of the Sea Point pavilion posted the announcement on Facebook as a series of cold fronts heads Cape town's way.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African musician Zahara set to release her fifth studio album

26 June 2021 11:59 AM

CapeTalk host Sara-Jayne King speaks to South African singer-songwriter Zahara about her fifth album, Nqaba Yam.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

District Six claimants set to return home in July

26 June 2021 10:30 AM

CapeTalk presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to Gamza Sydow, a District Six claimant, Zahrah Nordien, interim co-chair  of the District Six Working Committee and Ben Mars from the Department of Rural Development and Land Reform.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Murderer turned author, Charles Dunn details how time in prison changed his life

26 June 2021 8:38 AM

CapeTalk host Sara-Jayne Kings speaks to convicted murderer turned author Charles Dunn.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rumours of imminent 'family meeting' to announce harder lockdown is false - Govt

25 June 2021 3:11 PM

Several voice notes are doing the rounds, claiming the President is about to announce a harder lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Children are less likely to get and spread Covid-19 – but get and spread they do

25 June 2021 2:37 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews General Practitioner Dr Karen van Kets.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

VACCINE WRAP | Teacher vaccinations get going and over-50s next in line for jab

25 June 2021 2:28 PM

CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Khothatso Montjane 5th best wheelchair tennis player in world shares her story

25 June 2021 2:08 PM

Pippa Hudson chats to 35-year-old Khothatso Montjane and shares her inspiring journey to world-class tennis status.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Recovering from Covid-19? Here's what you need to know about nutrition

26 June 2021 3:34 PM

CapeTalk presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to dietician Omy Naidoo about the importance of nutrition in recovering from Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

John Maytham's Book Reviews: 25 June 2021

25 June 2021 5:26 PM

John Maytham reviews his three book picks for the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Children are less likely to get and spread Covid-19 – but get and spread they do

25 June 2021 2:37 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews General Practitioner Dr Karen van Kets.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Khothatso Montjane 5th best wheelchair tennis player in world shares her story

25 June 2021 2:08 PM

Pippa Hudson chats to 35-year-old Khothatso Montjane and shares her inspiring journey to world-class tennis status.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to express shock in Xhosa, something we like to do a lot (sarcastically)

25 June 2021 10:25 AM

Refilwe Moloto chats to Everyday Xhosa's Qingqile Mdlulwa. about today's word. After all, our president is often shocked.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fezeka High girls stay in school due to generous sanitary wear donations

25 June 2021 8:23 AM

Pippa Hudson chats to Richard Mabaso from the Imbumba Foundation and Sherry Saltzman from the Dis-Chem Foundation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Arendsvlei actress Kay Smith takes to CapeTalk airwaves with her favourite tunes

25 June 2021 7:49 AM

Every Sunday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Work-from-home trend sees decline of CBD property values, suggests rental agent

25 June 2021 7:36 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to RE/MAX Living estate agent Grant Rea about how the Covid-19 pandemic has affected CBD properties.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Update: Rescue doggo Boo is doing well after 1.6kg matted fur shaved off

24 June 2021 10:43 AM

Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk Digital Editor chat about stories trending on social media.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Surf Report: '10-day run of pounding swell for Cape' - Steve Pike, Wavescape

24 June 2021 6:27 AM

John Maytham talks to the owner of Wavescape Media Steve Pike about the promising surf report for the next ten days.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

President Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm on Sunday 27 June

Politics

Phumzile van Damme terminates DA membership - 'I'm choosing a new path'

Politics

[UPDATE PHOTOS] Sea Point Pavillion closed after massive waves bash over pool

Local

EWN Highlights

LIVE: President Cyril Ramaphosa gives the latest COVID-19 update

27 June 2021 7:20 PM

DBE: Limpopo needs 1 more day to complete vaccine rollout for school staff

27 June 2021 3:49 PM

Still no arrests following Gugulethu mass shooting that claimed 8 lives

27 June 2021 2:06 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA