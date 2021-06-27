Ougat author: 'I want women to know they're not alone, don't have to be ashamed'





- Jonathan Ball published popular Cape Town blogger Shana Fife's first book in June

- 'Ougat' is a deeply personal story about surviving the social conditioning of her Cape Flats community

- Seen as a 'Jezebel', Fife wants women to know they don't need to feel ashamed of the things they've done

Image: Shana Fife on Instagram @shanafifewifelife

Popular Cape Town blogger Shana Fife is still feeling overwhelmed after Jonathan Ball published her first book _Ougat _this month.

She settles down to her first post-publication interview with Sara-Jayne King on Weekend Breakfast.

The publisher describes the book as Fife’s story of survival - surviving the social conditioning of her Cape Flats community, surviving sexual violence and depression, and of ultimately escaping a cycle of abuse.

"By the time Shana Fife is 25 she has two kids from different fathers. To the coloured people she grew up around, she is a jintoe, a jezebel... She is constantly reminded by her family, she is pretty much worthless and unloveable."

Unsettlingly honest and brutally blunt, Ougat is Shana Fife’s story of survival: of surviving the social conditioning of her Cape Flats community, of surviving sexual violence and depression, and of ultimately escaping a cycle of abuse.



Fife tells Sara-Jayne King she's a little nervous but mostly excited to talk about her book.

This is the first time I'm speaking about 'Ougat' after it dropped! It doesn't feel real yet. I feel a little bit overwhelmed... Shana Fife, Author - Ougat

I am just so happy that the exact people that I targeted, who are women (it does seem that it's for coloured women but it's for all women) have recognised something as for them. Shana Fife, Author - Ougat

The fact that people have stood by my from the first blog that I wrote five years ago, to showing me 'hey, I've got your book, I'm still supporting you' - it's a feeling I can't put into words. Shana Fife, Author - Ougat

While this is her first published book, it's not the first Fife has written.

She reveals things about her life in Ougat that she hadn't blogged about before.

I was a little bit nervous to write about people - more about the people who are alive (chuckles)... I did change people's names; I didn't want to expose anybody. Shana Fife, Author - Ougat

If I wasn't honest it would be difficult to keep telling the story... I wanted to be sincere. Shana Fife, Author - Ougat

My son has asked me if he can read my book and he is 11! I had to sit and think about that because I do speak about not shielding kids... With each kid I'll take it at their maturity level... Shana Fife, Author - Ougat

