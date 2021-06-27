Ougat author: 'I want women to know they're not alone, don't have to be ashamed'
- Jonathan Ball published popular Cape Town blogger Shana Fife's first book in June
- 'Ougat' is a deeply personal story about surviving the social conditioning of her Cape Flats community
- Seen as a 'Jezebel', Fife wants women to know they don't need to feel ashamed of the things they've done
Popular Cape Town blogger Shana Fife is still feeling overwhelmed after Jonathan Ball published her first book _Ougat _this month.
She settles down to her first post-publication interview with Sara-Jayne King on Weekend Breakfast.
The publisher describes the book as Fife’s story of survival - surviving the social conditioning of her Cape Flats community, surviving sexual violence and depression, and of ultimately escaping a cycle of abuse.
"By the time Shana Fife is 25 she has two kids from different fathers. To the coloured people she grew up around, she is a jintoe, a jezebel... She is constantly reminded by her family, she is pretty much worthless and unloveable."
Unsettlingly honest and brutally blunt, Ougat is Shana Fife’s story of survival: of surviving the social conditioning of her Cape Flats community, of surviving sexual violence and depression, and of ultimately escaping a cycle of abuse.— Jonathan Ball Publishers (@JonathanBallPub) June 7, 2021
Pre-order now: https://t.co/MiVvzAiCTp pic.twitter.com/KYXWhLPRQM
Fife tells Sara-Jayne King she's a little nervous but mostly excited to talk about her book.
This is the first time I'm speaking about 'Ougat' after it dropped! It doesn't feel real yet. I feel a little bit overwhelmed...Shana Fife, Author - Ougat
I am just so happy that the exact people that I targeted, who are women (it does seem that it's for coloured women but it's for all women) have recognised something as for them.Shana Fife, Author - Ougat
The fact that people have stood by my from the first blog that I wrote five years ago, to showing me 'hey, I've got your book, I'm still supporting you' - it's a feeling I can't put into words.Shana Fife, Author - Ougat
While this is her first published book, it's not the first Fife has written.
She reveals things about her life in Ougat that she hadn't blogged about before.
I was a little bit nervous to write about people - more about the people who are alive (chuckles)... I did change people's names; I didn't want to expose anybody.Shana Fife, Author - Ougat
If I wasn't honest it would be difficult to keep telling the story... I wanted to be sincere.Shana Fife, Author - Ougat
My son has asked me if he can read my book and he is 11! I had to sit and think about that because I do speak about not shielding kids... With each kid I'll take it at their maturity level...Shana Fife, Author - Ougat
