Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Ougat author: 'I want women to know they're not alone, don't have to be ashamed' In her first interview since 'Ougat' dropped, Shana Fife tells Sara-Jayne King about delving back into her difficult life story. 27 June 2021 3:18 PM
City re-introduces 'humane use' of paintball markers to manage baboons The City of Cape Town has announced that it's re-introduced paintball markers for a trial period of six months. 27 June 2021 12:32 PM
Meet the young couple managing U-turn's Church House for homeless men Sara-Jayne King chats to Candice (fulltime teacher) and Brandon Solomon (former graphic designer) about their life at Church House 27 June 2021 11:33 AM
View all Local
President Ramaphosa: South Africa moves to alert level 4 for 2 weeks on 28 June Alcohol is banned, restaurants to only sell takeaways and public gatherings indoors and outdoors are prohibited except funerals. 27 June 2021 8:32 PM
UK health chief resigns because of affair and, naturally, not social distancing Correspondent Gavin Grey gives an update on Health Secretary Matt Hancock's resignation and other UK news on Weekend Breakfast. 27 June 2021 2:04 PM
Phumzile van Damme terminates DA membership - 'I'm choosing a new path' Phumzile van Damme has confirmed the termination of her DA membership a month after resigning as an MP. 27 June 2021 10:03 AM
View all Politics
1,600 Covid-19 cases at SA's Life Healthcare hospitals - almost 1,000 in Gauteng Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Life Healthcare Group CEO Peter Wharton-Hood about SA's slow vaccine rollout and the Covid-... 25 June 2021 11:23 AM
Crypto explained - a guide to understanding digital money Collin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to understand how this new $1 trillion electronic currency asset class works. 25 June 2021 8:42 AM
'If it were up to me I'd fully ban public gatherings' - Discovery Health CEO The Money Show gets an update from Dr Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health, on SA's third wave of Covid. 24 June 2021 9:01 PM
View all Business
Recovering from Covid-19? Here's what you need to know about nutrition CapeTalk presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to dietician Omy Naidoo about the importance of nutrition in recovering from Covid-19. 26 June 2021 3:34 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 25 June 2021 John Maytham reviews his three book picks for the week. 25 June 2021 5:26 PM
Children are less likely to get and spread Covid-19 – but get and spread they do Refilwe Moloto interviews General Practitioner Dr Karen van Kets. 25 June 2021 2:37 PM
View all Lifestyle
Khothatso Montjane 5th best wheelchair tennis player in world shares her story Pippa Hudson chats to 35-year-old Khothatso Montjane and shares her inspiring journey to world-class tennis status. 25 June 2021 2:08 PM
Surf Report: '10-day run of pounding swell for Cape' - Steve Pike, Wavescape John Maytham talks to the owner of Wavescape Media Steve Pike about the promising surf report for the next ten days. 24 June 2021 6:27 AM
[WATCH] Ronaldo chooses water, pushes Coca-Cola bottles away at Euro2021 presser Portugal's football captain Cristiano Ronaldo showed his disdain for the fizzy cooldrink at the Euro2021 press conference. 16 June 2021 11:38 AM
View all Sport
South African musician Zahara set to release her fifth studio album CapeTalk host Sara-Jayne King speaks to South African singer-songwriter Zahara about her fifth album, Nqaba Yam. 26 June 2021 11:59 AM
Stoned, classically trained actors perform Much Ado About Nothing – R120/ticket Lester Kiewit interviews actor Jake Maisel, a third-year drama student at UCT. 25 June 2021 11:22 AM
Arendsvlei actress Kay Smith takes to CapeTalk airwaves with her favourite tunes Every Sunday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 25 June 2021 7:49 AM
View all Entertainment
UK health chief resigns because of affair and, naturally, not social distancing Correspondent Gavin Grey gives an update on Health Secretary Matt Hancock's resignation and other UK news on Weekend Breakfast. 27 June 2021 2:04 PM
99 missing after Miami tower with 130 flats collapses: 'How can anyone survive?' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 25 June 2021 9:54 AM
SA visitor management start-up WizzPass snapped up by US company The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ulrich Stark, co-founder of WizzPass, about its acquisition by FM:Systems. 24 June 2021 8:25 PM
View all World
Mozambiquan special forces train as SADC agrees to deploy troops to Cabo Delgado Refilwe Moloto interviews Dino Mahtani, Deputy Director for the Africa Program of the International Crisis Group. 24 June 2021 11:35 AM
Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses. 22 June 2021 8:42 PM
Namibians experience more violence than any other nation - Global Peace Index Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 June 2021 10:04 AM
View all Africa
'If it were up to me I'd fully ban public gatherings' - Discovery Health CEO The Money Show gets an update from Dr Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health, on SA's third wave of Covid. 24 June 2021 9:01 PM
Environment Dpt sinks controversial Karpowership deal, can it still go ahead? The Money Show talks to investigative journalist Susan Comrie (amaBhungane) about the opposing views of two different departments. 24 June 2021 7:49 PM
Cyril Ramaphosa remains far more popular than the ANC – political analysts Lester Kiewit interviews Sanusha Naidu (Institute for Global Dialogue) and political journalist Jan-Jan Joubert. 24 June 2021 2:41 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

President Ramaphosa: South Africa moves to alert level 4 for 2 weeks on 28 June

27 June 2021 8:32 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Covid-19 regulations
Covid-19 alert levels
Covid-19 third wave

Alcohol is banned, restaurants to only sell takeaways and public gatherings indoors and outdoors are prohibited except funerals.

*The alert level 4 will be in place from Monday 29 June until Sunday 11 July

*All gatherings indoor or outdoors are prohibited - except funerals and cremations limited to 50 people

*Night vigils and after-funeral gatherings such after tears cereemonies are not allowed

*A curfew will be in place from 9pm to 4am, and all non-essential establishments will need to close by 8pm

*The sale of alcohol on and off-site is prohibited

*Beaches and parks remain open but no gatherings allowed

*School holidays move forward and all schools to close by Friday

*Visits to old age homes, care facilities and other settings will be restricted

*Leisure travel into and out of Gauteng prohibited

© larichev89/123rf.com

We have walked a long road to address covid 19 and we have limbed many hills. W have made missteps but we are climbing.

President Cyril Ramaphosa

We address another big challenge which is another hill to climb.

President Cyril Ramaphosa

Average daily infections were doubling and deaths increasing by 50%. But now the situation has gotten worse.

The seven-day average of new daily infections has overtaken the first wave peak and will soon overtake the Second wave peak. Gauteng has 60% of the cases in the country and other provinces are rising rapidly in infections.

President Cyril Ramaphosa

South Africa is seeing a massive resurgence of infections.

President Cyril Ramaphosa

Covid-19 has many variants. The newer Delta variant first seen in India has now been detected in five provinces.

It is rapidly displacing the Beta variant.

President Cyril Ramaphosa

The Delta variant is highly transmissible, more than all other variants, and spreads far more easily amongst people.

Those who have had the Beta variant are still able to be infected by the Delta variant.

Though it may not be more severe its rapid spread could cause far more people to become infected.

Reports from other countries, including those on the African continent, also suggest that infections and clinical illness in children may be more common with this variant, says Ramaphosa.

This wave seems set to overtake the previous peaks. It could last longer than the previous two waves.

The first wave lasted 15 weeks. The second wave lasted 9 weeks. We don’t know how long this one will last, but indications are that it could last longer.

President Cyril Ramaphosa

In considering what new measures we have to take we have drawn on international best practice and scientific data from studies across the world.

President Cyril Ramaphosa

The country should move to adjusted alert level 4.

President Cyril Ramaphosa

Additional restrictions are necessary he says for the next 14 days and then will assess the impact of the interventions to decide whether to maintain or adjust them.

Alert level 4 will be in place from Monday 29 June until Sunday 11 July.

All gatherings indoor or outdoors are prohibited - political, social or religious gatherings. Funerals and cremations permitted with restrictions but night vigils and after-funeral gatherings are not allowed.

A curfew will be in place from 9pm to 4am, and all non-essential establishments will need to close by 8pm.

Public spaces such as beaches and parks open but no gatherings allowed

The sale of alcohol on and off-site is prohibited. Prohibition will ease pressure on hospitals he says.

Travel in and out of Gauteng for leisure purposes is prohibited but does not include business purposes. If you are not in our place of residence you will be allowed to return.

Regarding restaurants and eateries, only takeaways and deliveries allowed because patrons cannot wear masks while eating and drinking.

School holidays are moved forward. Shools will start closing from 30 June and all closed by Friday.

Visits to old age homes, care facilities and other settings will be restricted.

Contact classes at tertiary institutions will end by Wednesday, 30th of June, with limited access to the institutions. Residences will however remain open. The Ministers of Basic Education & Higher Education, Science & Innovation will provide further details on these arrangements

It is mandatory for every person to wear a face mask in public spaces. it is a criminal offence not to do so.

President Cyril Ramaphosa

All employers should allow their employees to work from home unless it is necessary for them to perform work on-site.

Retail stores will remain open, factories, mines, farms, & other businesses will continue to operate.

People may travel freely within their own province and between other provinces except for Gauteng where only business travel is allowed or people needing to return home.




27 June 2021 8:32 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Covid-19 regulations
Covid-19 alert levels
Covid-19 third wave

More from Politics

UK health chief resigns because of affair and, naturally, not social distancing

27 June 2021 2:04 PM

Correspondent Gavin Grey gives an update on Health Secretary Matt Hancock's resignation and other UK news on Weekend Breakfast.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

City re-introduces 'humane use' of paintball markers to manage baboons

27 June 2021 12:32 PM

The City of Cape Town has announced that it's re-introduced paintball markers for a trial period of six months.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Phumzile van Damme terminates DA membership - 'I'm choosing a new path'

27 June 2021 10:03 AM

Phumzile van Damme has confirmed the termination of her DA membership a month after resigning as an MP.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] President Ramaphosa addresses the nation at 8pm on Sunday 27 June

26 June 2021 5:50 PM

NATJOINTS met on Saturday to propose recommendations on the country’s response to the Delta variant and the Covid-19 surge.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New South African zero drinking and driving law will not kick in from 1 July

25 June 2021 4:08 PM

John Maytham speaks to Layton Beard of the Automobile Association about when the new laws will come into effect - if ever.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Thousands of EFF supporters march - demand approval of Russian, Chinese vaccines

25 June 2021 12:49 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Makhoali.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Zille blasts EFF for hosting 'super-spreader' vaccine protest

25 June 2021 12:08 PM

DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille has accused the EFF of "trying to get elections postponed" with its super-spreader protest.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Environment Dpt sinks controversial Karpowership deal, can it still go ahead?

24 June 2021 7:49 PM

The Money Show talks to investigative journalist Susan Comrie (amaBhungane) about the opposing views of two different departments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cyril Ramaphosa remains far more popular than the ANC – political analysts

24 June 2021 2:41 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Sanusha Naidu (Institute for Global Dialogue) and political journalist Jan-Jan Joubert.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ace Magashule begins his court battle against the ANC

24 June 2021 1:04 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

President Ramaphosa: South Africa moves to alert level 4 for 2 weeks on 28 June

Politics

Phumzile van Damme terminates DA membership - 'I'm choosing a new path'

Politics

[UPDATE PHOTOS] Sea Point Pavillion closed after massive waves bash over pool

Local

EWN Highlights

READ IN FULL: President Cyril Ramaphosa's adjusted alert level 4 announcement

27 June 2021 9:11 PM

LIVE: President Cyril Ramaphosa gives the latest COVID-19 update

27 June 2021 7:20 PM

DBE: Limpopo needs 1 more day to complete vaccine rollout for school staff

27 June 2021 3:49 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA