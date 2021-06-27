President Ramaphosa: South Africa moves to alert level 4 for 2 weeks on 28 June





*The alert level 4 will be in place from Monday 29 June until Sunday 11 July

*All gatherings indoor or outdoors are prohibited - except funerals and cremations limited to 50 people

*Night vigils and after-funeral gatherings such after tears cereemonies are not allowed

*A curfew will be in place from 9pm to 4am, and all non-essential establishments will need to close by 8pm

*The sale of alcohol on and off-site is prohibited

*Beaches and parks remain open but no gatherings allowed

*School holidays move forward and all schools to close by Friday

*Visits to old age homes, care facilities and other settings will be restricted

*Leisure travel into and out of Gauteng prohibited

To contain the massive surge in infections, South Africa will be moving to Alert Level 4 for a period of 14 days. Additional restrictions will be in place from tomorrow, 28th June 2021.#StaySafe #CoronaVirusSA #Ramaphosa #Level4 #14Days pic.twitter.com/2XPY21cBgq — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) June 27, 2021

We have walked a long road to address covid 19 and we have limbed many hills. W have made missteps but we are climbing. President Cyril Ramaphosa

We address another big challenge which is another hill to climb. President Cyril Ramaphosa

Average daily infections were doubling and deaths increasing by 50%. But now the situation has gotten worse.

The seven-day average of new daily infections has overtaken the first wave peak and will soon overtake the Second wave peak. Gauteng has 60% of the cases in the country and other provinces are rising rapidly in infections. President Cyril Ramaphosa

South Africa is seeing a massive resurgence of infections. President Cyril Ramaphosa

Covid-19 has many variants. The newer Delta variant first seen in India has now been detected in five provinces.

It is rapidly displacing the Beta variant. President Cyril Ramaphosa

The Delta variant is highly transmissible, more than all other variants, and spreads far more easily amongst people.

Those who have had the Beta variant are still able to be infected by the Delta variant.

Though it may not be more severe its rapid spread could cause far more people to become infected.

Reports from other countries, including those on the African continent, also suggest that infections and clinical illness in children may be more common with this variant, says Ramaphosa.

This wave seems set to overtake the previous peaks. It could last longer than the previous two waves.

The first wave lasted 15 weeks. The second wave lasted 9 weeks. We don’t know how long this one will last, but indications are that it could last longer. President Cyril Ramaphosa

In considering what new measures we have to take we have drawn on international best practice and scientific data from studies across the world. President Cyril Ramaphosa

The country should move to adjusted alert level 4. President Cyril Ramaphosa

Additional restrictions are necessary he says for the next 14 days and then will assess the impact of the interventions to decide whether to maintain or adjust them.

Alert level 4 will be in place from Monday 29 June until Sunday 11 July.

All gatherings indoor or outdoors are prohibited - political, social or religious gatherings. Funerals and cremations permitted with restrictions but night vigils and after-funeral gatherings are not allowed.

A curfew will be in place from 9pm to 4am, and all non-essential establishments will need to close by 8pm.

Public spaces such as beaches and parks open but no gatherings allowed

The sale of alcohol on and off-site is prohibited. Prohibition will ease pressure on hospitals he says.

Travel in and out of Gauteng for leisure purposes is prohibited but does not include business purposes. If you are not in our place of residence you will be allowed to return.

Regarding restaurants and eateries, only takeaways and deliveries allowed because patrons cannot wear masks while eating and drinking.

School holidays are moved forward. Shools will start closing from 30 June and all closed by Friday.

Visits to old age homes, care facilities and other settings will be restricted.

Contact classes at tertiary institutions will end by Wednesday, 30th of June, with limited access to the institutions. Residences will however remain open. The Ministers of Basic Education & Higher Education, Science & Innovation will provide further details on these arrangements

It is mandatory for every person to wear a face mask in public spaces. it is a criminal offence not to do so. President Cyril Ramaphosa

All employers should allow their employees to work from home unless it is necessary for them to perform work on-site.

Retail stores will remain open, factories, mines, farms, & other businesses will continue to operate.

People may travel freely within their own province and between other provinces except for Gauteng where only business travel is allowed or people needing to return home.