Today at 08:07
The gradual but eventual return to District Six
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Karen Breytenbach - Media spokesperson at District Six Working Committee
Sumaya Mukadam
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies: Focus on Latin America
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Lyal White
Today at 09:16
Delta Virus & restuarants
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 09:30
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
How SA's major cities compares in reducing harm with drug users
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Shaun Shelly - Chairman of the board at South African Network of People Who Use Drugs (SANPUD)
leticia bosch
Today at 10:30
Mental Anguish of Varsity students during pandemic
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mpendulo Mfeka- WITS SRC President
Today at 11:05
In the Chair: Dan Price
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dan Price - CEO at Gravity Payments
Today at 15:40
Book: Nation on the Couch
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Wahbie Long
Capetonians please renew vehicle licence in advance. Here's how you do it online Refilwe Moloto speaks to the City of Cape Town Director of Revenue Trevor Blake. 28 June 2021 6:47 AM
Ougat author: 'I want women to know they're not alone, don't have to be ashamed' In her first interview since 'Ougat' dropped, Shana Fife tells Sara-Jayne King about delving back into her difficult life story. 27 June 2021 3:18 PM
City re-introduces 'humane use' of paintball markers to manage baboons The City of Cape Town has announced that it's re-introduced paintball markers for a trial period of six months. 27 June 2021 12:32 PM
President Ramaphosa: South Africa moves to alert level 4 for 2 weeks on 28 June Alcohol is banned, restaurants to only sell takeaways and public gatherings indoors and outdoors are prohibited except funerals. 27 June 2021 8:32 PM
UK health chief resigns because of affair and, naturally, not social distancing Correspondent Gavin Grey gives an update on Health Secretary Matt Hancock's resignation and other UK news on Weekend Breakfast. 27 June 2021 2:04 PM
Phumzile van Damme terminates DA membership - 'I'm choosing a new path' Phumzile van Damme has confirmed the termination of her DA membership a month after resigning as an MP. 27 June 2021 10:03 AM
1,600 Covid-19 cases at SA's Life Healthcare hospitals - almost 1,000 in Gauteng Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Life Healthcare Group CEO Peter Wharton-Hood about SA's slow vaccine rollout and the Covid-... 25 June 2021 11:23 AM
Crypto explained - a guide to understanding digital money Collin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to understand how this new $1 trillion electronic currency asset class works. 25 June 2021 8:42 AM
'If it were up to me I'd fully ban public gatherings' - Discovery Health CEO The Money Show gets an update from Dr Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health, on SA's third wave of Covid. 24 June 2021 9:01 PM
Recovering from Covid-19? Here's what you need to know about nutrition CapeTalk presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to dietician Omy Naidoo about the importance of nutrition in recovering from Covid-19. 26 June 2021 3:34 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 25 June 2021 John Maytham reviews his three book picks for the week. 25 June 2021 5:26 PM
Children are less likely to get and spread Covid-19 – but get and spread they do Refilwe Moloto interviews General Practitioner Dr Karen van Kets. 25 June 2021 2:37 PM
Khothatso Montjane 5th best wheelchair tennis player in world shares her story Pippa Hudson chats to 35-year-old Khothatso Montjane and shares her inspiring journey to world-class tennis status. 25 June 2021 2:08 PM
Surf Report: '10-day run of pounding swell for Cape' - Steve Pike, Wavescape John Maytham talks to the owner of Wavescape Media Steve Pike about the promising surf report for the next ten days. 24 June 2021 6:27 AM
[WATCH] Ronaldo chooses water, pushes Coca-Cola bottles away at Euro2021 presser Portugal's football captain Cristiano Ronaldo showed his disdain for the fizzy cooldrink at the Euro2021 press conference. 16 June 2021 11:38 AM
South African musician Zahara set to release her fifth studio album CapeTalk host Sara-Jayne King speaks to South African singer-songwriter Zahara about her fifth album, Nqaba Yam. 26 June 2021 11:59 AM
Stoned, classically trained actors perform Much Ado About Nothing – R120/ticket Lester Kiewit interviews actor Jake Maisel, a third-year drama student at UCT. 25 June 2021 11:22 AM
Arendsvlei actress Kay Smith takes to CapeTalk airwaves with her favourite tunes Every Sunday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 25 June 2021 7:49 AM
UK health chief resigns because of affair and, naturally, not social distancing Correspondent Gavin Grey gives an update on Health Secretary Matt Hancock's resignation and other UK news on Weekend Breakfast. 27 June 2021 2:04 PM
99 missing after Miami tower with 130 flats collapses: 'How can anyone survive?' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 25 June 2021 9:54 AM
SA visitor management start-up WizzPass snapped up by US company The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ulrich Stark, co-founder of WizzPass, about its acquisition by FM:Systems. 24 June 2021 8:25 PM
Mozambiquan special forces train as SADC agrees to deploy troops to Cabo Delgado Refilwe Moloto interviews Dino Mahtani, Deputy Director for the Africa Program of the International Crisis Group. 24 June 2021 11:35 AM
Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses. 22 June 2021 8:42 PM
Namibians experience more violence than any other nation - Global Peace Index Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 June 2021 10:04 AM
'If it were up to me I'd fully ban public gatherings' - Discovery Health CEO The Money Show gets an update from Dr Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health, on SA's third wave of Covid. 24 June 2021 9:01 PM
Environment Dpt sinks controversial Karpowership deal, can it still go ahead? The Money Show talks to investigative journalist Susan Comrie (amaBhungane) about the opposing views of two different departments. 24 June 2021 7:49 PM
Cyril Ramaphosa remains far more popular than the ANC – political analysts Lester Kiewit interviews Sanusha Naidu (Institute for Global Dialogue) and political journalist Jan-Jan Joubert. 24 June 2021 2:41 PM
Capetonians please renew vehicle licence in advance. Here's how you do it online

28 June 2021 6:47 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
City of Cape Town
vehicle licence renewals

Refilwe Moloto speaks to the City of Cape Town Director of Revenue Trevor Blake.
  • City of Cape Town urges vehicle owners to avoid a last-minute rush as the deadline of 31 July and 31 August draws closer
  • Vehicle licence renewals can be carried out online through the CoCT e-services portal
Picture: Supplied

With Covid once again impacting on licencing of vehicles, and an expected rush as people try to beat extension deadlines, authorities are expecting a rush of applications. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Trevor Blake, the City of Cape Town's Director of Revenue about how they plan on dealing with the situation.

31 August deadline for renewals is looming and the City urges residents to avoid waiting until the last minute.

Log on to the City of Cape Town e-services portal to follow the renewal process online.

Scroll up and listen to the interview explaining how to get your vehicle licence renewed.

Remember we had the long queues and the backlogs last year and we don't want to repeat it, o what we are asking our motorists please to note is that those licences that expire on 30 June, your renewal date is by 31 July, so now you should be making plans to renew it.

Trevor Blake, Director of Revenue - City of Cape Town

Especially now with the country moving to alert level 4, if you are unable to do so at an office then please do so online, advises Blake.

The disc that will expire on 31 July the renewal date will be 31 August.

Trevor Blake, Director of Revenue - City of Cape Town

Please don't wait until the last day. Use at least 3 weeks before the time to renew them to give us time to get the licence disc out to you via the post office.

Trevor Blake, Director of Revenue - City of Cape Town



Ougat author: 'I want women to know they're not alone, don't have to be ashamed'

27 June 2021 3:18 PM

In her first interview since 'Ougat' dropped, Shana Fife tells Sara-Jayne King about delving back into her difficult life story.

City re-introduces 'humane use' of paintball markers to manage baboons

27 June 2021 12:32 PM

The City of Cape Town has announced that it's re-introduced paintball markers for a trial period of six months.

Meet the young couple managing U-turn's Church House for homeless men

27 June 2021 11:33 AM

Sara-Jayne King chats to Candice (fulltime teacher) and Brandon Solomon (former graphic designer) about their life at Church House

[UPDATE PHOTOS] Sea Point Pavillion closed after massive waves bash over pool

27 June 2021 8:06 AM

Friends of the Sea Point pavilion posted the announcement on Facebook as a series of cold fronts heads Cape town's way.

South African musician Zahara set to release her fifth studio album

26 June 2021 11:59 AM

CapeTalk host Sara-Jayne King speaks to South African singer-songwriter Zahara about her fifth album, Nqaba Yam.

District Six claimants set to return home in July

26 June 2021 10:30 AM

CapeTalk presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to Gamza Sydow, a District Six claimant, Zahrah Nordien, interim co-chair  of the District Six Working Committee and Ben Mars from the Department of Rural Development and Land Reform.

Murderer turned author, Charles Dunn details how time in prison changed his life

26 June 2021 8:38 AM

CapeTalk host Sara-Jayne Kings speaks to convicted murderer turned author Charles Dunn.

Rumours of imminent 'family meeting' to announce harder lockdown is false - Govt

25 June 2021 3:11 PM

Several voice notes are doing the rounds, claiming the President is about to announce a harder lockdown.

Children are less likely to get and spread Covid-19 – but get and spread they do

25 June 2021 2:37 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews General Practitioner Dr Karen van Kets.

VACCINE WRAP | Teacher vaccinations get going and over-50s next in line for jab

25 June 2021 2:28 PM

CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week.

President Ramaphosa: South Africa moves to alert level 4 for 2 weeks on 28 June

27 June 2021 8:32 PM

Alcohol is banned, restaurants to only sell takeaways and public gatherings indoors and outdoors are prohibited except funerals.

UK health chief resigns because of affair and, naturally, not social distancing

27 June 2021 2:04 PM

Correspondent Gavin Grey gives an update on Health Secretary Matt Hancock's resignation and other UK news on Weekend Breakfast.

Phumzile van Damme terminates DA membership - 'I'm choosing a new path'

27 June 2021 10:03 AM

Phumzile van Damme has confirmed the termination of her DA membership a month after resigning as an MP.

[WATCH] President Ramaphosa addresses the nation at 8pm on Sunday 27 June

26 June 2021 5:50 PM

NATJOINTS met on Saturday to propose recommendations on the country’s response to the Delta variant and the Covid-19 surge.

New South African zero drinking and driving law will not kick in from 1 July

25 June 2021 4:08 PM

John Maytham speaks to Layton Beard of the Automobile Association about when the new laws will come into effect - if ever.

Thousands of EFF supporters march - demand approval of Russian, Chinese vaccines

25 June 2021 12:49 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Makhoali.

[WATCH] Zille blasts EFF for hosting 'super-spreader' vaccine protest

25 June 2021 12:08 PM

DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille has accused the EFF of "trying to get elections postponed" with its super-spreader protest.

Environment Dpt sinks controversial Karpowership deal, can it still go ahead?

24 June 2021 7:49 PM

The Money Show talks to investigative journalist Susan Comrie (amaBhungane) about the opposing views of two different departments.

Cyril Ramaphosa remains far more popular than the ANC – political analysts

24 June 2021 2:41 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Sanusha Naidu (Institute for Global Dialogue) and political journalist Jan-Jan Joubert.

Inquiry probing feasibility of holding elections starts this week

28 June 2021 7:41 AM

As pandemic eases, fatal gender violence worsens in Europe

28 June 2021 7:11 AM

Health department promises unplaced intern doctors feedback this week

28 June 2021 6:49 AM

