Capetonians please renew vehicle licence in advance. Here's how you do it online
- City of Cape Town urges vehicle owners to avoid a last-minute rush as the deadline of 31 July and 31 August draws closer
- Vehicle licence renewals can be carried out online through the CoCT e-services portal
With Covid once again impacting on licencing of vehicles, and an expected rush as people try to beat extension deadlines, authorities are expecting a rush of applications. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Trevor Blake, the City of Cape Town's Director of Revenue about how they plan on dealing with the situation.
31 August deadline for renewals is looming and the City urges residents to avoid waiting until the last minute.
Log on to the City of Cape Town e-services portal to follow the renewal process online.
Scroll up and listen to the interview explaining how to get your vehicle licence renewed.
Remember we had the long queues and the backlogs last year and we don't want to repeat it, o what we are asking our motorists please to note is that those licences that expire on 30 June, your renewal date is by 31 July, so now you should be making plans to renew it.Trevor Blake, Director of Revenue - City of Cape Town
Especially now with the country moving to alert level 4, if you are unable to do so at an office then please do so online, advises Blake.
The disc that will expire on 31 July the renewal date will be 31 August.Trevor Blake, Director of Revenue - City of Cape Town
Please don't wait until the last day. Use at least 3 weeks before the time to renew them to give us time to get the licence disc out to you via the post office.Trevor Blake, Director of Revenue - City of Cape Town
