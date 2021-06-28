Installing generators in your complex - is complex





Loadshedding in winter sees many sectional title holders and complexes moving towards installing backup generators - but what are the rules?

Trustees need to establish the route a complex wants to take suggests sectional title lawyer

With winter now having set in firmly once again, the demand for electricity will be pushed to the limits as citizens turn on electric heaters, kettles, and stoves in a bid to stay warm, and this could very well lead to load shedding as Eskom battles to keep up with the increased demand, suggests Refilwe Moloto.

There will be many who will look towards making use of generators, but what about those living in complexes?

What permission will they need to consider?

And what if the complex decides as a whole to invest in a large generator. How do they get the buy-in of the individual owners?

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Marina Constas, a specialist in sectional titles at BBM attorneys about what needs to be considered by tenants and property owners when having a generator fitted in a complex.

We get requests on a daily basis about what kind of permissions are required. Marina Constas, Specialist sectional title attorney - BBM Attorneys

Generally, I think trustees need to get together and decide from a policy perspective what route they want to take. Marina Constas, Specialist sectional title attorney - BBM Attorneys

Placing a generator on common property will fall under improvement to common property. Before the new Act we used to talk about Marina Constas, Specialist sectional title attorney - BBM Attorneys

before the new act came into effect the terms used were luxurious and non-luxurious improvements on common property.

Now with the new act, we talk of reasonably necessary versus and reasonable necessary improvements and that will determine what kind of resolution you are going to need. Marina Constas, Specialist sectional title attorney - BBM Attorneys

She says most complexes follow the route of installing one generator for the entire complex.

Being reasonably necessary would require a special resolution from the body corporate - that's 75% of owners with a quorum present. Marina Constas, Specialist sectional title attorney - BBM Attorneys

If no one objects within a 30-day period the trustees can go ahead and install a generator, she says.

If one person objects then you need to call a special meeting and you need to get a special resolution at that meeting. Marina Constas, Specialist sectional title attorney - BBM Attorneys