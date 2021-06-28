Installing generators in your complex - is complex
- Loadshedding in winter sees many sectional title holders and complexes moving towards installing backup generators - but what are the rules?
- Trustees need to establish the route a complex wants to take suggests sectional title lawyer
With winter now having set in firmly once again, the demand for electricity will be pushed to the limits as citizens turn on electric heaters, kettles, and stoves in a bid to stay warm, and this could very well lead to load shedding as Eskom battles to keep up with the increased demand, suggests Refilwe Moloto.
There will be many who will look towards making use of generators, but what about those living in complexes?
What permission will they need to consider?
And what if the complex decides as a whole to invest in a large generator. How do they get the buy-in of the individual owners?
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Marina Constas, a specialist in sectional titles at BBM attorneys about what needs to be considered by tenants and property owners when having a generator fitted in a complex.
We get requests on a daily basis about what kind of permissions are required.Marina Constas, Specialist sectional title attorney - BBM Attorneys
Generally, I think trustees need to get together and decide from a policy perspective what route they want to take.Marina Constas, Specialist sectional title attorney - BBM Attorneys
Placing a generator on common property will fall under improvement to common property. Before the new Act we used to talk aboutMarina Constas, Specialist sectional title attorney - BBM Attorneys
before the new act came into effect the terms used were luxurious and non-luxurious improvements on common property.
Now with the new act, we talk of reasonably necessary versus and reasonable necessary improvements and that will determine what kind of resolution you are going to need.Marina Constas, Specialist sectional title attorney - BBM Attorneys
She says most complexes follow the route of installing one generator for the entire complex.
Being reasonably necessary would require a special resolution from the body corporate - that's 75% of owners with a quorum present.Marina Constas, Specialist sectional title attorney - BBM Attorneys
If no one objects within a 30-day period the trustees can go ahead and install a generator, she says.
If one person objects then you need to call a special meeting and you need to get a special resolution at that meeting.Marina Constas, Specialist sectional title attorney - BBM Attorneys
We need them. They are reasonably necessary. Things are not going to get better for the next few years - but you have to be mindful of noise and where it will be situated.Marina Constas, Specialist sectional title attorney - BBM Attorneys
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/noonie/noonie1412/noonie141200003/34552924-a-home-backup-generator-for-use-during-power-outages-.jpg
More from Local
'How did the President sleep last night? We in restaurant industry didn't sleep
Lester Kiewit talks to Restaurant Assoc Of SA CEO Wendy Alberts and Dept Of Public Health & Family Medicine's Prof Leslie London.Read More
Delta variant dominating KZN and Gauteng, Western Cape not so much - UKZN Prof
Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to public health expert Prof Mosa Moshabela about the Delta variant taking over infections in SA.Read More
Lockdown Levels: Here's what you need to know at a glance
President Ramaphosa announced the country would move to lockdown level 4 from 28 June 2021 for two weeks.Read More
'Gauteng families delaying Covid-19 funerals so relatives are buried in one day'
CapeTalk host Africa Melane chats to Dr. Lawrence Konyana of the National Funeral Directors Association (NFDA) about Covid-19 funerals.Read More
Capetonians please renew vehicle licence in advance. Here's how you do it online
Refilwe Moloto speaks to the City of Cape Town Director of Revenue Trevor Blake.Read More
Ougat author: 'I want women to know they're not alone, don't have to be ashamed'
In her first interview since 'Ougat' dropped, Shana Fife tells Sara-Jayne King about delving back into her difficult life story.Read More
City re-introduces 'humane use' of paintball markers to manage baboons
The City of Cape Town has announced that it's re-introduced paintball markers for a trial period of six months.Read More
Meet the young couple managing U-turn's Church House for homeless men
Sara-Jayne King chats to Candice (fulltime teacher) and Brandon Solomon (former graphic designer) about their life at Church HouseRead More
[UPDATE PHOTOS] Sea Point Pavillion closed after massive waves bash over pool
Friends of the Sea Point pavilion posted the announcement on Facebook as a series of cold fronts heads Cape town's way.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Ougat author: 'I want women to know they're not alone, don't have to be ashamed'
In her first interview since 'Ougat' dropped, Shana Fife tells Sara-Jayne King about delving back into her difficult life story.Read More
Recovering from Covid-19? Here's what you need to know about nutrition
CapeTalk presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to dietician Omy Naidoo about the importance of nutrition in recovering from Covid-19.Read More
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 25 June 2021
John Maytham reviews his three book picks for the week.Read More
Children are less likely to get and spread Covid-19 – but get and spread they do
Refilwe Moloto interviews General Practitioner Dr Karen van Kets.Read More
Khothatso Montjane 5th best wheelchair tennis player in world shares her story
Pippa Hudson chats to 35-year-old Khothatso Montjane and shares her inspiring journey to world-class tennis status.Read More
How to express shock in Xhosa, something we like to do a lot (sarcastically)
Refilwe Moloto chats to Everyday Xhosa's Qingqile Mdlulwa. about today's word. After all, our president is often shocked.Read More
Fezeka High girls stay in school due to generous sanitary wear donations
Pippa Hudson chats to Richard Mabaso from the Imbumba Foundation and Sherry Saltzman from the Dis-Chem Foundation.Read More
Arendsvlei actress Kay Smith takes to CapeTalk airwaves with her favourite tunes
Every Sunday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
Work-from-home trend sees decline of CBD property values, suggests rental agent
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to RE/MAX Living estate agent Grant Rea about how the Covid-19 pandemic has affected CBD properties.Read More
More from Politics
'How did the President sleep last night? We in restaurant industry didn't sleep
Lester Kiewit talks to Restaurant Assoc Of SA CEO Wendy Alberts and Dept Of Public Health & Family Medicine's Prof Leslie London.Read More
Lockdown Levels: Here's what you need to know at a glance
President Ramaphosa announced the country would move to lockdown level 4 from 28 June 2021 for two weeks.Read More
Capetonians please renew vehicle licence in advance. Here's how you do it online
Refilwe Moloto speaks to the City of Cape Town Director of Revenue Trevor Blake.Read More
President Ramaphosa: South Africa moves to alert level 4 for 2 weeks on 28 June
Alcohol is banned, restaurants to only sell takeaways and public gatherings indoors and outdoors are prohibited except funerals.Read More
UK health chief resigns because of affair and, naturally, not social distancing
Correspondent Gavin Grey gives an update on Health Secretary Matt Hancock's resignation and other UK news on Weekend Breakfast.Read More
City re-introduces 'humane use' of paintball markers to manage baboons
The City of Cape Town has announced that it's re-introduced paintball markers for a trial period of six months.Read More
Phumzile van Damme terminates DA membership - 'I'm choosing a new path'
Phumzile van Damme has confirmed the termination of her DA membership a month after resigning as an MP.Read More
[WATCH] President Ramaphosa addresses the nation at 8pm on Sunday 27 June
NATJOINTS met on Saturday to propose recommendations on the country’s response to the Delta variant and the Covid-19 surge.Read More
New South African zero drinking and driving law will not kick in from 1 July
John Maytham speaks to Layton Beard of the Automobile Association about when the new laws will come into effect - if ever.Read More