'Gauteng families delaying Covid-19 funerals so relatives are buried in one day'

Image: © Nick Bakhur/ 123rf.com

The National Funeral Directors' Association of Southern Africa (NFDA) says mortuary capacity is starting to become a problem in Gauteng as Covid-19 deaths surge amid the third wave.

NFDA deputy president Dr. Lawrence Konyana says families that have been hit by Covid-19 deaths in quick succession are opting to hold a single funeral service for multiple relatives, with a high demand for burials on a Saturday.

These Covid-19 cluster deaths among families are resulting in burial delays and reduced mortuary space as bodies pile up.

Konyana says stricter regulations need to be gazetted about burial time frames and Covid-19 compliance at funerals.

The current recommendation is that families must hold Covid-19 burials within five days after deaths have occurred.

Koyana says this should apply to all funerals as the funeral industry begins to feel the strain of the third wave of infections.

On Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that attendance at funerals and cremation may not exceed 50 people as he moved South Africa to an adjusted lockdown alert level 4.

Konyana says greater enforcement is needed of these regulations because after-funeral gatherings, including "after-tears" gatherings are still being held.

If two or three members of a family die within days of each other it becomes a problem. We've seen in the past couple of weeks that that's been happening... funerals are postponed so that they can be buried in one day. Dr Lawrence Konyana, Deputy President - National Funeral Directors' Association of Southern Africa

It delays the process. Dr Lawrence Konyana, Deputy President - National Funeral Directors' Association of Southern Africa

It is a problem. The regulation says [Covid-19 funerals must be held] within 5 days and up to a maximum within 7 days. Dr Lawrence Konyana, Deputy President - National Funeral Directors' Association of Southern Africa

It has become a problem. The numbers are huge at funerals. People are still gathering after the funeral... Unfortunately, as funeral directors, we don't have much power. Dr Lawrence Konyana, Deputy President - National Funeral Directors' Association of Southern Africa

What we've noticed is that our people have started burying again on Saturday, which causes quite a lot of congestion at the cemeteries. Dr Lawrence Konyana, Deputy President - National Funeral Directors' Association of Southern Africa