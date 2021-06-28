'Gauteng families delaying Covid-19 funerals so relatives are buried in one day'
- Covid-19 cluster deaths among Gauteng families are causing delays for some funeral parlours in the province
- The funeral industry in Gauteng is starting to battle with mortuary capacity as families hold off on burials as more relatives succumb to the virus
- The National Funeral Directors Association's Dr. Lawrence Konyana says many families are opting to bury loved ones on the same day, causing burial delays
The National Funeral Directors' Association of Southern Africa (NFDA) says mortuary capacity is starting to become a problem in Gauteng as Covid-19 deaths surge amid the third wave.
NFDA deputy president Dr. Lawrence Konyana says families that have been hit by Covid-19 deaths in quick succession are opting to hold a single funeral service for multiple relatives, with a high demand for burials on a Saturday.
These Covid-19 cluster deaths among families are resulting in burial delays and reduced mortuary space as bodies pile up.
Konyana says stricter regulations need to be gazetted about burial time frames and Covid-19 compliance at funerals.
The current recommendation is that families must hold Covid-19 burials within five days after deaths have occurred.
Koyana says this should apply to all funerals as the funeral industry begins to feel the strain of the third wave of infections.
On Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that attendance at funerals and cremation may not exceed 50 people as he moved South Africa to an adjusted lockdown alert level 4.
Konyana says greater enforcement is needed of these regulations because after-funeral gatherings, including "after-tears" gatherings are still being held.
If two or three members of a family die within days of each other it becomes a problem. We've seen in the past couple of weeks that that's been happening... funerals are postponed so that they can be buried in one day.Dr Lawrence Konyana, Deputy President - National Funeral Directors' Association of Southern Africa
It delays the process.Dr Lawrence Konyana, Deputy President - National Funeral Directors' Association of Southern Africa
It is a problem. The regulation says [Covid-19 funerals must be held] within 5 days and up to a maximum within 7 days.Dr Lawrence Konyana, Deputy President - National Funeral Directors' Association of Southern Africa
It has become a problem. The numbers are huge at funerals. People are still gathering after the funeral... Unfortunately, as funeral directors, we don't have much power.Dr Lawrence Konyana, Deputy President - National Funeral Directors' Association of Southern Africa
What we've noticed is that our people have started burying again on Saturday, which causes quite a lot of congestion at the cemeteries.Dr Lawrence Konyana, Deputy President - National Funeral Directors' Association of Southern Africa
We need stricter regulations.Dr Lawrence Konyana, Deputy President - National Funeral Directors' Association of Southern Africa
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/coffins_.html?sti=lc5iwx57wg68pmhn92|&mediapopup=133968591
More from Local
'How did the President sleep last night? We in restaurant industry didn't sleep
Lester Kiewit talks to Restaurant Assoc Of SA CEO Wendy Alberts and Dept Of Public Health & Family Medicine's Prof Leslie London.Read More
Delta variant dominating KZN and Gauteng, Western Cape not so much - UKZN Prof
Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to public health expert Prof Mosa Moshabela about the Delta variant taking over infections in SA.Read More
Lockdown Levels: Here's what you need to know at a glance
President Ramaphosa announced the country would move to lockdown level 4 from 28 June 2021 for two weeks.Read More
Installing generators in your complex - is complex
Refilwe Moloto talks to Marina Constas, Specialist Sectional Title Attorney at BBM about what you need to know.Read More
Capetonians please renew vehicle licence in advance. Here's how you do it online
Refilwe Moloto speaks to the City of Cape Town Director of Revenue Trevor Blake.Read More
Ougat author: 'I want women to know they're not alone, don't have to be ashamed'
In her first interview since 'Ougat' dropped, Shana Fife tells Sara-Jayne King about delving back into her difficult life story.Read More
City re-introduces 'humane use' of paintball markers to manage baboons
The City of Cape Town has announced that it's re-introduced paintball markers for a trial period of six months.Read More
Meet the young couple managing U-turn's Church House for homeless men
Sara-Jayne King chats to Candice (fulltime teacher) and Brandon Solomon (former graphic designer) about their life at Church HouseRead More
[UPDATE PHOTOS] Sea Point Pavillion closed after massive waves bash over pool
Friends of the Sea Point pavilion posted the announcement on Facebook as a series of cold fronts heads Cape town's way.Read More