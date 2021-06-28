Delta variant dominating KZN and Gauteng, Western Cape not so much - UKZN Prof





The Delta variant of Covid-19 that was first detected in India is beginning to dominate infections in South Africa

It's believed that the variant is most prevalent in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal and to a lesser extent the Western Cape

Data suggests that Delta is significantly more transmissible than other variants of concern, including Beta which was first identified in SA

UKZN Professor Mosa Moshabela says the Beta variant is still a major concern in the country due to its partial resistance to some Covid-19 vaccines

The Delta variant (B.1.617.2) that was first detected in India is starting to take hold in South Africa.

The variant, which is now found in 85 countries, has been detected in five of South Africa's provinces, namely the Eastern Cape, Free State, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, and Western Cape.

President Cyril Ramaphosa revealed on Sunday that the Delta variant is rapidly displacing the Beta variant, which has been dominant in the country until now.

Public health expert Professor Mosa Moshabela says the Delta variant is spreading fast especially in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

The variant is dominating new infections that are emerging during the Covid-19 third wave and is more transmissible than other variants of concern, including the Beta (B.1.351) variant first detected in South Africa.

Prof Moshabela says the highly contagious Delta variant is also characterised by its ability to infect people with limited exposure, including children.

However, the professor has warned that the Beta strain still remains a major concern in SA because of its ability to partially escape the immune protection of some vaccines.

The Delta variant is starting to dominate, certainly in Kwa-Zulu Natal, not so much yet in the Western Cape. We don't have all the data for Gauteng when it comes out this week, we expect that the Delta variant would be dominating there as well. Prof Mosa Moshabela, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation - University Of Kwa-Zulu Natal

The Delta variant is likely to dominate everywhere, in the same way Beta took over, just because of how much it is able to be easily transmitted through to the next person. Prof Mosa Moshabela, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation - University Of Kwa-Zulu Natal