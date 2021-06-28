Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Cope with Hope (Mental Health & Community Upliftment Initiative)
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dylan Graham
Today at 13:33
Restaurant News with Eat Out
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Natalie Wilson
Today at 13:40
Food - Mentoring the chefs of tomorrow
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Coetzee
Today at 14:07
Legal Talk - POPI and Social Media
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Emma Sadleir - Media Law Consultant at ...
Today at 14:40
Franschoek Literary Festival returns in May next year
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ingeborg Pelser
Today at 14:50
Music with Christine Weir
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Christine Weir
Today at 15:10
Open
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Restaurant Association on lockdown level 4
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Wendy Alberts - CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa
Today at 15:40
Book: Nation on the Couch
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Wahbie Long
Today at 15:50
Reintroduction of paintball markers for baboons for trial period
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Julia Wood
Today at 16:05
Managing vaccines for people in their 50s
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 16:20
Rietvlei closed due to pollution
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Caroline Marx
Today at 16:55
Resurgence through Nature giveaway
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Konrad van Staden
Today at 17:45
'Dragon Man' skull discovered in China could be new human species
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Lee Berger
[VIDEO] Spectator's sign causes entire peloton to crash at Tour De France

28 June 2021 11:47 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Tour de France
2021 Tour de France

Lester Kiewit and Barbara Friedman chat about stories trending on social media.
  • Cyril Ramaphosa warns the public to think twice before resending false information about Covid-19
  • A woman's sign on the side of the road triggered a domino effect crash in Stage 1 of the 2021 Tour de France
  • Spiderman swung into the Vatican to say hello to the Pope and gave him a spidey mask

Police are investigating the incident that occurred on Saturday during Stage 1 of the 2021 Tour de France. Video footage shows a woman brandishing a large cardboard sign believed to be wishing her grandparents well. The sign appears to have clipped a rider knocking him down. This had a domino effect and ended up with a large pile of cyclists and bicycles grounded.

The police are believed to be searching for the unknown woman who is believed to have left the scene.

This is not the first time spectators have got in the way of riders. In 2019. At the Tour de France's stage 11 finish line that year, one overly enthusiastic fan had her cellphone smashed out of her hand by one of the riders flying past on his bike after she stretched it out too far over the barricade

RELATED: WATCH -Tour de France rider smashes into spectator's cellphone

Watch the videos below:




