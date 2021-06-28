[VIDEO] Spectator's sign causes entire peloton to crash at Tour De France
- Cyril Ramaphosa warns the public to think twice before resending false information about Covid-19
- A woman's sign on the side of the road triggered a domino effect crash in Stage 1 of the 2021 Tour de France
- Spiderman swung into the Vatican to say hello to the Pope and gave him a spidey mask
Police are investigating the incident that occurred on Saturday during Stage 1 of the 2021 Tour de France. Video footage shows a woman brandishing a large cardboard sign believed to be wishing her grandparents well. The sign appears to have clipped a rider knocking him down. This had a domino effect and ended up with a large pile of cyclists and bicycles grounded.
The police are believed to be searching for the unknown woman who is believed to have left the scene.
This is not the first time spectators have got in the way of riders. In 2019. At the Tour de France's stage 11 finish line that year, one overly enthusiastic fan had her cellphone smashed out of her hand by one of the riders flying past on his bike after she stretched it out too far over the barricade
Watch the videos below:
