'How did the President sleep last night? We in restaurant industry didn't sleep
- Restaurant industry owners and staff are in utter despair, says Wendy Alberts CEO of the Restaurant Association of South Africa
- Government had no consultation with the restaurant industry to prepare for shut down says Alberts
- She says there is no financial relief or plan in place and many restaurants will not reopen after this third wave
The restaurant industry has barely been hanging on over the past 18 months and Sunday night's announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa that the country moves to alert level 4 from Monday was hard for that industry to hear.
No mention was made of social and economic support for the industry and its workers over the next few weeks, notes Lester.
For people who over the next few weeks will not have any income, there was no talk of a TERS or a UIF or a Covid grant anymore. It's highly irresponsible.Lester Kiewit, Presenter -CapeTalk
Wendy Alberts says restaurant owners are in utter and complete despair.
I ask myself how did the President go to sleep last night. We as an industry didn't sleep. Our people didn't sleep. They are emotional, they are fraught with fear, they do not know where they are going to get their next meal, their salaries, their next income is going to come from.Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association of South Africa
All we have got is a history of a government that has not been truthful to us. And as an industry, we have shown the utmost respect, compliance, the ability to integrate into every government initiative.Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association of South Africa
Alberts says the industry understands the decisions to be made are difficult but there is a lack of consultation with the industry that is hardest it.
Decisions made do not make common sense.Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association of South Africa
There is no forward planning.Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association of South Africa
No effort was made for restaurants to shut businesses down and be able to trade out existing stock, to look for resources, and discuss the situation with landlords, she notes.
We are always just hit the hardest without any warning and yet again hundreds of thousands of people woke up this morning without work.Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association of South Africa
She says the insurance companies have changed policies and will not be paying out claims, banks have closed lendings, and landlords resistant to discussing a remodeling of leases.
Alberts says the industry showed great responsibility when they were allowed to trade again.
Alberts questions the vacant position of tourism minister as Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane has moved to acting health minister. The minister has previously always been a good advocate for the industry, she says.
Who is advocating for our industry now? How do you simply shut us down with no plan, no financial reprieve?Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association of South Africa
She says many restaurants will not reopen after this third wave.
