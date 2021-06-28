'Return of 108 District Six claimants great victory but many more still waiting'
- 108 claimants will return to District Six at the end of July after decades of waiting
- The District Six Working Committee (D6WC) says the return of 108 land claimants is a great victory, however, hundreds more are still waiting in line
- D6WC spokesperson Karen Breytenbach says the department needs to consider alternative options such as financial compensation
After decades of waiting, 108 District Six land claimants will move into their new homes on 24 July as part of the Phase 3 redevelopment of the area.
The District Six Working Committee (D6WC) says the housing units will be occupied by some of the most vulnerable claimants, including persons with disabilities.
While D6WC has welcomed this breakthrough in the restitution process, committee spokesperson Karen Breytenbach, says there are still hundreds of beneficiaries on the waiting list.
Breytenbach says the D6WC has been writing to the Department of Land Reform to further discuss the option of financial compensation for those who cannot wait for their homes to be built.
She adds that there is simply not enough space in District Six to build everyone a home.
"We'll have to think of alternatives. How do we compensate people? How do we restitute people if we can't give everyone a house?", Breytenbach says.
108 claimants who have been waiting for many decades are now returning. Among them are some of the oldest claimants and some of the most vulnerable.Karen Breytenbach, Media spokesperson - District Six Working Committee
We've got a couple of people who are quite sickly or who have got disabilities.Karen Breytenbach, Media spokesperson - District Six Working Committee
Many others are still waiting. It's a waiting game. We've got a couple of thousand other claimants who are still dreaming of coming back. It's a long process.Karen Breytenbach, Media spokesperson - District Six Working Committee
