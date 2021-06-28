



President Cyril Ramaphosa has come out in defence of medicines regulator Sahpra, which has been facing political pressure from the EFF

Ramaphosa says Sahpra must be allowed to do its job without intimidation

On Friday, the EFF marched on Sahpra offices demanding that the regulator approve Covid-19 vaccines from China and Russia

The EFF has handed over a memorandum of demands calling for the resignation of Sahpra board chair Prof Helen Rees within 7 days, among other things

Members of the EFF march to the offices of the SAHPRA on Friday, 25 June 2021. Picture: Boikhutso Ntsoko/Eyewitness News

President Cyril Ramaphosa defended the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) during his address to the nation on Sunday night.

Ramaphosa told South Africans that it was extremely distressing to see political leaders launching personal attacks against medical professionals and scientists during the Covid-9 pandemic.

His veiled message comes after the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) staged a vaccine protest outside Sahpra's head offices in Pretoria on Friday.

Hundreds of protesters attended the EFF gathering, which was labelled a "super-spreader event", demanding that Sahpra approve the Sputnik V and Sinovac vaccines for use in South Africa's rollout.

Many protesters were not wearing masks and social distancing was completely disregarded.

The police have threatened to open a criminal case against the conveners of the EFF protest for allegedly flouting the Disaster Management Act.

In his address on Sunday, Ramaphosa stressed that Sahpra must be allowed to do its job without intimidation.

We must remember that Sahpra is an independent regulator that focuses only on scientific evidence to ensure safety, quality and efficacy in the interest of public health. President Cyril Ramaphosa

Sahpra must be allowed to do its job without intimidation or political influence so that when vaccines are approved the public can be confident that the vaccines are safe, of good quality, and will work. President Cyril Ramaphosa

Meanwhile, Sahpra says it will not allow political pressure to cloud its science-based approach to approving vaccines.

"It will be a sad day in the country when the regulator is undermined or influenced by any party", Sahpra wrote in its statement on Friday.

The regulator says it does not favour any vaccine applicant as alleged by EFF leader Julius Malema.

It has also denied allegations against Sahpra board chair, Professor Helen Rees, who has been given seven days to resign by the EFF.

The party claims that Rees has sidelined vaccines from Russia and China because of her husband, Fazel Randera's, alleged investments in Aspen, which packages and processes Johnson & Johnson vaccines in SA.

However, Sahpra says the allegations by the EFF are totally unfounded and false.