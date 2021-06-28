Streaming issues? Report here
Community project helps with mental toll of Covid-19 pandemic in Diep River area

28 June 2021 3:58 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Mental health
covid-19 pandemic
Diep River area

CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Dylan Graham about creating his outreach project Cope with Hope.
  • Cape Town resident Dylan Graham started a mental health and community upliftment project at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic last year
  • The Cope with Hope initiative is aimed at providing mental health support, food and other necessities to those in need
  • Listen to the audio above for the full conversation

Diep River resident Dylan Graham created an outreach project titled Cope with Hope at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in March last year.

The initiative is aimed at helping residents who are struggling with the mental toll of the pandemic.

Graham says the original idea came to him in 2017 following struggles with his own mental health.

He says many people have taken strain mentally, emotionally, financially over the past year, arguing that depression and suicide are also becoming a pandemic alongside the coronavirus.

While Cope with Hope was originally aimed at offering assistance to residents living in informal settlements and disadvantaged areas, he says many middle-class families have also reached out for help too.

Graham laments how many Cape Town neighbourhoods have turned a blind eye to the plight of poor people and homeless people in their communities.

Cope with Hope has helped people as far as Worcester and Wellington, he tells CapeTalk.

I've always said there are currently two pandemics we're facing, one is Covid-19 and one is depression.

Dylan Graham, Founder - Cope with Hope

People reached out from the suburbs, middle-class families, people that you wouldn't think were struggling were reaching out looking for someone to talk to.

Dylan Graham, Founder - Cope with Hope

Sadly, in a lot of these suburbs, the homeless are seen as a problem and there is literally no one paying attention to them.

Dylan Graham, Founder - Cope with Hope

Cope with Hope, for a good three or four years, just remained three words on a piece of paper. I never thought it would actually amount to much.

Dylan Graham, Founder - Cope with Hope



