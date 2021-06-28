EOH sues its founder Asher Bohbot and other top execs for billions
-
EOH is suing its former CEO and several other top executives for billions of rands
-
In 2020, the company gave testimony at the Zondo Commission on its involvement in government corruption and State Capture
-
The company estimates it has lost R4 billion through corruption
RELATED: We bought 2 corrupt businesses back in 2012 - Stephen van Coller (CEO at EOH)
EOH is suing its co-founder and former Chief Executive Officer, Asher Bohbot, for R1.66 billion.
The JSE-listed IT services company is also taking legal action against its former Chief Financial Officer John King, for the same amount, former public sector head Jehan Mackay, for R1.5 billion, and Ebrahim Laher, former head of EOH International, for R1.58-billion.
The company was implicated in a bribery scandal to obtain government contracts between 2015 and 2016.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed EOH CEO Stephen Van Coller (scroll up to listen).
RELATED: Investigators find serious corruption at EOH
The new board… said they will go after the perpetrators… they need to follow their fiduciary duties to the shareholders.Stephen Van Coller, CEO - EOH
The business had lost R4 billion through mismanagement, corruption, and stealing… It’s now over to the lawyers… It is the right thing to do…Stephen Van Coller, CEO - EOH
