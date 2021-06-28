Food Lover’s Market withdraws honey after trademark dispute with tiny producer





In March, The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield reported on a trademark dispute between small honey producer Debbie Power and Food Lover’s Market (FLM).

Power and her husband Andrew trademarked their product as “Nature’s Gold” in 2011.

In 2019, Power saw an FLM advertisement for an in-house honey range also called Nature’s Gold.

In the March interview, FLM's legal director said it was willing to negotiate the purchase of the trademark or, alternatively, it would change the brand.

Whitfield asked Power for an update (scroll up to listen).

He also spoke to FLM CEO Brian Coppin.

They continue to sell honey under the 'Nature’s Gold' name… For the last three years, they sold honey in their shops under my name… Debbie Power, owner - Nature's Gold Honey

I offered to fly to Durban to meet Debbie… We recalled the stock… We’ve sent an instruction to stores to take everything off… Brian Coppin, CEO - Food Lover's Market

We didn’t know we were trading under her name… We were advised that nobody could own the words ‘Nature’ and ‘Gold’… I don’t think we acted dishonourably at all… Brian Coppin, CEO - Food Lover's Market